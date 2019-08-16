Fans Call For ‘Mulan’ Boycott After Star Liu Yifei Expresses Support For Hong Kong Police

The lead in the upcoming live-action “Mulan” film is in hot water after she expressed her views on the protests in Hong Kong, where police have come under scrutiny for their use of violence against demonstrators and journalists.
Liu Yifei, who is Chinese American and stars as the titular warrior, drew massive backlash online after she wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo that she supports “the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong.”
The post prompted #BoycottMulan to begin trending on Twitter with some claiming that Liu’s comments are at odds with what the character Mulan actually stands for.
Demonstrations in Hong Kong began in June after the proposal of a controversial bill that would allow for the extradition of people to mainland China. While Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam suspended the bill after the protests began two months ago, she didn’t scrap it entirely and refused to resign.
Since then, protests have ramped up, with demonstrators shutting down Hong Kong airport this week. Police have been using tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators gathered on city streets.