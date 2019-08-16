Fans Call For ‘Mulan’ Boycott After Star Liu Yifei Expresses Support For Hong Kong Police

The lead in the upcoming live-action “Mulan” film is in hot water after she expressed her views on the protests in Hong Kong, where police have come under scrutiny for their use of violence against demonstrators and journalists.

Liu Yifei, who is Chinese American and stars as the titular warrior, drew massive backlash online after she wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo that she supports “the Hong Kong police. You can all attack me now. What a shame for Hong Kong.”

The post prompted #BoycottMulan to begin trending on Twitter with some claiming that Liu’s comments are at odds with what the character Mulan actually stands for.

Mulan is about a female taking control and fighting for her own destiny. Liu Yifei supporting an entity that assaults women who dare to voice their opinion shows her indifference.

Heartless HK police are aiming people head and using expired tear gas INSIDE railway station.

Even First-AID team has been attacked by those motherfkers



If U are still going to MULAN.

I AM FUCKING DISAPPOINTED WITH YOUR HUMANITY.

You portrayed a hero that saves people, but it's okay to u to that other people control them. shame on u sis

Demonstrations in Hong Kong began in June after the proposal of a controversial bill that would allow for the extradition of people to mainland China. While Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam suspended the bill after the protests began two months ago, she didn’t scrap it entirely and refused to resign.

Since then, protests have ramped up, with demonstrators shutting down Hong Kong airport this week. Police have been using tear gas and rubber bullets against demonstrators gathered on city streets.