The 'Mulan' Live-Action Movie Trailer Is Here, So Let's Get Down To Business

Fans of the original film will notice a lot of familiar elements in the official trailer: Mulan’s hair comb, recitations of bringing honor to the family, a call to make men out of every warrior.

It does appear, however, that Mulan doesn’t cut her hair short like she does in the cartoon iteration (her flowing locks even appear prominently in the film’s movie poster) nor does a Li Shang-like character crop up. There’s also a mention of a witch as one of the main villains, apparently instead of the Hun warlord Shan Yu we met in the original film.