“I can’t believe I never tried silk before. These are absolutely luxurious. It feels so comforting on my face, and it keeps my head and face at the perfect temperature. I have ordered several different colors - all the colors are gorgeous. I especially love this gray apricot because it’s very classy and very neutral. It goes with every single other color I have, of any type of sheet. I also have neuropathy in my legs and everywhere that the silk touches my legs helps with the pain versus other types of sheets increase my neuropathy pain. I wish I could afford an entire set of sheets made of silk. I’ve had people claim that satin is the same as silk, but it absolutely is not, the silk is far superior. These are absolutely worth the money. They feel amazing on my skin, they have the best temperature regulation of anything I have slept with, and they don’t make my neuropathy worse. I Love them!” — Jessica T.

“This is an amazing pillowcase, and it is saving my curly hair. I hide my pillow from my dogs in the morning (they’re weirdos who behave like magnets with my pillows) and can’t wait to get it back out again in the evening because it is so soft and silky. I love the zip closure, and easy laundering instructions. It definitely wrinkles, but that’s fine with me. So far I have noted no snags or imperfections. I noted that when using it my eyes (i have chronic bad allergies) are not itchy at night, nor red in the morning. I am getting away with using way fewer allergy eye drops, and am waiting to find out if this is purely coincidental... I have always used allergy covers on my pillows and bedding.” — Jordy Roberts

“I wish I had gotten this pillow case sooner. The first night I could tell a difference in my hair. It was less matted and easier to style in the morning. My face doesn’t pull or catch on the pillow case so I do feel like it’s helping with my fine lines around my eyes. It stays cooler than a normal pillow case. I like that it has a zipper so that the pillow won’t come out at all. I’ve washed it many times and it’s still in perfect condition. Same as when I first got it. I will being buying more of this brand!” — Cody

“I have washed this several times and have had no issues with fraying, ripping, the zipper, or anything. It comes out of the dryer wrinkle free. My hair is long and very curly and I have noticed a huge difference in tangles and just overall hair health since using this. My hair doesn’t look crushed on one side anymore when I wake up. I love that it zippers shut as I have another silk pillow case without it and it always slid off my pillow.” — NM