One of Nordstrom’s biggest sales of the year is going on now, and there are a lot of good deals you won’t want to miss.
From floral dresses for spring to raincoats ripe for the picking, there are plenty of pretty little things up to 40 percent off at Nordstrom now through Sunday. One deal you don’t want to walk away from: dirt-cheap mules and slides in the sale section.
In particular, we’re eyeing these TOMS slingback mules that are $50 off and these Dolce Vita woven pointy-toe mules that are under $100. But, if those aren’t your style, we’e rounded a few more deals on spring shoes you’ll want to step into.
Take a look below:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
TOMS Leila Slingback Mule
Nordstrom
2
Bill Blass Taj Woven Mule
Nordstrom
3
Caslon Luke Knotted Mule
Nordstrom
4
Dolce Vita Sayer Mule
Nordstrom
5
Self-Portrait Lily Mule
Nordstrom
6
Bos. & Co. Inola Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
7
NIC + ZOE Poppy Bow Mule
Nordstrom
8
Steve Madden Caparzo Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
9
Caslon Miccah 2 Perforated Mule
Nordstrom
10
Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
11
Bill Blass Taj Mule
Nordstrom
12
Madewell The Willa Loafer Mule
Nordstrom
13
Halogen Tori Mule
Nordstrom
14
Badgley Mischka Collection Fortune Embellished Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
15
Earth Ibiza Perforated Sandal
Nordstrom