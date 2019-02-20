HuffPost Finds

Nordstrom's Winter Sale Has A Lot Of Cheap Mules And Slides For Spring

Shoe deals you won't want to walk away from 👡

One of Nordstrom’s biggest sales of the year is going on now, and there are a lot of good deals you won’t want to miss.

From floral dresses for spring to raincoats ripe for the picking, there are plenty of pretty little things up to 40 percent off at Nordstrom now through Sunday. One deal you don’t want to walk away from: dirt-cheap mules and slides in the sale section.

In particular, we’re eyeing these TOMS slingback mules that are $50 off and these Dolce Vita woven pointy-toe mules that are under $100. But, if those aren’t your style, we’e rounded a few more deals on spring shoes you’ll want to step into.

Take a look below:

1
TOMS Leila Slingback Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $119, on sale for $71.
2
Bill Blass Taj Woven Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $228, on sale for $137.
3
Caslon Luke Knotted Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $90, on sale for $54.
4
Dolce Vita Sayer Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $150, on sale for $90.
5
Self-Portrait Lily Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $460, on sale for $275.
6
Bos. & Co. Inola Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Normally $90, on sale for $72.
7
NIC + ZOE Poppy Bow Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $150, on sale for $90.
8
Steve Madden Caparzo Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Normally $90, on sale for $54.
9
Caslon Miccah 2 Perforated Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $100, on sale for $60.
10
Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Normally $35, on sale for $26.
11
Bill Blass Taj Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $228, on sale for $137.
12
Madewell The Willa Loafer Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $128, on sale for $51.
13
Halogen Tori Mule
Nordstrom
Normally $90, on sale for $54.
14
Badgley Mischka Collection Fortune Embellished Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Normally $198, on sale for $118.
15
Earth Ibiza Perforated Sandal
Nordstrom
Normally $110, on sale for $58.
