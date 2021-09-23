2 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire Inside Tennessee Grocery Store

A gunman opened fire inside a grocery store near Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday afternoon, injuring several people before killing himself, police said.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane told reporters there were 13 victims, including one bystander who was killed. A dozen people were transported to area hospitals, some with “very serious” injuries, Lane said.

The shooting sparked a large police presence after the first 911 call came in at 1:30 p.m. ET.

“We found people hiding in freezers, and in locked offices,” Lane said, his voice cracking. “I hate that we had to do that here.”

The police chief repeatedly pointed to the mass shooting crisis gripping the nation, saying, “It’s like every other community in the country. It’s horrific. We hate that it happened.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of gun the shooter used, but Lane noted the bravery of his officers who entered the store knowing that “many shooters” often carry long rifles.

This story is developing.

Andy Campbell contributed reporting.