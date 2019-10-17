Twitter Critics Bash Mulvaney For Ordering Us Not To Believe Our Own Ears

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney pulled an astounding about-face Thursday when he flatly denied he said what he’d said about a quid pro quo in President Donald Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to launch an investigation into his political rivals. But Mulvaney was captured on video — and critics on Twitter are going with what they actually heard him say.

“I heard you say it loud and clear today. Real time. Out of your mouth,” one complained.

Mulvaney explained at a press conference that the U.S. withheld nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in part to pressure the nation to investigate Trump’s debunked conspiracy theory that Democrats manipulated the 2016 election.

“That’s why we held up the money,” announced Mulvaney. ABC News reporter Jon Karl noted: “To be clear, what you just described is a quid pro quo.” Mulvaney responded: “We do that all the time with foreign policy.”

He later added: “Get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy .... Elections have consequences.”

"To be clear, what you described is a quid pro quo" -- Here's Mick Mulvaney casually admitting that Trump held up aid to Ukraine as leverage to get the Ukrainian government to investigate the 2016 election pic.twitter.com/ylz7BKEmKd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2019

Then Mulvaney insisted it had all been “misconstrued” by the media.

Not so fast ...

So, spare us the walk back. You’re busted. https://t.co/jSc9M7CeQa — Kristin Karnitz (@KristinKarnitz) October 17, 2019

No one is obligated to quote that Mulvaney statement telling everyone he didn't say what we all saw him say. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 17, 2019

For those thinking that we use #QuidProQuo routinely in negotiations with foreign leaders, there is one very big difference here: the beneficiary was Trump (attempting to take down a political opponent), not the United States. That difference is what makes what he did illegal. — Kelley (@craffingKelley) October 17, 2019

