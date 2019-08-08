The Yummy Returns: Man Bakes Bread With Ancient Egyptian Yeast. Puns Rise.

This week, a team of scientists produced a delicious loaf of sourdough bread using 4,500-year-old yeast preserved from ancient Egypt.

Physicist, creator of the Xbox and self-proclaimed “bread-nerd” Seamus Blackley was the baker that made it all happen.

He teamed up with Egyptologist Serena Love and microbiologist Richard Bowman to track down a sample of ancient Egyptian yeast, extract it, breed it, bake it and, finally, eat it ― and he tweeted every step of the way.

Using samples from Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts and Harvard’s Peabody Museum, the team extracted dormant yeasts from ancient ceramic pots and “awoke and fed them,” according to Blackley.

Two weeks ago, with the help of Egyptologist @drserenalove and Microbiologist @rbowman1234, I went to Boston’s MFA and @Harvard’s @peabodymuseum to attempt collecting 4,500 year old yeast from Ancient Egyptian pottery. Today, I baked with some of it... pic.twitter.com/143aKe6M3b — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) August 5, 2019

His collaborator Love, who is an archeologist specializing in ancient Egypt from the University of Queensland in Australia, told Eater she spent hours trawling through various museums’ online collections and contacting people who might consider allowing them access to ancient artifacts in order to sample their yeast.

“I got ignored by lots of people; some never even bothered to respond to me. So I’m actually loving this Twitter stuff now, because all the people who blew me off — take that!” she said.

After days of careful work, Blackley shared the final product: what he described as an amazing, sweet and richly aromatic loaf of bread. The next step, he said, was for him and Love to teach themselves how to “bake like Egyptians.”

It struck a chord with Twitter’s nerdiest, racking up tens of thousands of likes and retweets, and, of course, the mummy jokes flowed freely.

Here are some of the best:

Update: My wife is decimating the Egyptian bread. I believe she is actually Sekhmet. pic.twitter.com/aGqjKuTjrb — Seamus Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) August 7, 2019

Just your standard awaking-ancient-egyptian-things activity. The Yummy Returns. — Kristjan Rummel (@blu3ant) August 5, 2019

Was the expiration date in hieroglyphics? — Michael Patrick (@realMichaelPat) August 7, 2019

Just like mummy used to bake... — I’m Spartacus (@sancho_fubar) August 6, 2019

Do you know how many curses are in the sample? — lordbitememan (@lordbitememan) August 6, 2019

This sounds like some form of pyramid scheme — Aaron Wallace (@wallyscr) August 6, 2019

Just waiting for this to happen... *calmly sips tea* pic.twitter.com/u3d2l2riPt — Janine (@j_pineo) August 5, 2019

Do you want mummies?

Because this is how you get mummies.



(No it isn't.) — FerretBomb (Opinionated Limo-Rat) (@FerretBomb) August 5, 2019

I must insist this be sold wrapped in layers of gauze and called Not Your Mummy’s Ancient Grains Bread — Moxie Six (@moxiesix) August 5, 2019

You have resurrected the unbread!



Stay inside and lock your doors! #TheUnbread bakes among us! #CurseOfTheUnbread — David Joseph Wesley (@DJWfilmmusic) August 6, 2019

NOOOOOOO! YOU MUST NOT BAKE FROM THE BOOK! pic.twitter.com/PH62sg35CX — Kung Fu Joe (@KFJ76) August 6, 2019

The only thing upsetting about this is that you won't be the first to use "Fantastic Yeasts" in the title of the journal article that should come out of it. pic.twitter.com/LR2QzN92q3 — Erika S (@esevetson) August 6, 2019