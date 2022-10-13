Texas Family Of 5 Sentenced Together For Breaking Into U.S. Capitol On Jan. 6

Five members of a Texas family were sentenced on Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol together on Jan. 6, 2021.

The parents, Dawn and Thomas Munn, of Borger, Texas, brought four of their children with them to the insurrection, three of whom were adults.

Advertisement

The adult members of the Munn family pleaded guilty to parading and demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. According to court documents, they climbed into the Capitol through a broken window.

The parents were sentenced to 14 days imprisonment, 3 years probation and 90 days of home confinement. The eldest daughter, Kristi Munn, received 3 years of probation with home detention. The other adult children, Josh Munn and Kayli Munn, were sentenced to 3 years probation without home detention. The minor was not charged.

At the sentencing hearing, Dawn Munn said she was in Washington, D.C., to seek answers about the 2020 election, and continued to parrot concerns about election security in the U.S.

“I was looking for somebody to show me proof that our election was going to be secure,” she said, per CNN. “If we don’t have a secure election, we don’t have a country. This is a country by the voice of the people.”

Advertisement

Thomas Munn said he had never been political before.

“I just kept watching what was happening on the news, and I felt we should speak out,” he said.

Asked what news programs he watched, he said: “Fox News.”

The Munns stormed the U.S. Capitol together on Jan. 6, 2021. DOJ

The family was brought to the FBI’s attention three days after the riot. The tipster said Kristi Munn had made numerous social media posts about entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, according court documents. The family also appeared in surveillance footage inside the building.