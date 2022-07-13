Shopping

Get 30% Off Murad's Targeted Wrinkle Corrector At Prime Day

Normally, this skin care game-changer costs $78, but you can get it for $54.60 right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Murad Resurgence <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Murad-Resurgence-Targeted-Wrinkle-Corrector/dp/B09JGJNRG9?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62ceeff4e4b0942327836540%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="targeted wrinkle corrector " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ceeff4e4b0942327836540" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Murad-Resurgence-Targeted-Wrinkle-Corrector/dp/B09JGJNRG9?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=62ceeff4e4b0942327836540%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">targeted wrinkle corrector </a>at Amazon
Murad Resurgence targeted wrinkle corrector at Amazon

Though I may get a sprinkle of Botox once or twice a year, I prefer to let my skin care products do the heavy lifting when it comes to “aging gracefully.” I am always looking for products with powerful active ingredients like retinol, mandelic acid, hyaluronic acid and more to keep my skin healthy, bright and looking and feeling its best. The hope is that they’ll be able to keep more serious procedures like fillers at bay.

So even though Amazon Prime Day is starting to wrap up, I’ve got my eyes on a purported skin care savior: Murad’s Resurgence targeted wrinkle corrector. Whether you’re scared of needles, fear unnatural results or simply don’t want to drop the cash on procedures like Botox or fillers, this product is here to help.

The Resurgence wrinkle corrector is formulated with hyaluronic acid, peptides and plant-derived squalane to drench existing fine lines in moisture, boost elasticity, help prevent future wrinkles and deeply hydrate and nourish parched skin. Think of it as an instant, painless way to quickly plump and smooth skin so that the appearance of lines is reduced.

Usually, Murad’s wrinkle corrector is a hair outside my usual price range, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals, I’m finally going to get the chance to try it out for myself. Who doesn’t love the sound of an instant wrinkle eraser? It’s just too tempting to resist. Click below to pick one up for yourself while it’s 30% off and give it a try.

$54.60 at Amazon (originally $78)

