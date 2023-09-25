This Disturbing Docuseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The true crime docuseries covers a prominent South Carolina family connected with multiple horrific deaths, including the drunken-boating accident that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach and the shooting of matriarch Maggie Murdaugh and her 22-year-old son Paul.

While the first three-part season of “Murdaugh Murders” was released on Feb. 22, the second season premiered on Sept. 20 and covers Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial, which ended on March 2 with a guilty verdict and two consecutive life sentences.

The 12th season of the "American Horror Story" anthology series premiered on FX on Sept. 20, with new episodes out every Wednesday. Hulu subscribers, however, get access to each new installment on Thursdays, so the show has quickly zoomed up the streaming service's trending list.

The 12th season of the “American Horror Story” anthology series premiered on FX on Sept. 20, with new episodes out every Wednesday. Hulu subscribers, however, get access to each new installment on Thursdays, so the show has quickly zoomed up the streaming service’s trending list.

“American Horror Story: Delicate” is based on Danielle Valentine’s newest book, “Delicate Condition,” and features series regulars like Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare and Leslie Grossman ― as well as new additions like Kim Kardashian, Matt Czuchry and Cara Delevingne.

According to the public ranking system on Max, the British fantasy series “A Discovery of Witches” is one of the platform’s top shows of the moment.

An adaptation of Deborah Harkness’ “All Souls Trilogy,” the series stars Teresa Palmer as a reluctant witch who must team up with a vampire (played by Matthew Goode) to ward off threats from magical creatures.

Since 2019, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have starred in the Apple TV+ drama “The Morning Show,” which depict the on- and off-camera happenings around a fictional broadcast news program.

The third season premiered on Sept. 13, just a few months after Apple renewed the series for a fourth season.

As the title suggests, this Amazon Prime Video show is based on the 2011 young adult novel “Shelter” by novelist Harlan Coben. The mystery-drama premiered on Aug. 18, with the finale dropping on Sept. 22.

Jaden Michael stars as a teen who finds himself caught up in the disappearance of a classmate at his new school in suburban New Jersey following the death of his father.