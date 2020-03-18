'Murder House Flip' Is A Very Real Home Renovation Show

If you’ve ever wanted to live in a real-life “Haunting of Hill House,” Quibi’s killer new show may be for you.

There’s no ambiguity in the title for the mobile video platform’s new home renovation show: “Murder House Flip.” In each episode, houses where grisly killings took place are renovated for new owners.

It’s the only show where homeowners might think twice about a house with “good bones.” And the first trailer is full of one-liners to die for.

“To afford to move by the beach, we had to buy a house where a guy chopped his wife up,” says one homeowner. (Hey, story of my life, amirite?)

The show’s log line explains “Murder House Flip” is “an unconventional new home renovation show that takes on the country’s most infamous homes: the ones known for mysterious murders committed behind their walls.” In each episode, home renovation experts Mikel Welch and Joelle Uzyel will “remove the stains of the past and take these homes from morbid to marvelous.”

Who doesn’t want to remove stains of the past while adding brand new stains on the flooring?

Will homeowners like the makeovers? Will the designers make the spaces work? Will murder weapons be found? Amazingly, those are all possibilities. We’ll find out for sure when Quibi launches in April.

See the trailer below.