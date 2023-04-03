Home & LivingMoviesNetflixStreaming Services

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Murder Mystery 2'

A Korean crime thriller and several animated movies are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Murder Mystery 2” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

A sequel to 2019’s “Murder Mystery,” the action comedy reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as an ordinary couple who find themselves caught up in a thrilling investigation. The new film was released on March 31 and, like the previous one, received generally average reviews.

In second place is “The Bourne Legacy,” another action movie but without the comedy. The fourth installment in the Jason Bourne franchise, this 2012 film stars Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz and Edward Norton.

"Murder Mystery 2" premiered March 31 on Netflix.
Netflix
"Murder Mystery 2" premiered March 31 on Netflix.

Going back to newer films, a Korean crime action movie is also trending at the moment. “Kill Boksoon” premiered on March 31 and follows a deadly assassin and single mother who faces an unavoidable confrontation.

Three animated movies made the list as well: 2004’s “Shark Tale” and 2006’s “Over the Hedge” from DreamWorks and the 2012 Sony Pictures Animation hit that spawned a franchise, “Hotel Transylvania.”

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Kill Boksoon” (Netflix)

9. “Over the Hedge”

8. “I See You”

7. “Hotel Transylvania”

6. “Diary of a Mad Black Woman”

5. “The Thing”

4. “Shark Tale”

3. “Murder Mystery” (Netflix)

2. “The Bourne Legacy”

1. “Murder Mystery 2” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

This Is What Grief Physically Feels Like

Food & Drink

Can Cooking Heal Us? Here’s What Experts Say.

Style & Beauty

The Profound Way That Keeping A Loved One’s Clothes Can Help You Grieve

Work/Life

5 Things Productivity Experts Do If They’ve Been Putting Off A Task

Home & Living

3 Easy Ways To Limit Your Exposure To Blue Light (Without Giving Up Your Devices)

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Sympathy Gifts That Brought Grieving People Some Actual Comfort

Shopping

28 Space-Saving Travel Products That You Wish You Had On Your Last Trip

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Shopping

Buy This Boutique-Worthy Outdoor Furniture From Target Before Someone Else Does

Shopping

Beats Earbuds (In Very Springy Colors) Are On Sale Right Now

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Shopping

31 Cult-Favorite TikTok Beauty Products To Do Yourself A Favor And Buy Already

Shopping

26 Unnecessarily Extra Products You’ll Be Glad You Own

Shopping

These Target Bedding Buys Will Save Hot Sleepers From Overheating

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Relationships

13 Sex Questions You Probably Haven't Asked Your Partner — But Should

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Work/Life

There's A Big New Ruling On What You're Allowed To Say About An Ex-Employer. Here's What It Means For You.

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Shopping

This Hard-Working Night Cream Worked Wonders On My Dry-But-Acne-Prone Skin

Shopping

Here Are 20 Things That Martha Stewart Is Shopping On Etsy

Parenting

25 Intimate Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Shopping

36 Practical Products To Buy For Spring

Relationships

So Your Friend Asks You To Pick Them Up From The Airport. Are You Annoyed?

Shopping

Get Up To $300 Off Select Shark Vacuums And Appliances At Walmart Right Now

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Parenting

These Are Early Warning Signs That Your Child May Have Dyslexia

Wellness

6 Common Phrases You May Not Realize Are Actually Fat-Shaming

Shopping

These Are Useful Things To Have For Any Older Person Living Alone

Travel

The Best National Parks To Visit In The Spring

Wellness

Does Blinking A Lot Mean You're Lying?

Style & Beauty

These Size-Flexible Clothing Brands Go Up And Down In Size When You Do

Shopping

Spring's Trendiest Shoe Is Surprisingly Wearable. We Found Options At Every Budget.

Shopping

33 Packing Tips For Traveling With Just Carry On Luggage

Parenting

27 Hilarious Realities Of Raising A Teenager

Travel

23 Destinations Travel Experts Return To Again And Again

Shopping

The Best Walking Shoes For Older Adults, According To Podiatrists

Style & Beauty

Momcore Isn't Just 'Bad Jeans' Anymore. It's Much More Toxic.