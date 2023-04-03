“Murder Mystery 2” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

A sequel to 2019’s “Murder Mystery,” the action comedy reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as an ordinary couple who find themselves caught up in a thrilling investigation. The new film was released on March 31 and, like the previous one, received generally average reviews.

In second place is “The Bourne Legacy,” another action movie but without the comedy. The fourth installment in the Jason Bourne franchise, this 2012 film stars Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz and Edward Norton.

Going back to newer films, a Korean crime action movie is also trending at the moment. “Kill Boksoon” premiered on March 31 and follows a deadly assassin and single mother who faces an unavoidable confrontation.

Three animated movies made the list as well: 2004’s “Shark Tale” and 2006’s “Over the Hedge” from DreamWorks and the 2012 Sony Pictures Animation hit that spawned a franchise, “Hotel Transylvania.”

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below.

