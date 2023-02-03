What's Hot

Kevin McCarthy Backs Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt, Ignores Rep. Greene’s ‘Murder’ Claim

Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators

Iowa Care Home Fined After Sending Woman To Funeral Home Who Was Still Alive

Sally Field Turned Down Role That Would've Made Iconic '80s Film Very Different

New Jersey Councilwoman Found Fatally Shot In Car

Iranian Couple Who Went Viral For Dancing Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison

Sens. Cruz, Manchin Team Up To Fight A Non-Existent Gas Stove Ban

Portia De Rossi Celebrated Turning 50 By Renewing Her Vows With Ellen DeGeneres

Donald Trump Says He Deserves 'Revenge Tour' If Reelected

EU Warns Elon Musk That Twitter Must Comply With Law Against Hate Speech, Misinformation

Eye Drops Linked To US Drug-Resistant Bacteria Outbreak

Silk Now Claims A 'Bio Weapon' Sprayed Into The Air Killed Her Sister Diamond

EntertainmentStephen ColbertThe Late Showthe white lotus

Murray Bartlett Teases 'White Lotus' Return For Armond And How It Could Happen

The actor recalled a speech from show creator Mike White which *may* see his return as the hotel manager.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Spoiler alert for “The White Lotus.”

Murray Bartlett would “definitely” return to star as hotel manager Armond in a future season of “The White Lotus.”

And on “The Late Show” this week, the actor navigated the tricky issue of how it could happen given how his character, well, dies at the end of season 1.

Bartlett recalled the hit show’s creator Mike White “sort of jokingly” telling the cast in a speech the night before shooting began how “whoever was the nicest person and the best actor gets a spin-off series.”

“I was like, ’Oh, oh, what about me?” Bartlett remembered.

White, per Bartlett, replied to him: “We could always go back in time.”

Bartlett then ran with the idea, suggesting: “I think maybe like an Armond origin story, I don’t know, I’m just throwing it out there.”

Watch the full interview here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community