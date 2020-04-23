Things took a terrifying turn after a museum in northern England challenged rival institutions to tweet photos of the creepiest object in their collections.
Yorkshire Museum’s Twitter account was flooded with unsettling images as the latest edition of its weekly #CuratorBattle hashtag garnered global attention amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The museum kicked off the April 17 installment of the competition with this picture of a “3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place.”
In response, other museums shared unnerving pictures of children’s toys, dolls, “mermaids” and even a plague mask:
