This Instagram-Famous Mushroom Lamp Is $25 At Walmart

The budget retailer has an affordable take on one of social media’s trendiest home goods.

 and 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Walmart's $25 mushroom lamp in a brown tortoiseshell pattern.
Walmart
Walmart's $25 mushroom lamp in a brown tortoiseshell pattern.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

It’s been hard to ignore the increasing ubiquity of the so-called “mushroom lamp” in recent years. The tabletop fixture’s bulbous silhouette and translucent glass construction has dominated social-media feeds since the onset of the pandemic, surfacing in tandem with the greater millennial interior-design preference for soft, “curvy” home decor and soothing throwback color schemes.

While the original inspiration for these lamps — the Murano glass fixtures reminiscent of Massimo Vitelli’s 1965 “Fungo” light — might run you over $500 at Etsy or nearly $1,000 via 1stDibs, newly-made iterations are available at trendy retailers like Urban Outfitters for under $100. However, we’ve just encountered what may be the most affordable version yet, and it’s less than $25 at a big-box store that isn’t necessarily known for Insta-famous home goods: Walmart.

Walmart’s tortoiseshell mushroom lamp
Walmart
Walmart’s tortoiseshell mushroom lamp
$24.98 at Walmart

The pint-sized glass accent measures about 8 inches in height (a “perfect size,” in the words of reviewer Madi) and is available in the classic striated off-white that evokes the 1970s original, along with a mottled brown tortoiseshell, which the same reviewer called “a pretty shade” and compared it to the pricier Urban Outfitters iteration.

Made by a company called Cresswell Lighting, the piece is equipped with an in-line switch on a white power cord that measures 60 inches (5 feet) in length. While the product description doesn’t specify, reviewer Mariann indicated in their review that the light is compatible with a C9 bulb (“the smaller bulb you would use in a nightlight”).

Walmart’s $25 mushroom lamp
Walmart
Walmart’s $25 mushroom lamp
White Stripe: $24.98 at Walmart
Brown tortoiseshell: $24.98 at Walmart

“I am in love with this lamp! it looks exactly like the photos and the pattern is even more detailed in person,” wrote Maxine in their review. “I have been searching for a glass mushroom lamp but never pulled the trigger because of the prices. This one was such a great price compared to the others, I might have to buy the white one for my daughter’s room.”

With summer coming to a close and students across the nation preparing to return to their desks, you might be feeling the urge to refresh your own work-from-home-scape — even if that consists of your dining room table or a strategically merchandised corner of your bedroom. We have a hunch that this little light source could do a lot to brighten up your desk — and maybe even boost your productivity in the process.

shoppingInstagramhomewalmartHome Decor

