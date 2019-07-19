20 Spot-On Tweets For People Who Hate Mushrooms

Many people think mushrooms are absolutely magical (and not just the hallucinogenic kind). But this vegetarian staple also has its haters.

For some, it’s the texture. For others, it’s the weird way they grow. And there’s also the unsettling fact that a mushroom is not a vegetable but an actual fungus.

If you can’t stand mushrooms, know that you’re not alone. Here are 20 funny tweets sure to resonate with the haters.

do i want mushrooms on my pizza? sure & while you’re at it, take the mold from my shower & spread it all over the crust, you piece of shit — kim monte 🏳️‍🌈 (@KimmyMonte) October 11, 2017

in order to tell if your mushrooms have gone bad, ask yourself, this is basically mold why did I think this was a good thing to eat anyway — maura quint (@behindyourback) March 25, 2016

phantom thread has me afraid to eat mushrooms, a fungus won't catch me slipping — ziwe (@ziwe) January 1, 2018

Marriage is agreeing to put mushrooms on half of the pizza and then FINDING SOME OF HER MUSHROOMS ON YOUR SIDE. — Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) February 28, 2017

I was nervous about trying mushrooms at a party. I mean they were canned for crying out loud. — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) January 7, 2017

Most of being an adult is just getting over the texture of tomatoes and mushrooms. — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) July 12, 2016

This may get me some unfollows but I have to be brave. I have to speak up.



I hate mushrooms.



Mushroom = Fungus. Athlete’s Foot = Fungus.



Any questions? — jdstalnaked wants to pet your dog. (@jdstalnaked) June 11, 2019

ok i’m ready to have a civilized discussion about how mushrooms on a pizza is the worst thing that ever happened to food. — kim monte 🏳️‍🌈 (@KimmyMonte) October 11, 2017

Opinion: Mushrooms are from outer space. — Sandra Newman (@sannewman) March 19, 2019

"I specifically ordered a meat lovers but my pizza has mushrooms on it"



LAWYER: I think we've got a strong case pic.twitter.com/eOlH4oz1ZM — Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) June 15, 2016

"Remember when we all pretended to like mushroom shavings that tasted like feet just bc they were expensive?"



-everyone in ten years re: truffles — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 15, 2017

When you put mushrooms on your pizza you’re basically admitting that it’s ok for people to hate you. — Kalvin (@KalvinMacleod) October 28, 2013

A female chef on 'Chopped' just said shiitake mushrooms are a very "sensual" food.



I'm disgusted... but just a little bit piqued. — Steve Olivas (@steveolivas) July 19, 2017

Earth,

How do you reconcile with the taste/texture of mushrooms? — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) July 10, 2019

I have suddenly stopped hating mushrooms.

Not sure where to redirect that hate. Hesitating between Hyundai drivers & Chef Boyardee? — Carbosly (@Carbosly) June 4, 2013

Sickens me there’s people out there who will willingly eat mushrooms — Jayde🌸 (@jayde96x) October 15, 2018

Everyone loves to say how awful pineapple on pizza is yet everyone overlooks that mushrooms on pizza is disgusting. — User Who Says Ni (@FurlinNick) May 2, 2018

No more politics. Let's talk about the abomination called mushrooms. Mushrooms are disgusting. They offer no flavor. They just exist. — Bougie Black Girl (@BougieBlackGurl) January 29, 2017