Wellness
HealthMusicexerciseworkout

5 Benefits Of Listening To Music While Working Out

Experts say there are many reasons why you should turn on your favorite playlist the next time you exercise.

Wellness Reporter, HuffPost

Listening to music while you work out is motivational and can even keep you exercising longer.
Nastasic via Getty Images
Listening to music while you work out is motivational and can even keep you exercising longer.

Music is a lot of things: It’s restorative, motivational, moving and educational. There are endless ways we use music to get through our days, whether listening to a sad song on repeat or hitting play on an upbeat tune.

According to Ronna Kaplan, a clinical supervisor and adjunct music therapy faculty at Cleveland State University, “music is positive in many ways for mental health, it can be used across the lifespan” for many different situations.

One of those ways is during exercise. It can be a crucial element in enhancing your workout. Here’s how:

Your body’s movement naturally matches a song’s rhythm, which can help you stick to a specific pace.

There’s a reason your foot starts tapping or your shoulders start moving as soon as a song comes on. According to Joy Allen, the chair of music therapy and director of the music and health institute at Berklee College of Music in Boston, this is because of rhythmic entrainment, which is an “unconscious reaction — that’s what we call the entrainment.”

“Our body’s going to [move] in time with that sound or that rhythm,” she said.

So, when it comes to exercise, your body automatically falls in line with the tempo of the music “because of the way that our brains are connected with rhythm,” Allen said.

When picking music for a workout, like when going for a walk or run, for example, you’ll want to choose a tempo that is close to your natural stride. “Go [with] what seems comfortable for you and play around with different songs,” she said.

You can use music to increase your pace, too.

If you’re looking for an added challenge, pick a song with a pace that is a little quicker than your average running or walking stride, this should help you move faster throughout your workout.

You can start with a song with a slower tempo and gradually increase your speed by picking songs with faster beats, which is ideal if you’re looking to improve your walking or running pace, according to Kaplan.

“It primes the person to an outside cue,” she said. It “helps your muscles activate in their walking pattern.”

Music can help distract you from boredom during a workout.
Tempura via Getty Images
Music can help distract you from boredom during a workout.

It’s motivating.

How often has someone walked into the gym, realized they forgot their headphones, and then had a not-so-great workout — or even left the gym altogether? Allen pointed out this is a common occurrence: There is a major reason why music is integral to so many people’s workouts.

The music you listen to during a workout helps with motivation, and there are several things behind that motivation.

First, you probably want to hear your favorite song on your exercise playlist, which may keep you going for longer. Second, if you put on music that’s unexpected (like if you put on reggaeton instead of your regular pop soundtrack), you will be interested in hearing what comes next in the song, which may also keep you moving longer than usual.

“If you’re always listening to the same stuff, sometimes that’s great [but] sometimes we have fatigue from it — we know what to expect and what’s coming, so it can be a little less motivating,” Allen said.

And music is distracting.

No one wants to focus on their tough workout as they’re in it. If anything, they want to not think about it. As you sing along to lyrics or are reminded of music-induced memories, songs let your mind wander throughout an exercise regimen, so you don’t have to stand (or sit) there and think about how hard your workout is.

Music keeps you from getting bored during a workout, too, which can happen when you’re doing something kind of mundane like walking on a treadmill, Allen noted. Music activates the brain by giving your mind something else to think about.

“It captures your attention... ‘oh, here’s something I’m listening to,’ so I’m not attending to what could be an uncomfortable experience with the exercise, it gives me something else to focus on,” Allen said.

You’ll reap even more benefits when you pick your music.

According to Kaplan, when someone chooses the music they’re listening to, they’ll have better results, whether working out or doing something like meditation.

A recent study led by the Department of Kinesiology at Samford University in Alabama stated, “if the music played over the speakers is not preferred by the individual giving effort, performance may suffer. Thus, coaches and athletes should consider individual music preferences when attempting to optimize performance and training.”

This further speaks to the motivation you feel when working out to music you enjoy.

Additionally, Kaplan said you might notice you’re in a better mood when working out to music you select, which may make you feel like you enjoyed your workout more. And that’s a win-win.

This may mean you’ll be more likely to work out again that week, which is a great way to hit your fitness goals.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Knee-length bike shorts that run from XXS-6XL

Workout Clothes That Don't Show A Lot Of Skin

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

7 Things I Won’t Do After Working As A Restaurant Host

Food & Drink

You Should Never Feel Uncomfortable Bringing Up Dietary Restrictions. Experts Say How To Do It.

Parenting

Here’s What To Say To Your Kid When You Know You’ve Messed Up

Style & Beauty

I Chose My Own Engagement Ring, And It Was The Best Decision Ever

Shopping

33 Gift Ideas For Kids If You Have No Clue What To Get Them

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Holiday Gifts Are Worth The Splurge

Shopping

20 Of The Best Gifts For Book Lovers

Shopping

37 Holiday Gifts From Black-Owned Brands To Give This Year

Food & Drink

UN Awards World Heritage Status To The French Baguette

Shopping

19 Thoughtful and Crowd-Pleasing Gifts From Small Businesses

Relationships

This Artist Is Giving Lesbian Couples The Retro, Pinup Treatment

Shopping

22 Etsy Gifts That Plant Lovers Will Obsess Over

Style & Beauty

TikTok Has Spoken: These Were The Best Beauty Trends Of 2022

Shopping

We Found The Highest-Rated Lego Sets At Target

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In December

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In December

Relationships

30 Tweets About Being The Only Single One In Your Friend Group

Wellness

What Experts Really Think About Greens Powders

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Getting Pregnant With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Home & Living

This New Holiday Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Coming-Of-Age Horror Series Is The Top Show On Netflix

Food & Drink

If You Drink Your Gingerbread Latte First Thing In The Morning, Read This First

Style & Beauty

Can Head & Shoulders Really Clear Up Acne? Derms Warn About The TikTok Trend

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop This Weekend

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Oprah's Favorite Things Have Dropped: Here Are 24 Of The Coolest Things To Shop

Shopping

37 Tech Gifts That'll Make Their Lives Easier

Wellness

'Junk Sleep' Could Explain Why You're Tired After A Full Night's Rest

Relationships

Twitter May Be A Hopeless Place, But These People Found Their Spouses On It

Work/Life

5 Secret Signs You're The Job Candidate They Really Want To Hire

Shopping

The Best Breast Pumps For Every Feeding Need

Parenting

How To Wean From Breastfeeding, According To Lactation Experts

Parenting

A Big Myth About Skin Care Products For Kids

Shopping

The Best Bras And Recovery Items For Mastectomies

Shopping

This Oversized Block Of Fancy-Seeming French Hand Soap Is Just $15 On Amazon

Home & Living

This Emotional Memoir Adaptation Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

This Is The One Thing You Need To Protect Your Leather Goods From Inclement Weather This Fall

Money

Nobody Won The Powerball Lottery So Jackpot Climbs To Estimated $800 Million

Shopping

Walmart Just Launched A New Line Of Affordable Intimates And Sleepwear

Shopping

Why Even Kardashian Skeptics Need To Try This Cute And Comfy Skims Bra