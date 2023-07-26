Sinead O’Connor Dead At 56

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor pictured at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall in 1989. via Associated Press

Her death follows the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane O’Connor, early last year.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family said in a statement to the BBC and Irish news outlet RTE. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor, who was best known for her hit cover version of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and her trademark shaved head, was born Sinéad Marie-Bernadette O’Connor on Dec. 8, 1966, in Ireland. She more recently began going by the name Shuhada Sadaqat.

