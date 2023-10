15 Musicians Who Have Admitted They Regret Their Past Problematic Songs

Rick Ross apologized for his verse on Rocko's "U.O.E.N.O." which depicted a woman being raped.

In 2013's "U.O.E.N.O." (a play on the phrase "you don't even know") Ross raps about drugging and raping a woman: "Put molly all in the champagne / She ain't even know it / I took her home and I enjoyed that / She ain't even know it.""To every woman that has felt the sting of abuse, I apologize. I recognize that as an artist I have a voice and with that, the power of influence. To the young men who listen to my music, please know that using a substance to rob a woman of her right to make a choice is not only a crime, it’s wrong and I do not encourage it... I can only hope that this sparks a healthy dialogue and that I can contribute to it," he wrote in a statement soon after the song's release.