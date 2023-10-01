15 Musicians Who Have Admitted They Regret Their Past Problematic Songs

And finally, it's safe to assume the Black Eyed Peas regret their infamous song, "Let's Get Retarded."

The song: The Black Eyed Peas caused a stir in 2003 when they released a song called "Let's Get Retarded." Will.i.am opens the song by stating "In this context, there's no disrespect." Suffice to say, many listeners did not agree with him.

What they said about it later: The band never apologized for the song. But they did quietly re-release it a year later with a new name and lyrics: "Let's Get It Started."