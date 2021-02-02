5 Children, 1 Adult Fatally Shot At Oklahoma Home: Police

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Six people were shot to death early Tuesday at a home in Oklahoma, including five young children, and a person who is suspected in the killings was taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded about 1:30 a.m. to a call of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, a city of just under 40,000 people about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa, police said in a new release.

Once there, officers encountered a person with a gun who was later taken into custody. Officers at the scene found one man and four children dead, and a fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital, police said.

Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin described the slain youths as “small children” but said police do not yet have their exact ages.

A woman was also taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, she said.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Jarron Deajon Pridgeon, a 25-year-old man who lived in the home. Hamlin said officials don’t know a motive but do not believe any other suspects are involved.

Pridgeon “has chosen not to cooperate with the investigation at this time,” Hamlin said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

HuffPost’s Hayley Miller contributed reporting.