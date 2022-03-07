I’m A Muslim Burial Expert. Two Years Of COVID Have Changed Me Forever.

Normally, the team would attend to 30 deaths a year, but in the pandemic, we saw that same figure in a month.

Some days, I was burying up to eight bodies a day.

We were inundated with referrals from all walks of life. The Muslim community suffered disproportionate deaths and illness in the UK at the beginning of the COVID crisis. So many people were dying.

There were so many restrictions on social contact, too. There were a couple of cases we saw where children who had said goodbye to their dad, who went to the hospital to be treated for COVID and they never saw him again.

Only a few people were allowed in the burial ground, including us. We had to use Facebook Live so that people could be part of the Janazah, or Muslim funeral.