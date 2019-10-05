HuffPost Her Stories: This Italian Entrepreneur Is Elevating Muslim Fashion

Elisabetta Invernizzi/HuffPost Italy Fatima Shop’s one-of-kind merchandise has been designed to draw people in, regardless of their background.

When Fatima Asmaa Paciotti converted to Islam in 2005, she found scant resources in her province of Italy to help Muslim women dress comfortably, let alone dress in a way that reflected both their personal style and faith.

“I only found poor quality clothes, which were also expensive. They didn’t last long, and sometimes they were uncomfortable,” the 55-year-old entrepreneur told HuffPost Italy. That moment became a catalyst for Fatima, who saw a need for beautiful, high-quality clothing for women like herself.

She decided to start small and sell clothes on Facebook. As her business grew more popular, she turned her side hustle into Fatima Shop, a high-fashion boutique for Muslim women.

But the store is even more notable because it is located in Cantù, in the province of Como — where the most recent elections saw a politician from the far-right political party, the League, elected mayor in the first round. The city is also where local politician Nicola Molteni launched a battle against women who choose to wear veils in public places.

Journalist Elisabetta Invernizzi, who wrote the piece about Fatima, was drawn to the story precisely because it centered on Como, where she was born. “The boutique could have opened in Milan, in the fashion capital, but Paciotti chose Cantù, the territory governed by the right-wing party of President Matteo Salvini,” Elisabetta said. The League is infamous for its crusades against migrants, many of whom are Muslim, and it has opposed mosques or prayer spaces being opened for Ramadan.

Fatima’s story subverts stereotypes about Muslim women and veiling, and Elisabetta hopes it will also encourage a serious debate about politics in Italy and foster a curiosity about Islamic fashion and traditions.

“Right-wing parties, at this moment in history, have a lot of support,” Elisabetta said. “Muslims are one of the many scapegoats.”

She said reactions from Italian readers have been split: Some people hope Fatima Shop fails and believe (incorrectly) that wearing the veil is imposed on all Muslim women, while others have welcomed the store.

But Fatima says she is slowly winning over hearts and minds of her new neighbors, even those who initially worried about her setting up shop.

NurPhoto via Getty Images Road sign showing the distance to the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, India.

The Indian state of Kerala made international headlines last year as women fought to enter the famed Sabarimala temple, despite facing threats and violence. Last week marked the anniversary of the Indian Supreme Court decision that lifted the ban on women’s entry. HuffPost India’s K.A. Shaji takes a look at the progress made in the year since that ruling.

Asawin_Klabma via Getty Images The law states employers must provide spaces “free from intrusion,” but many working moms find it difficult to pump in privacy.

Many doctors encourage new mothers to breastfeed for a year or more after giving birth, but many of those women return to their jobs within a few weeks of giving birth. For those who want to continue breastfeeding, that means pumping.

The Affordable Care Act requires that employers accommodate women who want to pump breast milk after returning to work by providing both a private space and a “reasonable break time.” But a HuffPost U.S. investigation by reporter Dave Jamieson found that the Labor Department has responded to 376 reported violations of that law from 2010 to 2018, and found infractions in 68% of those cases.

