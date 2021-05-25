HuffPost Finds

46 Home Products You'll Probably Wish You'd Bought Years Ago

You can only move forward with your new reusable bacon grease towel, couch arm tray, stain-lifting pads and other incredibly useful home items.
By Elizabeth Lilly, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

There’s nothing better than finding a new home product you love — it could be a functional, but beautiful new piece of furniture, a cleaning product that makes your home shine brighter than the top of the Chrysler building or something fun like a sequined throw pillow with a photo of Nicholas Cage on it. You’ll find all of these glorious home products and so many more awesome finds below you’ll wish you had bought years ago.

1
Wood polish and conditioner
Amazon
It'll revive all sorts of heirloom and sidewalk finds so you can bring your great-grandmother's rocking chair back to fighting condition. You're going to start scouting out projects to tackle with this potion. It enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.

Promising review: "I'm not able to sand and stain my floors until spring but they are so dry and worn. I bought this hoping to keep them moisturized until we can refinish and I am amazed with this product." — nicole feather

Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
2
A humidifier
Amazon
It may seriously help your stuffy nasal passages and dry winter skin woes. Buy one for your bedroom AT LEAST but you'll thank yourself for buying one for your living area too. Just think of that harsh indoor heat! This cool mist model has a 1.5-liter tank that can put moisture into the air for up to 16 hours of continuous operation. FYI, this size tank is good coverage for bedrooms, offices, and other medium-sized rooms.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
3
Smart plugs that'll pair with Alexa, Google home, and IFTTT
Amazon
So you can finally dip your toe in the home automation pool you've been flirting with awhile now. It works with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT., no hub required, and is compatible with Android 4.4 or above and IOS 8 or above. No matter where you are, turn on/off home electronics. You can manage up to 50 electronic appliances with one electronic appliance per smart plug.

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $24.99.
4
Foaming garbage disposer tablets
Amazon
They'll bring up all the gunk so you don't have to. It's gonna get GROSS but you can get through it to the much cleaner side. It freshens and leaves disposer, sink, and kitchen smelling clean. Use weekly to maintain a smooth running disposer, prevent build-up and odors, and extend the life of the disposer.

Promising review: "It actually worked! So my kitchen started smelling a bit and I figured it was my garbage disposal, so I bought this and it was so easy to use. You just drop a packet inside the disposal, turn on your sink with a little bit of hot water and turn on your disposal, and after a couple of minutes it should be clean. I figured it was my disposal because my kitchen doesn't have that funky smell anymore." — Max Power

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $3.98.
5
A water mark removing cloth
Amazon
It could also do wonders on the nail polish remover you dribbled down your nightstand two years ago that's been a running "project for next weekend" for the past two years.

Promising review: "Worked wonders! I spilled nail polish remover on my nightstand. This worked like magic! Just rub lightly with the cloth." — JMac

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
6
A slim cutlery organizer
Amazon
Yes! You do have room for all your cutlery in your tiny kitchen drawer! Scoot over, forks.

Promising review: "Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about four inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." — Kathleen Cooke

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7
A purr-fect coffee spoon
Amazon
It'll post up on the side of your mug once you've mixed in all the good stuff.

Get it from Amazon for $2.99.
8
A couch clip-on table
Amazon
Perfect for that side where there's zero space to squeeze in a side table for your beverages and the remote.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two colors).
9
A hanging boot organizer
Amazon
Because maybe you spent New Year's Day re-watching Tidying Up to get you back in the organizing spirit. But Marie wouldn't make you feel bad about being lazy again. You've just gotta maintain!

Promising review: "Sometimes I'd waste time digging for the matching pair I was hoping to wear. I've been wanting to buy the Boot Butler, but was hesitant because of the price. After some time and frustration (especially with boot season approaching), I bought the Boot Butler for myself in October, as an early Christmas gift. WHY DID I WAIT SO LONG?! I loved it so much, I bought a second set a couple months later and am now contemplating buying another. I love that my boots aren't in a pile anymore; that they are easy to find and see, and I don't have to shuffle huge plastic boot boxes around, (an option I tried before and was not happy with)." — ZAR

Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in two sizes).
10
A jetted tub cleaner
Amazon
It'll make you gag with delight once you run it through your system and all the pipe filth emerges like some Ghostbusters sludge. Oh, and it's septic-safe.

Promising review: "Ok, so I am somewhat of a clean freak and I run bleach through the jets prob twice a month on top of my daily weekly cleaning. And I was skeptical how this product could get it any cleaner than I thought it was. Well I am here to tell you this pic is after the second cleaning with this cleaner!!!! I am a believer and would highly recommend this product to anyone with jetted tub!!" — Momof2greatboys

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
11
A neutral runner
Boutique Rugs
This is perfect to place in your hallway where you can hear EVERY footstep. This bit of cushioning underfoot will help dampen sound while making the overlooked space look homier.

Get it from Boutique Rugs for $34.12+ (available in eight styles).
12
And a faux cowhide rug
Rugs USA
It'll zhuzh up a corner of your home that's needed a little something for a while you haven't quite put your finger on it 'til now.

Get it from Rugs USA for $74.50+ (available in three colors and three sizes).
13
A tea press and tumbler
Amazon
It's dishwasher-safe and will fit in most fridge doors so you can have some caffeine at the ready. Oh, and it's BPA-free with a leakproof lid so you can toss it in your bag without any worries.

Get it from Amazon for $18.86+ (available in three colors).
14
A scratchy lil' tool
Amazon
So you can FINALLY get all the pet hair off your fabric surfaces both inside your house and car. You'll wonder how you lived without it up until now.

Promising review: "This this is like magic. Our van was nasty and covered with hair from a German and Australian Shepherd. Looked brand new after. Don’t think about just buy it. It will blow your mind." — Dan

Get it from Amazon for $10.
15
Fishing rod organizers
Amazon
Perfect for your garage door because you can never seem to keep them in one place out of harm. (It sounds like a weird idea, but it totally works!) The hardware is included for easy, no tool installation on standard garage doors. If the door is a hard insulated or wood door, self tapping screws are not included but can be shipped at no cost. It can also be installed on walls and ceilings. Give the inventor of these racks an award because they are damn clever!

Promising review: "I have to say I’m pissed that I didn’t come up with this idea first. Great product. It is a must-have if you fish and need space in the garage. Easy to install, works like a champ. I showed my neighbors and the reactions are all the same. OMG!!!!!" — David

Get them from Amazon for $34.99.
16
A scratch-off world map
Amazon
It'll be a pretty reminder of your past travels and how staying inside not spending money will make your future travels even more spectacular!

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
17
An all-season comforter
Amazon
It's made of down alternative that is ACTUALLY MACHINE-WASHABLE. Seriously, leave the bedding and home goods that require dry cleaning behind. And it's reversible, so you can get a lil' versatile with your bedding scheme.

Promising review: "It's so fluffy! As soon as I got it I threw it in the dryer with some dryer sheets and when it came out it was fluffier than before. I threw it on my bed and my dog immediately jumped up on it and hasn't left since. He enjoys it and so do I." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in eight sizes and 10 colors).
18
An Instant Pot 7-in-1 multicooker
Amazon
You'll be so sad you were sleeping on this once you realize that this could be the biggest lazy-enabler in your kitchen since pizza delivery. And that's a good thing! It's used as a rice cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer.

Promising review: "There are so many people who say the can't cook, but I swear I'm on a whole new level of not being able to cook. This little appliance helps expand our menu and I have learned to do so much with it. I will sum up in a nutshell, I love how easy it is and how I throw everything in it comes out done. No stirring and not many messy dishes. I still don't love it for meats (which I don't eat much of anyway), but I think that's just a matter of needing to experiment more with them. I seriously can't believe how many foods can be cooked in here!" — Aundrea

Get it from Amazon for $69+ (available in three sizes).
19
A silicone sink strainer
Amazon
It'll make ridding your sink of tiny food particles easy as pie so you aren't awkwardly standing over your trash can raking them out of your OG metal strainer like a masked killer in a movie.

Promising review: "This is a super smart product. Looks great and easy to clean. I have a 1950s cast-iron sink and these are prefect. Much nicer than the mesh strainer I used to buy and lasts a great deal longer." — LolasMom

Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
20
A baby gate
Amazon
So you can finally keep the dogs out of the kitchen while you're cooking. Or from stealing cat food. Or from scaring visitors. It's quite the problem-solver!

Promising review: "Great product. Not at all difficult to install. Works just like it is described to work. Highly suggest that the little cups that fit on the rubber foot be used. You just screw them into the door frame/wall and put the rubber feet into them. It's still a pressure foot, but the little cups being screwed into the door frame make it very, very secure and stable. My old Aussie feels a little betrayed, but peace reigns. No more stealing cat food while I'm out and about, dang it." — Mary Valentine

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
21
A Roku that works with Alexa
Amazon
So you can catch up on your stories from the couch without lifting a dang finger — JUST as nature intended. It has the usual suspects of other streaming systems that work with your TV. *Except* you can also plug your headphones into the remote and enjoy your stories without disturbing anyone else in the house.

Get it from Amazon for $69.
22
A memory-foam pillow
Amazon
It'll make your couch or fave chair feel *so* much comfier (yes, it's possible!) during your next binge-watching session.

Get it from Amazon for $22.87+ (available in three sizes).
23
An unassuming wall-mounted broom organizer
Amazon
It'll become your cleaning station with five spots for long-handed tools and six hooks to help corral product bottles.

Promising review: "Perfect! Exactly what I needed to organize my mop, broom, scoop, etc. Efficient and easy to use. A little hard to get my scoop into it but that’s cause it’s thicker than the rest of items. Love that there are hooks. Spray bottles and cleaning product bottles hang perfectly on there too." — Kavita Chandanie

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
24
A really good steam mop
Amazon
It can help kill up to 99.9% of germs on household surfaces like wood, tile, marble and linoleum. So that *should* cover a good amount for ya'. It has an on-board spot boost brush to remove tough, sticky messes; easy-fill watering tank with measuring cup; high and low steam settings.

Promising review: "I went a month without mopping my kitchen floor, in a house with two kids and two dogs (don't judge me). I didn't think this thing would get it all up — it did.....and effortlessly. Then only thing it didn't get was some of the grout stains, but that's asking a little much anyway. You can't beat it for the price." — Nici

Get it from Amazon for $89.92.
25
A set of reusable coffee pods
Amazon
You can fill them with your favorite ground brew and then toss in your K-cup machine like normal. This'll put a halt to tons of plastic pod waste, both for the environment and your fam's monthly budget.

Promising review: "These reusable filter cups work PERFECTLY with our Keurig Elite B-40 model. Usually we use K-cups, but we received a bag of ground coffee as a gift. We attempted to use our old reusable filter cup that we'd had for an old model Keurig, and it just created a mess and left tons of grounds in the cup. Amazon delivered these K&J cups in a day and they solved the problem. The bottom and sides are mesh, which was not true on my old reusable filter cup, and the little lid snaps shut snugly. They come four to a pack, but I don't see using the others until the one I'm using wears out. Very easy to clean also. So happy to find these!!!" — Jamie von Holstein

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $9.95.
26
A luxe-looking futon
Amazon
No one will realize it's a futon, unlike that metal monster you've been using as extra seating in the TV room. Blech.

Get it from Novogratz on Amazon for $295.99+ (available in several colors and styles, including sleeper couches).
27
A v good air mattress
Amazon
So you'll have something squishy to sleep on (instead of the couch or floor) when your in-laws visit for a week at a time.

Promising review: "I've retired at 65, and am self-moving a long distance. I purchased this product with hope and it has absolutely done the job. I have used it six times so far, for at least a week each time, while packing or unpacking my stuff at each end, etc. and it gives me a comfortable sleep, on my sides or back. I have had two back surgeries and feared a bad reaction but it has actually supported my back better than the 8" memory foam mattress I had on my main bed. My only recommendation is that you use a mattress pad under the sheet. Otherwise, it will feel a bit chilly or moist against your contact side and, yes, I have the blue flocked side upward. Fast inflation and deflation, easy to carry when rolled back up. I highly recommend this product for temporary bedding." — Azbard

Get it from Amazon for $94.95+ (available in four sizes).
28
A handsome Nic Cage sequin pillow cover
Amazon
Because you *know* you've wanted it awhile. Just go ahead. Add to cart and then lovingly stroke that beautiful sequined face.

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
29
And a coffee mug
Amazon
It transforms from solid black to utter perfection you can sip from while parked beside your new throw pillow cover.

Get it from Amazon for $18.
30
A motion-activated toilet light
Amazon
It fits on any toilet bowl, and has 16 colors, 5 brightness levels and a 170 degree radius.

Promising review: "I am 9 months preganant and my sister is 8 months pregnant. So I decided for Christmas this would be the best stocking stuffer. I am so happy I bought this. I honestly wish I had gotten it sooner. Especially with how frequent getting up to use the restroom at night is when you are pregnant. This light is perfect because it allows you to get your business done and return to bed without really getting out out of sleep due to the light brightness in comparison to the actually restroom light!! Great buy! I have already had several family memeber request that I buy them one as well😉" — Olga

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
31
Bamboo charcoal odor neutralizers
Amazon
Keep these in the mudroom and make a house rule that your kid with the stinkiest feet puts in their shoes as soon as they kick 'em off. It may even make those shoes last longer!

Get a pair from Amazon for $9.95.
32
A marble-print desk in a much-easier-to-clean PVC laminated particleboard
Amazon
Because maybe it's time you stop balancing your laptop on your lap on the couch. Just because it's *called* that doesn't mean that you have to park it there.

Get it from Novogratz on Amazon for $106.92 (available in two colors).
33
A tea bag organizer
Amazon
So you can finally reclaim your cabinet space from the miscellaneous tea boxes you forget you had until you need that ONE spice that also lives in the same cabinet.

Promising review: "This is the perfect addition to my new kitchen to get my many teas off the counter and out of sight, yet easily accessible. It’s sturdy plastic and fit exactly between the two trims on the inside of my cabinet. The back is flat so I purchased the 3M double sided tape and, voila! The description says it holds 90 tea packets but it’s more suitable to 72, 12 in each of the 6 bins. My cabinet doors are 'self closing' so there is no worry of the bins not staying in place." — 2Bounders

Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three colors).
34
Wool dryer balls
Amazon
Toss these in the dryer instead of chemical-coated dryer sheets that, psssst, leave behind buildup on the inside of your dryer and thus makes it less effective over time. If you can't give up on the scents of dryer sheets, you can treat these with essential oils!

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
35
Satin pillow cases
Amazon
They'll become an essential for anyone who sleeps hot and/or wants to keep their hair and skin moisturized. Soooooo, everyone?

Promising review: "I was originally looking for silk pillow cases, but decided to give these a try because they were a better price. I am not disappointed! I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair in the mornings and overall they are so smooth and comfortable to sleep on. I’ve washed them several times and haven’t seen a difference in the quality. I would buy again." — Kate

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four sizes and 24 colors).
36
A hybrid mattress
Amazon
It's an extremely comfy compromise if your partner swears they need springs and you want adaptive foam. Turns out, you can have both!

Get it from Tuft & Needle at Amazon for $445+ (available in five sizes).
37
A faux-monstera plant
Amazon
It comes complete with a planter and rocks for a realistic look even plant serial killers can care after.

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
38
A heavy-duty Command hook
Amazon
It'll hold your step stool in place because you're tired of having to scoot it out of the way every time you have to get at something else in your closet. FYI, this hook will hold up to 7.5 lbs.

Promising review: "I'm a big fan of Command products; I think they're brilliant. I know some folks have had bad luck with these ruining their walls, but I've only had good experiences. I use this big guy to store my step ladder in the pantry. They're simple to apply and even easier to remove. Shipping was super fast and the add-on price was sweet." — Oregonians

Get it from Amazon for $4.48.
39
A gel-infused mattress topper
Amazon
It'll help keep hot sleepers cool as a cucumber without sacrificing the cushy embrace of memory foam. It's made of a ventilated design infused with gel and comes with a 3-year warranty.

Promising review: "So we've now had this for roughly a few months now and it's the best sleep I've gotten in a long time. I'm currently in my ninth month of pregnancy so finding a comfortable sleeping position without a pillow is nearly impossible, but I'm able to sleep a bit better with this on our bed. The only downside is it tears fairly easily, so if you have dogs like us (or even cats) I would be extra careful with having them on the bed due to nails. Highly recommend purchasing!" — Michaela

Get it from Amazon for $46.99+ (available in thicknesses 2- and 3-inch, and seven sizes).
40
Fridge bin liners
Amazon
They'll absorb extra moisture in an effort to keep your produce fresher for longer. PLUS, they'll catch the brunt of messy spills and will be so much easier to clean than taking a drawer out of the fridge and awkwardly scrubbing it down in your sink.

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $6.99.
41
A foot massager
Amazon
You'll want to start using on the reg while you park on the couch and catch up on your stories after a long hard day sending tons of emails.

Promising review: "Don't wait to get this like I did. It's fairly priced and great to have. I'm a nurse so I work 12-hour shifts plus an hour and a half commute each way on the train. I get back pain. I use this when I get home or randomly while watching TV. It gives you that perfect little massage you need. It gives off heat too. I love it and highly recommend it." — tracy

Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
42
Some really good bath towels
Snowe
Because it's way more affordable to invest in these and feel like you're getting the spa treatment than actually paying to go to a spa. They're super soft and light, but also somehow extremely absorbent. And they only grow softer the more you wash them!

Get it from Snowe for $30 (available in five colors).
43
A floor lamp
Amazon
It'll help you light up your preferred reading corner. Tiny lights you can clamp onto your book help, but this'll be drastically better!

Get it from Amazon for $74.99 (available in two colors).
44
A phone soap sanitizer (and charger!)
Amazon
Put it on your beside table so when you dock your fave gadget for the night so it can wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day too. This gadget was seen on Shark Tank (in case it looks familiar) and uses UV light to kill 99.99% of bacteria on your phone in just 10 minutes!!! AND it'll clean whatever fits inside, like reading glasses!

Get it from Amazon for $79.95.
45
A Dyson stick vacuum
Amazon
It'll be so effective you may even *want* to clean. It works on both hardwood floors and a shaggy rug! So really, it's a multitasking investment worth your coin.

Promising review: "So I write this review to put all the bad ones to shame. This is the best vacuum I have ever used. I’ve you are contemplating to get this vacuum, I highly recommend it. I’ll never go back to anything else. It’s built well, has great suction. It picked up a lot of my two dogs' hair (one big dog, one small dog), and also mind that two days ago I had my carpet professionally cleaned, now i’m questioning if they even did a really good job. The vacuum picked up a lot from my carpet, and I only vacuumed for a couple minutes. The only 'possible' negative I have is I wish it had a longer charge, however, I know what I signed up for by buying this one and not one that claims it lasts longer. All in all, I 100% recommend this product." — Chelsee Brooks

Get it from Amazon for $348.
46
And a bidet attachment for your toilet
Amazon
Because you could cut down on your toilet paper usage AND — not to be gross — but your butt does a lot for you. This is an easy way to treat it!

Get it from Amazon for $36.55+ (available in two colors).
