46 Home Products You'll Probably Wish You'd Bought Years Ago

A Dyson stick vacuum

It'll be so effective you may even *want* to clean. It works on both hardwood floors and a shaggy rug! So really, it's a multitasking investment worth your coin."So I write this review to put all the bad ones to shame. This is the best vacuum I have ever used. I’ve you are contemplating to get this vacuum, I highly recommend it.. It’s built well, has great suction. It picked up a lot of my two dogs' hair (one big dog, one small dog), and also mind that two days ago I had my carpet professionally cleaned, now i’m questioning if they even did a really good job. The vacuum picked up a lot from my carpet, and I only vacuumed for a couple minutes. The only 'possible' negative I have is I wish it had a longer charge, however, I know what I signed up for by buying this one and not one that claims it lasts longer. All in all, I 100% recommend this product." — Chelsee Brooks