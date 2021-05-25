46 Home Products You'll Probably Wish You'd Bought Years Ago

There’s nothing better than finding a new home product you love — it could be a functional, but beautiful new piece of furniture, a cleaning product that makes your home shine brighter than the top of the Chrysler building or something fun like a sequined throw pillow with a photo of Nicholas Cage on it. You’ll find all of these glorious home products and so many more awesome finds below you’ll wish you had bought years ago.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
Wood polish and conditioner
2
A humidifier
3
Smart plugs that'll pair with Alexa, Google home, and IFTTT
4
Foaming garbage disposer tablets
5
A water mark removing cloth
6
A slim cutlery organizer
7
A purr-fect coffee spoon
8
A couch clip-on table
9
A hanging boot organizer
10
A jetted tub cleaner
11
A neutral runner
12
And a faux cowhide rug
13
A tea press and tumbler
14
A scratchy lil' tool
15
Fishing rod organizers
16
A scratch-off world map
17
An all-season comforter
18
An Instant Pot 7-in-1 multicooker
19
A silicone sink strainer
20
A baby gate
21
A Roku that works with Alexa
22
A memory-foam pillow
23
An unassuming wall-mounted broom organizer
24
A really good steam mop
25
A set of reusable coffee pods
26
A luxe-looking futon
27
A v good air mattress
28
A handsome Nic Cage sequin pillow cover
29
And a coffee mug
30
A motion-activated toilet light
31
Bamboo charcoal odor neutralizers
32
A marble-print desk in a much-easier-to-clean PVC laminated particleboard
33
A tea bag organizer
34
Wool dryer balls
35
Satin pillow cases
36
A hybrid mattress
37
A faux-monstera plant
38
A heavy-duty Command hook
39
A gel-infused mattress topper
40
Fridge bin liners
41
A foot massager
42
Some really good bath towels
43
A floor lamp
44
A phone soap sanitizer (and charger!)
45
A Dyson stick vacuum
46
And a bidet attachment for your toilet