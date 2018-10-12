A closet full of clothes and nothing to wear. Sound familiar? If you find yourself struggling in the mornings to choose a practical coat to handle the day’s crisp fall temperatures, we’ve got you covered. Literally.

Even though most of us reach for our denim jackets and leather jackets in the early fall, sometimes you want fall outerwear with a bit more substance. If you need cute and trendy fall jackets to wear with your fall wrap dresses, jumpsuits wide-leg pants and more, we’ve found a few options below.