11 Must-Have Jackets For Fall 2018 That Aren't Denim Or Leather

Jackets to wear with jumpsuits, wide-leg pants and more fall favorites.
By Brittany Nims
10/12/2018 01:03pm ET

A closet full of clothes and nothing to wear. Sound familiar? If you find yourself struggling in the mornings to choose a practical coat to handle the day’s crisp fall temperatures, we’ve got you covered. Literally.

Even though most of us reach for our denim jackets and leather jackets in the early fall, sometimes you want fall outerwear with a bit more substance. If you need cute and trendy fall jackets to wear with your fall wrap dresses, jumpsuits wide-leg pants and more, we’ve found a few options below.

Here, 11 must-have jackets for fall that aren’t denim or leather:

1
Everlane The Mac Coat
Everlane
Sizes: 00 to 16Get it at Everlane, $125.
2
BLANKNYC Drape Front Faux Suede Jacket
Nordstrom
Sizes: XS to XXLGet it at Nordstrom, $78.
3
Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat
Nordstrom
Sizes: XS to XLGet it at Nordstrom, $38.
4
Escape Into Nature Cotton Jacket
Modcloth
Sizes: S to 4XGet it at Modcloth, $65.
5
Living Lodge Jacket
Modcloth
Sizes: S to 4XGet it at Modcloth, $69.
6
Jack by BB Dakota Fuzzy Fantasy Sherpa Jacket
Modcloth
Sizes: XS to XXLGet it at Modcloth, $89.
7
J.Crew New Lightweight Sweater Blazer
Nordstrom
Sizes: XXS to XXLGet it at Nordstrom, $138.
8
Uniqlo Tweed Jacket
Uniqlo
Sizes: XXS to XXLGet it at Uniqlo, $80.
9
Paloma Sweater Jacket
Anthropologie
Sizes: XXS to XL, petite availableGet it at Anthropologie, $198.
10
Suede Moto Jacket
Anthropologie
Sizes: XS to XLGet it at Anthropologie, $198.
11
Camo Moto Jacket
Anthropologie
Sizes: XXS to XLGet it at Anthropologie, $148.

