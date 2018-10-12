A closet full of clothes and nothing to wear. Sound familiar? If you find yourself struggling in the mornings to choose a practical coat to handle the day’s crisp fall temperatures, we’ve got you covered. Literally.
Even though most of us reach for our denim jackets and leather jackets in the early fall, sometimes you want fall outerwear with a bit more substance. If you need cute and trendy fall jackets to wear with your fall wrap dresses, jumpsuits wide-leg pants and more, we’ve found a few options below.
Here, 11 must-have jackets for fall that aren’t denim or leather:
1
Everlane The Mac Coat
Everlane
2
BLANKNYC Drape Front Faux Suede Jacket
Nordstrom
3
Thread & Supply Double Breasted Peacoat
Nordstrom
4
Escape Into Nature Cotton Jacket
Modcloth
5
Living Lodge Jacket
Modcloth
6
Jack by BB Dakota Fuzzy Fantasy Sherpa Jacket
Modcloth
7
J.Crew New Lightweight Sweater Blazer
Nordstrom
8
Uniqlo Tweed Jacket
Uniqlo
9
Paloma Sweater Jacket
Anthropologie
10
Suede Moto Jacket
Anthropologie
11
Camo Moto Jacket
Anthropologie
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.