An easy-to-use garlic press

Amazon

For far too long I dreaded when a recipe asked me to mince garlic. I’d sort of haphazardly chop the garlic clove until it looked small, but my hands would smell of garlic for days. There are, but they don’t make the process of chopping garlic any easier. This garlic press, though, is one of our top three most-used tools, and it works for fresh ginger, too! Come along, pad thai: You’re our new go-to meal.