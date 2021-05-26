Stumbling upon a new great kitchen product is always a fun time, whether it’s something that speeds up cooking time, makes your food taste better, keeps your kitchen neat and orderly or just helps make a difficult task easier. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of 50 kitchen products you’ll love so much, you’re bound to wonder how you ever lived without them. It’s OK, the important thing is that they’re here now.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A six-piece pantry organization set
2
An airtight cold-brew maker
3
A pack of aerating wine decanters
4
A programmable Instant Pot
5
A three-piece pizza grilling set
6
A cast-iron skillet
7
A stainless-steel bottle sealer
8
A stackable cutlery drawer organizer
9
A set of minimal but super chic pantry labels
10
A lasagna pan
11
A pack of organic and recyclable ethylene-absorbing packets
12
An in-drawer bamboo block
13
A pair of cut-resistant gloves
14
A set of nonstick oven liners
15
A modern Bodum Melior gooseneck electric water kettle
16
A pair of metal egg scissors
17
An OXO dish squeegee
18
A three-compartment lid organizer
19
A storage bin with a spout
20
A pack of pan and pot protectors
21
An adorable egg white separator
22
A pair of oven mitts
23
A set of measurement conversion vinyls
24
Customizable liners
25
A pack of reusable produce bags
26
A nylon (so it's nonstick-safe) colander strainer
27
A very handy dishwasher-safe food saver container
28
A discreet and simple wooden stove cover
29
A dishwasher-safe apple slicer
30
A flexible silicone sink strainer
31
A set of shredder claws
32
A clip-on strainer
33
A dishwasher-safe silicone and stainless steel pot clip
34
A baking mat
35
A kale, chard, collard greens and herb stripper
36
A digital food thermometer
37
A heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe veggie turner
38
A secure bag seal
39
A boil-over safeguard
40
A genius Whiskware pancake batter mixer
41
And while you're at it, an incredible little Whiskware Egg Mixer also with a BlenderBall wire whisk
42
A pair of reusable silicone dishwashing gloves
43
A sturdy hand-held sharpener
44
A pack of nonstick and reusable toaster bags
45
A genius little heat-resistant chopper
46
A countertop compost bin
47
A rapid veggie steamer
48
A handy little scrap trap
49
An over-the-sink cutting board and strainer
