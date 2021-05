A countertop compost bin

So you can convert your home into the green machine you know it can be."I love this compost bin! It is very well designed. They actually tested all aspects of it. The one-handed operation is SO much better than having to lift off a lid like my old steel compost bin. The lid flips up/down very easily. The lid removes when you want to empty it out. The plastic inside is super smooth so there are no nooks or crannies for food to get caught. Most of the waste simply slips off and then you can just rinse it and you are good to go. I don't have to buy compost bags anymore either. There is no smell when it is on the counter. The one thing I would improve (and I'd give it four 1/2 stars if I could because of this) is that it is too small. I think it could be twice as big — a little wider and a little taller would be great. Otherwise, it really is a great product. I was worried about it looking tacky on my counter because it is plastic, but is so well designed that it even looks classy on my granite counter!" — Susanne M. Millar