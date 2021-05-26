HuffPost Finds

49 Kitchen Products You'll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without

Instant Pots, pantry organizers, cold brew coffee makers and more tools and gadgets that'll make life easier.
By Elena Garcia, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Stumbling upon a new great kitchen product is always a fun time, whether it’s something that speeds up cooking time, makes your food taste better, keeps your kitchen neat and orderly or just helps make a difficult task easier. That’s why we’ve compiled this list of 50 kitchen products you’ll love so much, you’re bound to wonder how you ever lived without them. It’s OK, the important thing is that they’re here now.

1
A six-piece pantry organization set
Amazon
So you can finally turn your fridge, cupboard, or any space really, into your Pinterest dream come true.

Promising review: "EXACTLY WHAT I WAS LOOKING FOR. I needed these for the pantry organization journey I'm taking. I was very nervous because I was afraid they would be small but they are perfect for all of my son's snacks and I actually just purchased another set for the fridge! So in love and half the price of the popular Mdesign ones. In LOVE!" — Camille Hatcher

Get a set of six from Amazon for $26.99.
2
An airtight cold-brew maker
Amazon
It'll help you get your morning pick-me-up right out of your fridge. Includes a detachable infuser, lid and pitcher. BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "I received my first Takeya cold-brew maker as a gift for Christmas. I like it so much I bought another. It's easy to use and very easy to clean, plus it makes my morning coffee more palatable. It was well-packaged, has easy-to-follow instructions, and will get lots of use at my house. One of the best features is that it can be turned upside down with no leakage." — J. Lloyd

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three colors).
3
A pack of aerating wine decanters
Amazon
So you can turn your two-buck chuck into deux-franc Claude.

Promising review: "These wine aerators are FABULOUS! I do wine demos for different wineries and I don't always have time to let a bottle of wine breathe properly before a demo starts. These greatly enhance the flavor and it makes all the difference in the world. My sales numbers increased greatly. And you can't beat the price!" — Ash Bash

Get a set of two from Amazon for $13.95.
4
A programmable Instant Pot
Amazon
It can act as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and food warmer — helping you prepare a delicious dinner without a ton of thought. With nearly 5 stars and 141,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, the Instant Pot's kinda high price is easily justifiable. People everywhere swear by the convenience, delicious recipes, and all-around awesomeness of this 7-in-1 pot.

Get it from Amazon for $69+ (available in three sizes).
5
A three-piece pizza grilling set
Amazon
You can use it to make the kind of oven-fresh pizza that'll have people asking, "Is that delivery or DiGiorno?" But it won't be either! 'Cause it's homemade!

Promising review: "I have to admit that I was already a Cuisinart fan as I own a Cuisinart outdoor grill and have given two as wedding gifts. I was anxious to receive the new outdoor pizza maker as we live out in the country without the option of pizza delivery; so all of my past attempts at pizza making was with a boxed mix. My husband had the pizza maker assembled (along with the stand that is sold separately) and heated before the dough had even finished rising. Only have one recommendation, READ the Pizza Making Guide that includes several informative tips, especially the one suggesting to use cornmeal on the peel. We’re pizza-making pros now (by the second batch) and started experimenting with different recipes. When not in use I like the design that mirrors the cosmetics of my outdoor grill." — Kris F

Get it from Amazon for $31.82.
6
A cast-iron skillet
Amazon
So you can make a bunch of delicious dishes just like your favorite restaurants.

Get it from Amazon for $9.92+ (available in 13 sizes).
7
A stainless-steel bottle sealer
Amazon
It's designed with a built-up pressure pump, because you're the life of the party, but sometimes that party has to end at a reasonable hour and continue the next day.

Promising review: "Loved this product. So easy to use. Everything is in one — no plug with pump. It stays on and keeps the bubbles in champagne and all carbonated wines. It does not pop off or leak if you lay the bottle back on its side in the refrigerator. It's metal and very strong. Love that you just need to pump the top to take out the air. Great for picnics and BYOBs. Plus it DOES NOT LEAK!" — C. Glidden

Get it from Amazon for $11.49+ (available in two colors).
8
A stackable cutlery drawer organizer
Amazon
So you can neatly fit all your utensils in your drawer — even if you're limited on space.

Promising review: "I bought two of these, and I’m very pleased with them. The non-slip feature on the bottom is great — you won’t have cutlery sliding around when you open and close your drawers. I would highly recommend." — Chelsea C.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9
A set of minimal but super chic pantry labels
Real And Vibrant / Etsy
Who knew your food could get such a cute outfit? Real And Vibrant is a modern label shop that's woman-owned and based in Seattle, Washington.

Get them from Real And Vibrant on Etsy for $10+ (available in custom and standard sets of five to 80 labels).
10
A lasagna pan
Amazon
It's got three separate channels so you can cook multiple recipes at once — because what's better than one type of lasagna? THREE TYPES OF LASAGNA! Made with an easy-release, silicone-based nonstick coating. The pan is dishwasher-safe, but hand-washing is recommended to extend product life.

Promising review: "We already use several Chicago Metallic pans for bread and they're fantastic! This one was just like them, easy-release, hard to scratch, and a long-lasting nonstick surface. It's heavy enough to cook evenly, and all-around great. It's about 2 3/4 inches at the very bottom, angling out to maybe 3 inches at the top of each channel. We wouldn't want to put this in the dishwasher, although they say you can. The nonstick is really very good. Plus, the lip makes it a whole lot easier to lift in and out of the oven." — Craig L.

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
11
A pack of organic and recyclable ethylene-absorbing packets
Amazon
They'll absorb the gasses in your fridge that cause fruits and veggies to go bad.

Promising review: "I didn't really expect this to work, but it was so cheap I figured it was worth a try. I can't believe a head of iceberg lettuce was still crisp after two weeks in the fridge. If I can stop throwing away a fraction of the produce I currently toss each week, I think it's worth it." — momin8er

Get two holders and six absorbing packets from Amazon for $19.99.
12
An in-drawer bamboo block
Amazon
So you can keep your knives safely organized and accessible.

Promising review: "I love this product! Keeps my knife drawer organized and makes it easy to find the one I need because I keep them in a particular order. I purchased the one that holds 12 and now I wish I went with the 16 because I do want to add more knives to my collection. There is enough space to grab the knives comfortably. It would be fantastic if there was a slot for scissors and a cleaver somehow but overall, very satisfied with the product and plan on purchasing another." — Zoe

Get it from Amazon for $26.42+ (available in two sizes).
13
A pair of cut-resistant gloves
Amazon
They'll protect your hands from any slicing and dicing. Food-safe and machine-washable.

Promising review: "After my husband sliced his finger on our mandolin I decided to check out these gloves. We are both very impressed with how well they work. The company who sells these is also wonderful — they sent a follow-up email to ensure that we liked the gloves and would have replaced or refunded our money if we weren't happy. The only thing I was concerned about when I ordered the gloves was if I was buying the right size. My husband and I have different hand sizes, but the medium is working well for both of us. And knowing that they would send a different size free of charge was wonderful. Now we don't have to worry about slicing off our fingers!" — That Author Guy's Wife

Get them from Amazon for $11.49 (available in three colors, and four sizes).
14
A set of nonstick oven liners
Amazon
Because the reason your smoke alarm is always going off might be because of the caked-on mess living at the bottom of your oven.

Promising review: "I expected to be happy, but I'm thrilled! Each mat is pliable and fits the entire width of my standard oven. When the mat is against the back wall, it extends up to but not over the front lip of the floor. On first use, pizza cheese and sauce dripped onto the front edge of the mat and onto that uncovered lip. The baked-on cheese and sauce slid right off the mat! Effortlessly! After I cleaned up the lip, I layered a second mat to cover the lip. These mats are so great that I almost want food to drip on them so I can show off how wonderful they are." — Artset Outset

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99.
15
A modern Bodum Melior gooseneck electric water kettle
Amazon
It's designed out of durable stainless steel and natural, sustainable cork (which also makes the handle non-slip and the knob heat-protected). It's especially great for pour-over coffee since you can control the speed and consistency of the water flow.

Promising review: "Coffee shop manager here looking for a replacement home kettle up to my standards. This kettle has a high-quality stainless interior, sleek/attractive design, much faster at heating than most kettles I've used. The spout is well designed for a pour-over so it won't splash everywhere or bloom incorrectly as caused by my old home kettle. The inside is also much easier to clean; it is made of a good grade of stainless, has a conical shape body, and has minimal inside parts and no plastic water level window for the liquid to get stuck in or leak out of. I had guests over and they all remarked on how well designed it appeared. Cork on the handle is very helpful. So far it works well and we are very happy with it!" — DL

Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two colors).
16
A pair of metal egg scissors
DILcraft STORE / Etsy
It lets you neatly crack open the shells. If you like yourself a good soft boiled egg, then this little guy will make eating them up super easy. DILcraft STORE is a boutique home and kitchen store based in Sri Lanka.

Get it from DILcraft STORE on Etsy for $14.90+ (available in two sizes).
17
An OXO dish squeegee
Amazon
It'll help scrape off those stuck-on messes without ever harming your dishes.

Promising review: "OXO has such wonderful kitchen equipment and this is no exception. It does a much better job than a Brillo pad and lasts longer too." — Emily Peters

Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
18
A three-compartment lid organizer
Amazon
So you can neatly store all your storage bin tops.

Promising review: "I love, love, love this storage container. Sounds silly, but it changed my life. No longer do I have to play storage container Jenga! No more stuff falling out of the cabinet every time I open the cupboard. Now I can stack my lids in the organizer and my storage containers fit nicely on the shelf — I have a lot of storage containers. I would definitely buy this again and again. Great product!" — Laura H.

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
19
A storage bin with a spout
Amazon
It'll make accessing your dry goods a little bit less of a mess.

Promising review: "Love these sooo much I bought three! I use them to hold rice, homemade breadcrumbs, and coconut flour. The caps make a nice airtight lid and they're very convenient to use, always right where you need them to be. The sizing on the bin itself is a little tall, so I store these lying down in my cabinets, otherwise, they don't fit. If you are looking for something to store your grains/powders/crumbs/seeds/cereal/whatever in, these bins are AWESOME." — Chris

Get it from Amazon for $14.92.
20
A pack of pan and pot protectors
Amazon
So you can stack your favorite nonstick cookware without risk of damaging them.

Promising review: "Just purchased my second set of these — they are perfect! I use them to protect my good frying pans, my Dutch ovens, nice glass bowls — anything where stacking is needed for space but I was worried about scratching. I love the neutral color, but with a cute, all-over pattern, and the size is great for deep bowls to protect the sides or large pans. Plus they are definitely the most cost-effective ones out there. I plan to buy more and also use as an add-on gift when giving cookware." — Sno-cone lover

Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $9.99.
21
An adorable egg white separator
Colorful Cotton Candy / Etsy
It's shaped like both the chicken and the egg — now we finally know who came first. Colorful Cotton Candy is a playful homewares store based in Hong Kong.

Get it from Colorful Cotton Candy on Etsy for $12.08+ (available in four styles).
22
A pair of oven mitts
Amazon
Because you should never, at any point, try to take things out of the oven with your bare hands.

Promising review: "As someone who is super afraid of being burned, I am happily using these. They do reach all the way up the arm so that I feel safe reaching into my old oven. I don't have any problems bending my fingers to grip things, and so far I haven't felt any heat when taking things out. Before I was using a 20-year-old woven glove that was past its prime. I haven't felt safe using anything but that single glove. Now I have these and they're fantastic." — Jenne Schrader

Get them from Amazon for $12.97 (available in six colors).
23
A set of measurement conversion vinyls
She Shed Shananigans / Etsy
You can easily attach these to nearly any surface in your kitchen so you always have a quick reference when you're trying to figure out your new favorite recipe.

Get them from She Shed Shananigans on Etsy for $9.50+ (available in 11 colors, and two sizes).
24
Customizable liners
Amazon
They're designed to hold your spices in place and fit them into your drawers. Pop them right out when you need to clean them!

Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they are so customizable allows you to cut them for any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for-sure buy!" — momonono

Get it from Amazon for $14.30.
25
A pack of reusable produce bags
Amazon
They'll help you reduce the waste after every trip to the grocery store — you can also use them to clean and rinse your fruits and veggies all in one go!

Promising review: "SO good, SO handy, SO ecological (without being nerdy). Simple: put grapes into one bag, tomatoes in another, green beans in another... well, you get the idea. No thin plastic bags to figure out how to open without cursing or have to dispose of. Leave these bags untied so checker has access to price, then secure the tog. These bags are plenty large enough for big heads of lettuce, tons of grapes, tomatoes, etc., and they go under your faucet for thorough rinsing. You drain the contents and put the bags directly in the fridge. They are sturdily made, close perfectly, and easy to fold and carry into a grocery store. They are exactly as shown. This is a quality product. I recommend 100%." — C. Hascoat

Get a pack of five from Amazon for $7.97.
26
A nylon (so it's nonstick-safe) colander strainer
Amazon
It's designed with a discreet hook so it easily attaches to the side of your pot — which means you never have to struggle with emptying a heavy pan of boiling hot water again! It's also dishwasher-safe, heat-resistant up to 200°C/392°F and works with fried foods.

Promising review: "I love this thing! It is quite sturdy and has no issues holding lots of ravioli, tortellini, or any other shaped pasta. One note, it does not do well with long spaghetti. It is also great for grabbing veggies out when I blanch them in water or chicken breasts I have poached. I was injured in an automobile accident and my hands are not in great condition. This has made having to use tongs for some things no longer necessary. It has also — totally — made lifting heavy pots full of liquid, unnecessary. Cooking is therapy for me and to find any tools which make it easier for me, is fantastic! I highly recommend this scoop to anyone needing a little help in the kitchen, or who just wants to not have to pull out strainers all of the time." — Kayce Cawthon McCarty

Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three colors).
27
A very handy dishwasher-safe food saver container
Amazon
It's of helping your produce fresher for longer because it regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Promising review: "We bought one of these just to try them out. We live in Montana and the veggies just don't seem to last as long as they did when we lived in Arizona or Washington. I put some baby spinach in one of the containers and nine days later the spinach literally looks as good as the day I bought it. I bought a three-pack from Amazon and just threw a bunch of mixed berries in one and broccoli in another. I am extremely happy with my purchase." — pettyolives

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
28
A discreet and simple wooden stove cover
Willow Layne Co / Etsy
It'll give you that extra counter space when you need it — and maybe even just to cover up the messy stovetop you don't want to clean up right now. Willow Layne Co is a farmhouse and rustic home decor store based out of Grove City, Ohio.

Get it from Willow Layne Co on Etsy for $60 (available in six finishes).
29
A dishwasher-safe apple slicer
Amazon
It makes slicing up an apple for a snack SO EASY. It takes like two seconds!

Promising review: "Seriously, why has this never been invented before? It's the best thing in the history of apples! It cuts the apples in perfect sizes for kids (and even me), and the bottom base to push the blade all the way down is a game-changer. I always hated cutting apples because the last push was annoying and made slices fly everywhere. This is easy and keeps them all mostly attached. Love love love it!" — jbug

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
30
A flexible silicone sink strainer
Amazon
It'll catch any excess food before it clogs up your drain.

Promising review: "It kills me to write this review since I never thought I would be writing a review for a sink strainer. I guess this means that I am officially getting old, but when you come across a well-engineered product that solves a problem for you, no matter how simple, it should get credit. This strainer allows full flow down the drain even when it is full of food particles so you can just clean it easily after you are all done. No food can sneak by due to the design and it even looks good. Pros: fits great, looks good, engineered perfectly, solves your kitchen sink drain issues. Cons: Makes you re-examine your life now that you are this excited about a sink strainer. QUICK UPDATE: It's been over four years and this sink strainer still hasn't broken in the kitchen sink. Also, I'm still pathetic enough to update a review for a sink strainer four years later." — CaptainDingle

Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
31
A set of shredder claws
Amazon
Because who actually has time to wait for meat to cool before they handle or start shredding it?

Promising review: "Works well for shredding larger portions of meat, like pork. Plastic appears to be of higher quality. Sufficient room in the opening for most finger and hand sizes. The pointed tips shouldn't cause injury unless you're careless. I'd highly recommend the use of quality protective gloves; you're not only dealing with the mess of shredding itself but also, most likely, some elevated temperature food." — Legardi11

Get them from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in four colors).
32
A clip-on strainer
Amazon
It'll make draining all your favorite foods a total breeze.

Promising review: "After many years of failing to drain skillets and pots by using a lid, I searched for and bought this guy. Wow! I can't believe I lived without this for so long. It's a dream to drain water from pasta, and grease from meat. No slippage, and it works great. Just need to be a little careful if you've got a lot of food in the pot/pan, as some of it can escape over the top, but the use of spoon to keep it at bay works well." — R. Higgins

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five colors).
33
A dishwasher-safe silicone and stainless steel pot clip
Amazon
Perfect for when you need a place to put your cooking spoon but don't want that place to be your counter.

Promising review: "I have used this handy little clip in the kitchen a lot more than I thought I would! It holds spoons of all sizes. The only thing I did not consider was that you should use this with a deeper pan or a pot. With the shallow little egg pans, it gets too hot." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
34
A baking mat
Amazon
So you can always have the right measurements when you're making a pie crust. Made with 100% food-grade silicone that's stain-proof, BPA-free and stick-resistant.

Promising review: "Really pleased with this baking mat. It stays put on any surface and makes working with pastries less cumbersome. Also it is easier to clean with less mess and takes up hardly any space to store." — drab

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
35
A kale, chard, collard greens and herb stripper
Amazon
It's designed to perfectly pluck those time-consuming favorites you love to eat so much. Top-rack dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "I finally had the chance to use this today on some cilantro. I love cilantro but don't use it as much as I'd like because it is a bit time-consuming to get the leaves off all the stems. This little gadget was an amazing time saver. It was neat, too. The leaves separated from the stems easily and quickly. In less than one minute, I had plenty of cilantro leaves for my salad. I think I'm going to purchase these as gifts, too! I don't like to keep too many little kitchen gadgets because they all add up and take over cabinets and drawers. This one, however, is a must-have." — j3nnz

Get it from Amazon for $6.50.
36
A digital food thermometer
Amazon
It'll prevent you from giving everyone food poisoning — again.

Promising review: "I bought this initially for baking prime rib, but my wife uses it all the time when she bakes chicken. It takes the guessing game out of baking and you know you are getting a cooked piece of meat without having to cut into it and letting all the juices escape." — Abe

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
37
A heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe veggie turner
Amazon
It's designed with a wide head and a raised edge to scoop and flip veggies with ease.

Promising review: "I broke this in hard with a huge batch of roasted vegetables for Thanksgiving. Brussels sprouts, potatoes, leeks, garlic, butternut squash, carrots, and more filling up a whole roasting pan. This was great for mixing, coating and turning the vegetables and incredibly effective and attractive for serving. It's a great length, and very substantial. I am delighted to have this as part of my kitchen collection." — Nicki Heskin

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors).
38
A secure bag seal
Amazon
It features a handy little nozzle so you can stop making a mess when you're trying to dispense literally anything that comes in a bag.

Promising review: "Our kids eat a lot of snacks, but they don't clean up every time they're finished. The nuts in the big bags quickly lose their taste because they are not sealed, and then they don't get eaten. So I bought this. Now snacks stay fresh even when they only eat half a bag, I have to buy one more." — Rachel Jackson

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $7.59.
39
A boil-over safeguard
Amazon
So you can step away from your stove and not worry about coming back to a volcano of steaming water bubbles. Heat-resistant up to 400ºF.

Promising review: "It works! In the picture, I am boiling potatoes, and the bubbles are clearly over the pot height, but no mess! Great product!" — hollymarkristo

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
40
A genius Whiskware pancake batter mixer
Amazon
It's designed with a BlenderBall wire whisk — just drop in the ingredients to make your favorite pancake batter, shake up the bottle and use the spout to drop the perfect amount onto the griddle. It's that easy!

Promising review: "I LOVE this thing! Breakfast has never been faster or easier! And it doesn't make noise that will wake everyone up while I am mixing. The silicone tip is real silicone (for those wondering about the pinch test) and does well against cast-iron. I have never been able to get my pancakes this fluffy until now! So great! Planning on buying more from this brand! It is also super easy to clean. The bottom comes off to fill it up and it turns into a holder for the bottle by setting the top into the bottom setting. It suggests putting in your liquid first then your mix but if making a large amount you might have to gently tap it a bit." — KC Hunter

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes).
41
And while you're at it, an incredible little Whiskware Egg Mixer also with a BlenderBall wire whisk
Amazon
It has a built-in egg cracker, and enough space to scramble up to eight eggs at once — it even has a built-in egg separator if you like your eggs sans yolk!

Promising review: "A genuinely helpful cooking gizmo. As easy to use as could possibly be, instant clean-up simply by shaking with hot water plus a squirt of liquid soap, and inexpensive to boot! For omelets, scrambled eggs, and any other dishes requiring blended eggs, this altogether beats other devices — whether it's a hand egg beater, electric blender, or even a whisk or a fork." — synapsys

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
42
A pair of reusable silicone dishwashing gloves
Amazon
So you can scrub away all those messes while protecting your hands.

Promising review: "I was a bit skeptical when purchasing these gloves, but the reviews were excellent so I went ahead and bought them. I am so glad I did. I have small hands, but these gloves fit fine. Two things I really love about these gloves — water does not seep inside (a pet peeve of mine) and they are easy to get on and off repeatedly (second pet peeve is when you need to wait until the gloves dry to get your hands back in them). The gloves do an excellent job cleaning the dishes and kitchen. I have not used them to do other rooms in the house but will be purchasing another pair to tackle other cleaning jobs." — Babs

Get them from Amazon for $7.99 (available in three colors).
43
A sturdy hand-held sharpener
Amazon
It's designed to fit and sharpen not only your knives and blades but also your kitchen scissors who could probably use a little love.

Promising review: "Great for sharpening scissors. Purchased in December 2017 and it's still working great. Recommend watching Smith's video for this tool on Amazon. Very handy tool. I have four pairs of kitchen scissors I like to keep clean and sharp for food only. I have four pairs of scissors I use for gardening I like to keep sharp. Works great for all of them." — sandy

Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
44
A pack of nonstick and reusable toaster bags
Amazon
They're designed to be heat resistant, easy to clean and — most importantly — perfectly fit a grilled cheese sandwich that you'll be able to easily cook in your toaster.

Promising review: "I love to share a new 'gotta have' and weeellllll, THIS IS IT! When I was growing up my mother made toast by buttering the bread then toasting it in a toaster oven, we never had a pop-up toaster. So, now I really don't like toast that is cooked first then buttered after toasting, it is just not the same. Well, for some dumb reason I bought a pop-up toaster last year (I think it was to toast bagels) and I almost never use it because of UGH DRY TOAST! Since I bought it I have been trying to figure out how to put butter before cooking without making a nasty mess in the toaster — not possible. HOWEVER, 'seek and ye shall find' — I found these! OH HAPPY DAY! Such a happy girl!" — N. Babb

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $7.99.
45
A genius little heat-resistant chopper
Amazon
It'll allow you to finally break up that package of ground meat, allowing it to cook evenly. Non-stick and dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "I've been eyeing this same tool from Pampered Chef but it's so pricey I didn't want to take the plunge. When I found this one on Amazon and saw how much more reasonably priced it was, I decided to go for it. I've used it a few times since purchasing and it is awesome! Works just as well as I envisioned the pricier version to work and I love that it didn't cost an arm and a leg. I am happy that this comes in red as it matches the other kitchen tools and theme of my kitchen! Thanks for making cooking with ground meat so much simpler." — Genetics

Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three colors).
46
A countertop compost bin
Amazon
So you can convert your home into the green machine you know it can be.

Promising review: "I love this compost bin! It is very well designed. They actually tested all aspects of it. The one-handed operation is SO much better than having to lift off a lid like my old steel compost bin. The lid flips up/down very easily. The lid removes when you want to empty it out. The plastic inside is super smooth so there are no nooks or crannies for food to get caught. Most of the waste simply slips off and then you can just rinse it and you are good to go. I don't have to buy compost bags anymore either. There is no smell when it is on the counter. The one thing I would improve (and I'd give it four 1/2 stars if I could because of this) is that it is too small. I think it could be twice as big — a little wider and a little taller would be great. Otherwise, it really is a great product. I was worried about it looking tacky on my counter because it is plastic, but is so well designed that it even looks classy on my granite counter!" — Susanne M. Millar

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors, and two sizes).
47
A rapid veggie steamer
Amazon
Just pop it into the microwave for a little over two minutes to get perfectly tasty treats.

Promising review: "Works quite well for broccoli and zucchini. Our experience has been to put half as much water as the fill line suggests and microwave it a minute longer for tenderness. Easy to clean and seems durable. :)" — squinja7000

Get it from Amazon for $11.44.
48
A handy little scrap trap
Amazon
You can can hang this from your cabinet door to help catch all your extras.

Promising review: "I sometimes get suckered into kitchen gadgets that I never use, but this thing is awesome! Keeps the counter clean, you can either scoop the parts you want to put in the trash into this (strawberry stems, onion peels, etc.), or you can put the parts you want to use in here to make them easier to dump into the pan (broccoli florets, chopped peppers, onions, etc.). Makes it so much easier than trying to scrape chopped veggies off the cutting board into the pan and spilling them all over. Love this thing!" — *BeckyC*

Get it from Amazon for $19.82.
49
An over-the-sink cutting board and strainer
Amazon
Because how many times have you made a mess when you were trying to chop literally anything?

Promising review: "This is an extremely useful cutting board with the collapsible bowl for washing vegetables and/or fruits, draining them, or depositing scraps. It fits nicely over my sink and is easily cleaned and stored. Find myself using it every day!" — Patty Boh

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
