Shopping

The Must-Have Products You Need To Combat Seasonal Allergies

Prepare yourself for spring pollen with these essential items, including the Blue Pure 211+ air purifier, a hypoallergenic pillow protector and Flonase nasal spray.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0091JG0LY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=624394a8e4b0e44de9ba9461,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Shark&#x27;s Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV500" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624394a8e4b0e44de9ba9461" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0091JG0LY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=624394a8e4b0e44de9ba9461,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Shark's Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV500</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073WJL99W?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=624394a8e4b0e44de9ba9461,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Blue Pure 211+ air purifier" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624394a8e4b0e44de9ba9461" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073WJL99W?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=624394a8e4b0e44de9ba9461,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Blue Pure 211+ air purifier</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aller-Ease-Maximum-Allergy-Standard-Protectors/dp/B07J6BDLFW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=624394a8e4b0e44de9ba9461,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Aller-Ease maximum allergy pillow protector" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="624394a8e4b0e44de9ba9461" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Aller-Ease-Maximum-Allergy-Standard-Protectors/dp/B07J6BDLFW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=624394a8e4b0e44de9ba9461,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Aller-Ease maximum allergy pillow protector</a>.
Amazon
Shark's Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV500, Blue Pure 211+ air purifier and Aller-Ease maximum allergy pillow protector.

Though spring brings warmer temperatures, more daylight and a chance to finally pull out the sandals that have been stored away in my closet for months, it also has the worst companion: pollen.

As we get further into spring, we’ll start seeing more and more flowers, bees and yellow blankets of pollen to which my immune system never reacts well. Growing up in Georgia, I was always surrounded by pollen-filled pine trees, and even when I visit now I have to keep several items on hand to make sure I can survive (hello, lifetime supply of Claritin). Itchy eyes, a scratchy throat, stuffy nose and sneezing are a couple common symptoms of seasonal allergies, and more specifically, allergies caused by pollen.

But even though these symptoms are often disruptive and annoying, I’m going to let you in on a couple of the products I use to make it through the spring and others that reviewers swear by, including nasal spray, a highly rated air purifier and face masks to cover your mouth and nose. If you’re bracing yourself for a rough spring, check them out below for a hopefully less intense allergy season.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Blue Pure 211+ air purifier
This air purifier has over 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and uses Swedish technology to capture 99% of airborne pollutants like viruses, pollen, dust, pet dander and mold.
Get it on Amazon for $299.99.
2
Amazon
Allerease maximum allergy pillow protector
This pillow protector is made with tightly woven yet breathable fabric to prevent particles (ahem, pollen) from collecting in your pillow. And if you're a hot sleeper, fear not: It doesn't retain heat, so you don't have to worry about sweating.
Get a two-pack on Amazon for $15.50.
3
Amazon
Shark Rotator professional lift-away vacuum
When you open your front door or crack open a window, gusts of air are likely letting in particles that could trigger allergies. Easily clean them up with this Shark vacuum that has a HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens. The vacuum has a lift-away functionality that includes a detachable pod for getting under furniture. It also has a dusting brush and LED headlights to shine on spots you may have missed.
Get it on Amazon for $269.99.
4
Walmart
Claritin 24-hour allergy medicine
One of my springtime essentials are these non-drowsy Claritin antihistamine tablets that provide 24 hours of relief for over 200 indoor and outdoor allergies and alleviate symptoms like sneezing, itchy eyes and itchy throat. They're also FSA and HSA eligible.
Get it at Walmart for $9.82.
5
WellBefore
An N95 mask
When I visit my grandmother back home, I haveto wear a face mask to cover my nose and mouth, or else pollen from the multitude of pine trees in her yard will eat me alive. The pandemic has made it less odd to wear one, of course, and with more contagious variants circulating, it's basically second nature. This N95 mask is NIOSH-approved and comes in white and black.
Get a 10-pack for $19.90 at WellBefore.
6
Amazon
Visine allergy relief
Keep itchy, red eyes at bay with these eye drops that have redness reliever and an antihistamine for temporary relief. They come in a compact, travel-friendly size so you can pack them in your purse or bag to take on the go.
Get it on Amazon for $5.96.
7
Amazon
Flonase allergy relief nasal spray
This Flonase allergy relief spray provides 24 hours of non-drowsy relief of runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose and watery, itchy eyes.
Get it on Amazon for $14.22.
Dawn Platinum

The Products Cleaning Experts Always Have Stocked In Their House

shoppingallergiesillnessSpringpollen

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Is It Ever OK To Charge Your Friends For A Dinner Party?

Work/Life

There Are 22 Cities In America Where Young Women Earn As Much As Or More Than Men

Wellness

BA.2 Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing The Most Right Now

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Aphasia

Work/Life

The First Thing Productivity Experts Do When They Wake Up

Food & Drink

The Best Bread For Avocado Toast, According To Experts

Wellness

Can You Get BA.2 If You’ve Had COVID Recently?

Style & Beauty

The 6 Beauty And Fashion Items Jewel Can’t Do Without

Shopping

Now Is A Great Time To Teach Your Kid About What It's Like To Be Deaf

Money

U.S. Job Openings, Quitting At Near Record High In February

Travel

How To Make Friends While Traveling

Food & Drink

Why You Shouldn't Skip Breakfast, Even If You're Not Hungry

Shopping

This Climate Change Novel May Have Just Predicted Our Near Future

Shopping

TikTok Made Me Buy This Tiny Waffle Maker, And I Don't Regret It

Shopping

These Popular Sheets Are The Sleep Upgrade You've Been Needing

Shopping

31 Products From Walmart To Help Upgrade Your Home Without A Ton Of Work

Style & Beauty

Why Overalls Are The Most Comfortable Go-To Maternity Look

Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Bridgerton'

Home & Living

This 2017 Sci-Fi Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Alopecia Shouldn't Be A Punchline, But It Should Get More Attention

Shopping

How To Snag Zendaya's Cropped Oscars Top For Way Less

Shopping

26 Things From Target You'll Never Want To Travel Without Once You Try Them

Shopping

The Most Comfortable Slip-On Shoes You Can Get Online

Shopping

Have Trouble Falling Asleep? These 13 Expert-Backed Items May Help.

Food & Drink

People Share Their Lunch Habits Before The Pandemic vs. Now

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Cult-Fave LED Light Mask Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The Best Protection Can Be Found In A Type Of Sunscreen You May Not Have Heard Of

Food & Drink

9 Dishes You Should Never Try To Make In Your Instant Pot

Style & Beauty

How To Dress Like You're In 'Bridgerton,' But In Real Life

Home & Living

Real-Life Hackers Reveal What You Can Do About The Threat Of Russian Cyberattacks

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In April

Wellness

7 Cases When A High Sex Drive May Be A Sign Of Trauma

Food & Drink

Wish Your Kid Would Eat Spicy Food? Here's What (And What NOT) To Do.

Parenting

Will 5- To 11-Year-Olds Need COVID Boosters?

Food & Drink

The Best Chocolate For Chocolate Chip Cookies, According To Experts

Style & Beauty

Why Experts Recommend Washing Your New Clothes Before Wearing Them

Wellness

8 Health Issues You Didn't Know Your Pharmacist Can Help With

Money

How To Make A Tank Of Gas Last Longer

Work/Life

I Was A Broadway Star. Now I'm A Software Engineer.