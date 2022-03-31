Though spring brings warmer temperatures, more daylight and a chance to finally pull out the sandals that have been stored away in my closet for months, it also has the worst companion: pollen.
As we get further into spring, we’ll start seeing more and more flowers, bees and yellow blankets of pollen to which my immune system never reacts well. Growing up in Georgia, I was always surrounded by pollen-filled pine trees, and even when I visit now I have to keep several items on hand to make sure I can survive (hello, lifetime supply of Claritin). Itchy eyes, a scratchy throat, stuffy nose and sneezing are a couple common symptoms of seasonal allergies, and more specifically, allergies caused by pollen.
But even though these symptoms are often disruptive and annoying, I’m going to let you in on a couple of the products I use to make it through the spring and others that reviewers swear by, including nasal spray, a highly rated air purifier and face masks to cover your mouth and nose. If you’re bracing yourself for a rough spring, check them out below for a hopefully less intense allergy season.
