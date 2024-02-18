39 Things You Deserve To Own If You Don’t Already

Katy Herman/BuzzFeed

A five-year "One Line A Day" journal

It'd be great for anyone who wants to journal, but might not feel like writing about their entire day. The journal is designed with 365 pages which each have lines for five days. Each day, you'll write a sentence or line and then start at the beginning of the book when the year goes by, writing on the same page each year, so you can reflect on how far you've come!