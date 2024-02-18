39 Things You Deserve To Own If You Don’t Already

Popular items from this list:
A two-pack of nifty "flossing" toothbrushes
Each toothbrush is designed with several layers of soft bristles that are similar to floss, reaching between teeth, under the gums and deep into those hard-to-reach spaces that regular brushing can't get.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord uses these, and here's her take:
"I personally bought a few months ago this and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these, especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular."Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you might be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
An undetectable mouse jiggler
It'll make sure you show up as "active" or "online" if you've stepped away for a bathroom break, some fresh air or even a quick coffee run. You won't need to update your Slack, Teams or Gchat status every time you get up from your desk with this little gadget. It's available in multiple designs.
Promising review:
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon Customer
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Who wants to deal with wearing falsies when you can get a similarly voluminous look with a few swipes? This cruelty-free mascara boasts a long-lasting, flake- and clump-free formula, so you can bat those lashes without any worries.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord has to say:
"Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." — Kd
The "Burn After Writing" journal
This guided journal is designed to help you get in better touch with yourself and your feelings while helping you lesson your screen time.
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A matcha-infused moisture stick which just might become your favorite multipurpose beauty tool
It delivers major hydration to the skin, and even helps reduce the appearance of puffiness or dark circles under your eyes. Plus, it's created with a vegan formula boasting organic matcha tea powder and coconut oil for a antioxidants and a nourishing feel. Check out a TikTok of the matcha stick
in action. Promising review:
"This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer
. It's a great multitasking product." — alizza d.
A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that'll fit your budget without sacrificing sound quality
Over 233,000 reviewers have rated these five stars for the premium sound quality, six hour battery life and the incredible value for the price. Included is also a wireless charging case designed to provide up to 14 hours of charge, so the earbuds can play for around four hours on a full charge. They're available in five colors.Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
An effective yet cute octopus-shaped blackhead remover
It helps disappear blackheads and excess oil from your T-zone, so you can walk around with confidence knowing this little monster's got you covered.
Promising reviews:
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." — MarMarManuel
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me.
" — LuckLocust
A roomy duffel bag if you're someone who loves to pack their bags and get on the road often
This weekender is water-resistant, durable and designed with a back panel for looping through your carry-on handle. It also has interior compartments for separating dirty and clean clothes. Time for a roadtrip! It's available in nearly 60 colors.
Promising review:
"Exactly what I was looking for in a weekend bag. It is very well made, good construction from zippers to straps, inside and out. I was able to pack all my needed items for the weekend, including laptop. Extremely happy with this bag. Will gladly use this bag on longer trips as well. I purchased the light pink color and it's perfect." — pixie trinket
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
This has earned its loyal TikTok fanbase and hundreds of thousands of positive reviews for a darn good reason. It helps you tackle the most difficult of stains in your home from hard water stains in the bathroom to caked up grease and food on the stove top. Plus, it'll do it all with the least amount of elbow grease you've had to use in awhile.
Promising review:
"I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike like cleaning. I have used many degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser
was OK but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell
. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" — May
A Renpho percussion massager because sometimes foam rolling just isn't working out your knots
Plus, paying for massages quickly gets expensive. This handheld gadget helps you release knots, muscle tension and other body aches you might not even have noticed were making you a grump on the daily! Check out a TikTok of the massager
in action. Promising review: "
My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well!
In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal.
It's worth the money if you have pain." — L Johnson
A set of TikTok-beloved checkered cosmetic bags
They're easy-to-clean and dirt-resistant, so you can take them practically anywhere you need to carry a few personal items, be it the gym, office or in your travel carry-on. It's available in multiple colors and designs.
Promising review:
"I bought these because of the famous TikTok video. All I have to say is that they are sooo cute. Great quality. And perfect size. 100% recommend." — angelina
A flexible power strip with three outlets, two USB ports and a five foot extension cord
You can pretty much place it anywhere, no matter the interior design of your home. It can wind its way around the legs of furniture or through nooks and crannies, without sacrificing any function. It's available in five colors.
Promising review
: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny.
I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" — Pond P.
A sleek time-marked water bottle that boasts style and function
It's lightweight and leakproof, with minimalist motivators that help you keep track of your water intake throughout the day. It's available in two colors.
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
If you've been looking for a pant that does it all, these are the perfect addition for your closet, keeping you comfortable no matter the weather or occasion. It's available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 18 colors.
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
The viral Youthforia BYO Blush Oil
This is designed to react with your skin's pH to deliver a customized color to your cheeks. Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush
in action. BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord tried this out and here's what she has to say:
"I tried this out myself and I have to say, it is WILD watching it adjust to your skin's pH in real time. It was a very bright pink at first but super easy to spread — a bit like Glossier's Cloud Paint, except personalized. It's very long lasting, too — I applied in the morning and could still see a rosy glow by the end of the day."Promising review:
"Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." — Summer
A rechargeable magnetic phone charger and hand warmer set
This unique set magnetizes together for you to warm your hands at once, or you can separate them into pockets, giving your hands a much-needed cozy retreat from the cold. Plus, both pieces can be used to charge not one but two phones at once. It's also designed with four warmth settings! It's available in six colors. Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger
in action. Promising review:
"I was skeptical, but this product amazed me. I plan to buy a bunch for Christmas presents. Quality materials and function beautifully.
I purchased for a winter trip but started using immediately during a cold snap. I walked around a lake in freezing conditions. Turned these on in my pockets and couldn’t believe how well they work. Things I love: You can adjust the heat settings easily with a rubbery push button that isn’t easily triggered.
You can see which setting it’s on with 1–4 red lights. I did not wear gloves and tried out each setting. They warm up quickly.
Lowest setting was not lukewarm but warm enough for cold pockets. The highest setting gets really hot. Almost too hot to hold directly without a glove but not so hot you’ll get burned. I love that you can take your hands out of your pockets and hold them easily because they have a grippy side
. I walked around for a bit with my hands out of pockets, and they didn’t get cold." — Angela Gil
A reviewer-beloved electric hair remover that's designed to be painless
Plucking, dermaplaning and shaving can be super time-consuming and sometimes you need a quick touch up before heading out. This electric trimmer works instantly and effortlessly, removing unwanted hair in seconds with a travel-friendly design you can literally carry with you on the go. It's available in two colors.
Promising review
: "I have actually had mine for years. My cousin asked me about my clean face the other day, giving me the opportunity to tell her about it. I bought this one for her. It is easy to use, can be used anywhere, fits easily in small purses, is quiet and the battery life is good, besides being easy to clean
. A must-have!" — Candy Osias
A faux leather mini crossbody bag
It's perfect for anyone who finds themselves on the go often and with their hands full. Thanks to three spacious compartments, you'll be able to carry your daily coffee and even talk on the phone without worrying about dropping your wallet or any other essentials. It's available in tassel and non-tassel designs and multiple colors.
If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe
, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Promising review:
"This was a perfect purse for traveling. It has three very spacious zippered pockets. I was able to carry my iPhone, AirPods, glasses (in their case), and mini coin purse that carries my cash, ID, and bank card.
I loved that it had a long-enough strap to wear it like a crossbody bag. Good construction and material." — M. Steffes
A top-rated pet stain- and odor-removing spray
This releases enzymes to tackle stubborn pet messes and get rid of the odor, so your pup doesn't make it a habit. This is my favorite spray to use for cleaning up my Chow Chow Tormund’s pee, poop, vomit… literally everything.
Promising review:
"I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best
. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not house broken and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product.
I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" — Shelley
A five-year "One Line A Day" journal
It'd be great for anyone who wants to journal, but might not feel like writing about their entire day. The journal is designed with 365 pages which each have lines for five days. Each day, you'll write a sentence or line and then start at the beginning of the book when the year goes by, writing on the same page each year, so you can reflect on how far you've come!
A shampoo scalp massager
It's designed to help you give your scalp the thorough exfoliation and massage it deserves, so you can enjoy washing your hair at home with the quality of a salon. Not to mention, it'll also help your shampoo go a long way by distributing it evenly on your roots. It's available in three colors.
My BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord uses one of these, and here's what she has to say:
"WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."Promising review:
"I’ve suffered from dry skin and a dry scalp ever since I turned 30.
The only thing that helps me is exfoliating. I was initially concerned that the product would be too rough and damage my sensitive scalp or too soft and ineffective. However, this brush is perfect for me. It does not tangle my long hair, it is easy to use and just firm enough to get the job done. My scalp no longer itches and the icky buildup is gone. I can’t believe something so affordable has made such a difference in the health of my scalp.
I’ve used expensive shampoos and conditioners to no end with barely a difference. I wish I discovered this product much sooner!" — AH
A color-coded Cuisinart knife set that's honestly ridiculously stylish, but also functional
You'll have the correct knife for every cooking occasion while helping you avoid cross-contamination while you meal prep. Included are a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife and santoku knife.
(By the way, the holder shown above isn't included with the knife set, but you can grab an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives
on Amazon if you want to display them like the reviewer.)Promising review:
"This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for.
I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." — GWP
A chic velvet vintage-inspired ottoman, so you can really maximize storage space
If you flip over the lid, you've got a wooden base that can used as a table or simple serving tray! It's available in four colors and two sizes.BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord owns one, and here's what she has to say:
"I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and candle accessories in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray.
It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes
, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute. (And comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)"Promising review:
"I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals
, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.
A pair of pull-on Levi's jeans because comfort is the name of the game
These must-have jeans will complement basically any top or tee in your closet, and you won't have to worry about any buttons gaping or digging into your belly by the end of a long day. They're available in women's sizes 2–28, three inseams and multiple colors.
If you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe
, you can try this piece out before you buy it!
Promising review
: "Let me first start out by saying I'm a mom of two, in my mid-thirties. Pants and I disagree on far too many levels (AKA, once I found leggings after having children, it's been impossible to go back). Pair that with working from home (ahem, never having motivation to wear actual pants even if I wanted to) and you have a full blown 'this woman is going to spend the rest of her life in yoga pants' situation. Enter these jeggings.
I am not even apologizing for using the silly term of 'jeggings'. These could nearly pass for a legging-feel situation. ON TOP OF THAT, they look like real jeans. DONE. TAKE MY MONEY."
— Sara W.
A bottle of Drop It to help eliminate wine sulfates and tannins that can lead to headaches
No, you don't have to give up wine as one of your resolutions. Instead, try adding a drop or two, so you can indulge worry-free of what's to come.
The recommended amount is one to two drops for a glass of white and two to three drops for a glass of red. But, if you're dropping it directly into the bottle, use 7–9 drops. An entire bottle of Drop It can treat up to 55 glasses of wine, which is a whole lot of headache-less bang for your buck. Is it possible these drops offer a placebo effect? Sure, but lots of reviewers swear they enjoy their wine a lot more and have fewer headaches afterward when using them.Promising review:
"For many years, I have been that friend who always says 'no thanks, I can't drink wine.' Even one small small glass would give me the worst migraine. So, I gave up
. Several weeks ago, I happened across an ad for Drop It and thought I might as well give it a shot. I took a big risk the day it arrived and had two huge glasses of red wine that I knew would give me a massive migraine the next day. It just so happened I had a midterm that next morning too — so the stakes were high. I woke up feeling fantastic. Since then I have repeated the experiment (to make sure it wasn't a fluke) and found that no matter how much wine I drink, as long as I use the drops, I don't have a migraine the next day.
I'm so pleased to have found something that makes wine drinking possible and enjoyable again! I have nothing but great things to say about the product. It's easy to use and very discreet. I visited some friends last week and we spent a few hours at a wine bar. It was easy to add my drops.
I took a small taste of the wine before adding the drops and found that it did not alter the taste at all. Thanks for a great product and a great buying experience. I will be back for more." — Mackenzie
A dual hair dryer and brush if you want to make your daily routine even quicker
This beloved hair tool blow dries and styles hair at the same time thanks to three heat settings and an oval brush designed to help deliver volume and curling. Plus, a ceramic-coated barrel helps protect your hair from excessive heat damage.
Promising review:
"OK. I never write Amazon reviews which isn't cool since I rely on them so much ... but I just had to write one for this!!! So my BFF has been trying to talk me into this dryer for a while. I have REALLY thick, wavy, frizzy hair. I either get blowouts or spend about 20 minutes blow-drying my hair and THEN flat ironing it.
So I finally caved and tried this dryer for the first time last week. I started out with pretty wet hair and product in it. About 90% of the way into the dry, I thought it was OK...but then everything came together. My hair was straight, smooth, and styled in about 10 min tops. I couldn't believe it.
I immediately called my friend who told me to try it with my hair almost air dried. WHAT? So I did it the next time and again...WOW! This time I dried my hair in about three minutes...not as straight and smooth as the first time but pretty darn close. This dryer is a GAME-CHANGER. I can't believe the amount of money I'm going to save on blow outs!!!
My BFF said it's also great for bedhead and quick touchups too. Can't wait. TRY IT...you won't be disappointed!!!" — Ann
A three-pack of mini ice cube trays
You'll get to enjoy delicious, crunchy ice from the comfort of your home without having to make a stop at Sonic or Chick-fil-a to get some. This easy to use tray creates lots of ice cubes all at once, so you'll have enough for your cup and for snacking on later.
Promising review:
"Best little ice cubes ever. They pop out of the tray really easily...especially after setting them out for a quick couple of minutes on the counter. Tipping the tray 30 degrees to level the water before putting in the freezer is a great tip from another review. The cubes are the perfect size to scoop into my homemade iced mochas." — Heather
An all-weather lace-up boot created with water-resistant leather
This durable and dependable shoe will stand up to the test of time, getting more and more comfortable with each wear. They're available in women's sizes 5–11 and four colors.
Promising review:
"I have so much I love about these boots and the Nisolo brand. I love that these boots were made with sustainably sourced leather and wood
. They took no time to break in. They fit perfect (I usually were a size 8 but I sized up a half-size). They look great with a dress, jeans and even when I go on a hike.
Very versatile. I live in them." — Renee K.
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey if you constantly crave sweet and savory on your favorite foods
This must-have sauce will upgrade your meals with the perfect blend of sweet honey and spicy chilies. Pizza will never be the same. Seriously.
Promising review:
"This is now a staple for my kitchen.
How I cooked without it before, I'll never know. Makes the best vinaigrette ever, quick pan sauces for pork, unexpected zip in dozens of dishes. Does it come in gallons?
Have given it as hostess gifts several times and everyone gets hooked." — Martha Ronemus
A pickle keeper and juice strainer perfect for anyone who loves pickles, olives and other brined foods
This is designed to flip over and drain the juices from pickles, so you can simply grab one without ending up with juice all over your hands or dumping the whole jar. Looks like snacking just leveled up! It's also available with an included tong. Check out a TikTok of the pickle juice strainer
in action. Promising review:
"I love pickles and olives but hate the mess and pain of pickle/olive brine. I've been known to just drain it out of a jar immediately, even if that means having to throw away the pickles or olives sooner.
I randomly discovered these containers from some online article, and knew right away I would be getting one. I now have two but plan on buying more. They're just great.
The only thing is, you need to be 100% sure you've got the lids on completely or you will have a disaster on your hands. Check and double check each time you are securing them. The tongs are useful just to have around for anything, too." — Nick
A three-pack of crop tops that has reviewers and TikTokers obsessed
Their compression design offers support and comfort, so you can pretty much wear them anywhere, from your 6 a.m. hot yoga class to a late-night Target run. Plus, word on the street is they're a great affordable alternative to similar styles at Skims! They're available in women's sizes XS–XXL and dozens of styles, including two-packs.
Promising review
: "Love these! Skims alternative. I absolutely love the way these suck me in at the waist & also is flattering to my chest with no bra on! I am 220 lbs and 5’3", so I got waist length since it’s my preference. I looove these!" — JG
The Hatch Restore sound machine
It's designed to function as a sunrise alarm clock, reading light and even a wind-down light at night thanks to its touch-controlled smart light. You might as well toss out that old-fashioned table lamp by your bedside in exchange for this genius product. Your sleeping habits will thank you, trust me.
Hatch Restore allows you to create a personalized "bedtime routine" for each night, so you can train your brain to recognize sleep cues and end up getting a better night's sleep. You can change the light settings, turn on noise options to help soothe you to sleep and even use the Hatch app to access sleep meditations and sleep stories.Promising review:
"This was the best thing I have ever found to help with my insomnia. I used to take hours to fall asleep and wake up several times a night.
Now I rarely wake up in the night and fall asleep either during the guided meditation or just as the white noise begins. I love waking up gently and not to a blaring phone alarm, and I’ve been able to stop doomscrolling at night since I can keep my phone out of reach.
Highly recommend!" — darcybear
A 40-pack of velvet scrunchies that comes in a literal rainbow assortment of colors
You will never have to stress about making sure your high ponytail or bun matches your outfit again.
According to BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord:
"These are also super gentle on your hair — I use them to sleep in at night, so I can wake up without worrying about my Day Two hair getting too tangled or having that dreaded hair tie crease."Promising review:
"These scrunchies are literally the greatest purchase I have ever made in my life. They are so soft and definitely do not feel cheap at all and I am just amazed to get such high quality at such a low price. As someone with long, thick curly hair, scrunchies are very necessary to keep my hair up and I've always struggled trying to find ones that are both stylish and functional while still at a reasonable price. These scrunchies are freakin beautiful and they hold my hair up perfectly. While I admit I probably went a bit overboard and definitely do not need 40 scrunchies, they bring me joy and now I have a lifetime supply. Would def recommend." — Katherine
A bottle of truffle seasoning if you've been craving truffle flavor, but your budget is screaming "absolutely not"
This seasoning offers that same delicious taste at a fraction of the price, so you'll end up bragging like, "Truffles? Oh, I put that on everything, no biggie."
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord had to say:
"Okay, I bought this on a whim because there's a sushi place down the street from me that makes truffle avocado sushi rolls and I was like, I need these in my life, but I also need money to live. I decided to DIY it with a regular $4 avocado roll and this seasoning and the umami bliss of it all basically exploded my brain.
Since then I've tried it on eggs, on burritos, on potatoes, on chocolate mug cakes, pretty much every sweet and savory thing I can think of. The best part is you really get an excellent bang for your buck — it's so flavorful that I've been using this for months now and have barely made a dent in the container!
"Promising review:
"Yes, I'm a truffle lover to begin with. And, of course, only a truffle is a truffle. But I gotta tell ya this delectable heaven-sent powder is one heck of a more versatile option. Utterly AMAZING on popcorn, in eggs, added to soups and sauces to layer flavors, veggies, PASTA...the list is endless
(I think the only thing I haven't tried was sprinkling it on ice cream...although LOL). It is a bit salty, so I advise testing the waters first. But I just ordered my ninth and tenth bottle of the Truffle Zest." — Greengirl
A set of scrub brush attachments for your drill
Attach this handy brush head to your drill and watch as it powerfully scrubs and cleans all the grime and gunk away on tons of surfaces, from your shower to your counters... and even your gutter! It's available in six styles.
The drill is NOT included. But if you don't have a drill or doubt the power of your current one, here's one you might like
.Promising review:
"These brushes are freaking fantastic. I tried them on a portion of my shower and bathroom floor tiles and grout. I immediately had to do the rest because it made the cleaner sections look dirty. I also tried it on the side of my fridge that is next to my stove top. It did a pretty good job there as well at removing grease and stains. The only downside is that it made me enjoy cleaning!
" — Eric T. Ma
Two pairs of glowing lightsaber chopsticks
They'll possibly inspire an epic, "Star Wars"-esque battle over who gets to use them the next time you order takeout.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say about these:
"As you can see from the above GIF, I bought these for myself, and I love them to pieces. TBH, I use them as decor every bit as much as I use them to eat.
Sometimes I just keep them in my work area to light them up during the day to feel fancy. They toggle back and forth between a bunch of different colors, like red, blue, yellow, purple, and multicolor,
so you can either make them match or have a red and blue one together and bring balance to the Force."Promising review:
"I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" — T. Redwood
A pair of satin pillowcases
They're great for your skin and hair because the material helps lessen friction, so you can worry less about tangles and bedhead and more about getting a good night's sleep. They're available in numerous colors and four sizes.
Promising review:
"I was originally looking for silk pillow cases, but decided to give these a try because they were a better price. I am not disappointed! I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair in the mornings and overall they are so smooth and comfortable to sleep on.
I’ve washed them several times and haven’t seen a difference in the quality. I would buy again." — Kate
A geometric wine holder if you've been looking for a way to elevate your bar cart or kitchen
Promising review:
"I bought this as a Christmas gift for my best friend and she loved it! I love the honeycomb shape and that it can hold a good amount of bottles. It’s a beautiful, Art Deco-esque piece
that will suit any kitchen space or space to serve/show off your wine collection." — Arin
A popular structured planner
It'll help you can face the day head-on by keeping track of your daily schedule, goals, habits, aspirations and more in a travel-friendly notebook that also includes stickers. It's undated, so you can skip a week when you don't need it and use it as necessary.
The planner is designed with 52 weeks and 59 pages for notes. It's available in five colors.Promising review:
"Love this planner. I love the free-form. You can skip weeks you know you're out of town or whatever and save those pages for another time. I think my favorite part of this planner is the first two pages. Everything to do with this planner is how YOU make it. For me, it also helped (kind of made) me reflect on things I really do want and goals I really do want to achieve.
Words of affirmation was difficult for me to fill out so I looked them up online and wrote the ones that spoke to me most. How I want to/should be seeing myself." — Amazon Customer