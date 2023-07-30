37 Travel Products You’ll Gush About To Your Friends Almost As Much As The Actual Vacation

Popular items from this list include:
A Trtl neck pillow
"I am a terrible flyer who recently took the red-eye from Dubai to Chicago (15 hours). The Trtl Pillow was a mini lifesaver! I was able to comfortably rest my head on the support and felt warm enough to actually doze off....a rare accomplishment for this skittish flyer.
The Velcro works wonderfully with regards to adjustment, and I liked wrapping the fabric around my mouth and nose. Sort of felt cozy...even if I did look like a ninja in a neck brace! Overall, this product has changed the way that I fly, and I am so thankful for this invention and the opportunity to support a small company with big ideas." — S.Viruly
Or, a memory foam travel pillow
"Love how soft and flexible this pillow is; my only complaint is that I didn't get more. I have two kids, and they fought constantly over it!
It's very comfortable and easy to use. My favorite thing about it is that the cover is removable and washable. I always feel yucky after a flight and love that I can wash it!" — Amanda and Pam
A set of portable soap sheets
"Love this product. Provides great suds as any handful of soap would. This is excellent for travel, especially in public bathrooms that don’t always guarantee soap.
Discreet and great for places where you might not want to touch the dispenser. A lot comes in one container. Gave some packets away to my family." — Kerry-Ann Archibald1
Slip-on quick-dry water shoes with sock-like flexibility
"Love these water socks. The are comfy and cute. I have never owned a pair before but I wanted to try these for an upcoming vacation in Belize.
I have tried them out a couple of times in a swimming pool and they are great. I love that they are so lightweight that I forget I am wearing anything on my feet at all. They give me the confidence to stand in the pool without worry of stepping on something or scratching my feet.
" — Joan Wiley
A tube of Burt's Bees after sun soother
This product is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, or SLS.
"I’ve had this bottle for over a year! It’s lasted with my family through Disney World, Destin spring break, and every time we go to the pool! I’ve had some bad sunburns. I slather this on and reapply after it’s soaked in and I wake up with a deep tan.Whatever is in it is like magic!
The smell is kinda weird to me, but as well as this lotion works it could smell like cough syrup and I’d still happily use it." — Natalie Smith
A freezable snack box with built-in cooling technology t
"This will carry four frozen breastmilk bags and keep them frozen six to eight hours, which is perfect for domestic airport travel or small outings.
I like to bring a few extra bags with me on trips for a night out or if it will be hard to nurse somewhere. Awesome product and less bulky that other cooler bags." — Joshua
A refillable travel perfume atomizer
"Usually I'll take whatever samples I haven't tried out yet with me on vacation, but these let me take my favorite fragrances with me when I travel without worrying about losing or breaking the big bottle!
I find myself throwing them in my purse or gym bag as well since they are so portable." — Labernatty
A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds
"The earbuds are everything I had hoped they would be. I like the fit in my ear, and that is important for achieving the sound I wanted. I like the fact that they are waterproof and can use them on vacation without worrying about damaging them.
" — C S
Plus, an AirFly Pro wireless transmitter
"Worked beautifully on a recent eight-hour flight from New York City to Frankfurt! Really easy to pair with my Bose noise-canceling earbuds and charges quickly. The sound quality was excellent. I'm so excited about this product
that I'm going to buy one for each of my family members!" — emily p murray
A pack of moisture-proof travel pill organizers
"These were the perfect size to hold all our medicine. We didn’t need a Monday through Friday organizer. We just needed something to help consolidate medicine for travel. It held way more than I was expecting
and came with labels so no confusion of medicine." — Momof3
A set of refillable TSA-friendly toiletry containers
"I purchased one for myself and had a really good experience traveling with them. Nothing leaked, not even the witch hazel. I was really impressed and bought two more for my daughters and took them on our family vacation.
We love these travel kits." — M
A tri-fold travel wallet
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
"Great for traveling. It holds all my important info for an international vacation. Didn't have to worry about misplacing my passport or fear my card info being compromised.
" — Crystal
Or a waterproof travel document holder
"I took my kids on their first international trip, and this thing was a total lifesaver.
It fits easily in a fanny pack or small purse for easy access, and it fit my whole family's passports, vaccine cards, boarding passes, and a pen with plenty of room for cash and cards if you decide to use it as a wallet for your trip. It made getting checked in a breeze and helped my family keep everything organized." — Kevin Garcia
A stick of non-greasy Gold Bond anti-friction stick
"I just used it for five days in 90-degree-plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff!
Buy it! It works!" — Isaac
An all-in-one universal wall adapter
"Probably one of the best $13 I spent on anything. If you travel a lot, especially internationally, this is a must have
because you have every kind of adapter on one plug and don’t have to worry about constantly buying a certain adapter every time you travel to a different country. This has it all." — Abby Santiago
An airplane seat back organizer
"Very useful especially when traveling with kids
. Provided easy access and storage to things like water bottle, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." — JJ
A versatile travel harness seat
Liuliuby
is a New York City-based small business founded by Mari Liu to reimagine everyday baby products after her own experiences as a new mother.
This harness is designed for ages 6 months and up.
"This thing was amazing! Ten stars — it fit every type of chair we encountered on our Kenyan vacation!
Kept our toddler controlled and made feeding on the go so easy. Very lightweight and packable, a vacation must-have!" — Kireme1
A hands-free luggage drink caddy
"This is an amazing travel accessory! When you are trying to juggle your hot beverage with a water bottle, your phone, and a boarding pass, this is a handy, easily stash-able uni-tasker to have. Fits perfectly on my carry-on bag and larger rolling bags as well." — Pirate
An in-flight phone mount
Perilogics
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go.
"I travel for a living and fly often. I regret not buying this in the beginning when I started traveling. I can clip it to the back of the seat in front of me and also on the windows.
It is small enough to fold up and fit in my pocket. This is random but related — if you are sitting in an exit row on an airplane you cannot clip this to the window until the plane is in the air — other than that they do not care it is clipped to the window during the flight. Highly recommended." — Chrissie Jo
A set of waterproof packing cubes
This set comes with an extra large cube, large cube, medium cube, small cube, roomy shoe bag, and a laundry bag for dirty clothes!
A friend recommended these — we were going on a trip to Ireland, and I was seriously worried about having all my 'stuff' and clothes, for a nine-day vacation. I used these, followed the folding and packing directions, and voila — everything fit in the suitcase!
And better yet, nothing was a wrinkled mess! I would definitely recommend them, and will use them even for weekend trips!" — Cat owner
A portable door lock
"I bought this to use in an Airbnb in an unfamiliar residential area. The lock system was easy to use, worked perfectly, and allowed my family to enjoy our vacation without worrying about security.
It's a simple product that works!" — G. Mills
A waterproof toiletry bag
"We are a family of seven, and this held all of our bathroom supplies for a weekend trip.
This is a must-have for traveling. The best feature is it being able to hang up on a robe hook or the back of a door. It frees up hotel sinks and keeps you well organized." — Amazon customer
A digital luggage scale
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
"Works great, a must-have when flying.
Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well-made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." — Amazon customer
A pair of reusable anti-nausea bands
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
"I have always suffered from motion sickness. My whole life I have hated long car rides, even short car rides. As soon as I get in the car and buckle in, I already feel the nausea. I bought these for a 16-hour roadtrip, and they worked 100%. I felt perfectly comfortable the whole way through.
I could even watch movies and text on my phone and feel alright. My two daughters suffer from the same thing (ages 1 and 3) to the point where they couldn't keep any food down. The kids bands
worked for them 100% of the time, too. 10/10 recommend. I'll be buying more for sure." — Veronica
A foldable 3-in-1 wireless charger
This is only compatible with iPhones 12 and newer, AirPods 2 and 3 and AirPods Pro/Pro 2, Apple Watch Ultra/SE/8/7/6/5/4/3/2.
"I absolutely hate having to worry about all the different cords I need for travel
— iPhone, AirPods, watch. This is extremely convenient and saves me the hassle of having three different cords. Absolutely love this gadget!
" — Blanca
A waterproof pouch
It fits any phone up to 100mm x 170mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). And you can totally use the touchscreen through the case — including the camera! People take incredible photos
"The swim-up bar was our group’s meeting point every day while on vacation in Costa Rica. I had no worries about misplacing my phone nor damaging it in the pool.
I caught lots of candid shots because I didn’t have to fumble with getting it out of a dry bag. I had my phone around my neck and shot through the plastic!" — Diane
A heavy-duty bag strap
"I bought two straps to use for my trip. It was so worth it! It held my family's light jackets and kids travel neck pillow.
We also used it to hold our water bottles on our hikes. I wish I knew about these sooner!" — Lisa H
A portable SlumberPod
SlumberPod
is a woman-owned small business that appeared on Shark Tank
as a portable way to give kids a dark, private place to sleep even when the family is traveling away from home.
My brother and SIL swear by this thing when they travel, which is quite often, to keep their (very cute) son on a consistent sleep schedule when they're out of the house. I've helped set it up several times and can attest that assembly is quick and easy-peasy.
"We bought the SlumberPod on the recommendation of several friends before our family vacation.
Our son was a chronic early riser, especially if even a tiny bit of light got in his room. I was dreading our vacation and certain I was in for 5 a.m. wake-ups every day. The first morning after using the SlumberPod, he slept until nearly 7 a.m. (for the first time in months). Every night and for every nap, the baby went down without complaint in the perfectly dark SlumberPod and often had to be woken up from naps because he was out cold
! I was also nervous that the temperature would be iffy with zipping the baby into what is essentially a tent, but it was well ventilated!! Absolutely recommend this product to any parent who wants to travel with their little ones and still ensure a good night’s sleep — worth every penny!" — Brianna
A mini white noise machine
: "I travel a lot for work and need some kind of noise to cover up sounds from the hallway in hotels. This little device is the best one I've found.
I've found one of the sound options that sounds just like an AC unit that puts me to sleep in an instant. The sounds on this little guy are the best ones I've heard. Buy this for travel and you won't be sorry!
" — KJ
A cute portable iPhone charger
"When traveling, the iWALK portable charger is indispensable. Fits comfortably in my back pocket. No worries about running out of power and having a dead iPhone.
" — Joseph Perez
A set of dry-erase travel games
Jonley Gifts
is a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina-based Etsy shop run by a husband and wife team creating unique giftables for kids and adults alike! Promising review:
"The kids loved these on our flight and by the pool!" — Chelsea Kadish
A contoured sleep mask
"This eye mask is perfect if you like to have total darkness when you sleep. It is so comfortable around my face and the mask even comes with adjustable straps so you don’t wake up with sleep lines.
Included are cute ear plugs enclosed in their own case and a silk drawstring bag to carry your things in. To add, I was also impressed with how aesthetically pleasing the packaging was. I totally recommend." — Bill Curtis
A lay-flat drawstring makeup organizer
Lay-n-Go
"I've been in the travel industry for 16 years and up til now I haven't found a durable and easy-to-access makeup bag. They are always too small or so big your makeup rolls around and gets on everything. This is the perfect size to fit a full face worth of makeup products without being bulgy or bulky.
The brush holders inside work perfectly, and any small items like bobby pins or hair ties go great in the zipper compartment to keep them easily accessible. Highly recommended if you do make-up on the go." — ASilver105
A multipurpose car seat storage bag
"It holds a lot, so I never have trash lying around my van! Always got tissues if you need them, keep wet wipes and hand sanitizer, etc. in the pockets. I do long road trips so this is just super nice to have. The lid keeps everything inside so stuff is never falling out.
I definitely recommend this to anyone with kids especially or if you take long road trips and wanna keep your vehicle tidy all the time." — Leanna Garcia
A three-piece connectable suitcase set
"This is BY FAR the BEST luggage set we've EVER used! QUICK and EASY to connect/disconnect making it smooth and easy to roll around with just ONE HAND as well as making the load feel feather-light even though they are fully loaded.
This set has more than enough pockets/compartments to organize everything for a long trip. We get stopped by people every trip to inquire about this set and it's extremely easy to recommend them." — MRS GIB
A travel-friendly anti-theft shoulder bag
"Bought this for a recent vacay and loved it so much it’s now my everyday purse. It has a great number of pockets that are all secured with anti-theft locks. It wasn’t difficult for me to unlock and get what I needed while shopping, and I didn’t have to worry while waking through crowds of people.
There’s even a little purse flashlight that was attached to the inside! I love it." — D. Smith
A combination access portable lock box
"We took this to the beach on a family vacation. All five phones went in easily
, and we were able to swim in the ocean without worrying about our devices! Great product, easy to use." — Nelly Grinfeld