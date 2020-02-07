So Many Celebrities Wore Very Good Suits This Week

Barney Stinson, played by Neil Patrick Harris on the TV show “How I Met Your Mother,” said it often and said it best: Suit up!

This week, celebrities all over the world heeded his character’s call.

Demi Lovato brought down the stadium while she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in a white Sergio Hudson tuxedo jumpsuit, Queen Elizabeth II put her best tweed forward during a visit to a Royal Air Force station and Kacey Musgraves closed out the week in a gold Cinq a Sept look that appeared to be painted on.

Fran Drescher and the Duchess of Cambridge (what a combo!) earned spots on the list this week because although they were sans suits, they were not sans sparkle. Drescher looked gorgeous in a black sequin dress while promoting her new sitcom “Indebted,” while the former Kate Middleton looked lovely at the BAFTAs in a white and gold Alexander McQueen repeat.

Check out all the well-suited celebs below.