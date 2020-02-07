Style & Beauty

So Many Celebrities Wore Very Good Suits This Week

Must-see suits of the pant, jump and skirt variety, right this way.

Barney Stinson, played by Neil Patrick Harris on the TV show “How I Met Your Mother,” said it often and said it best: Suit up!

This week, celebrities all over the world heeded his character’s call.

Demi Lovato brought down the stadium while she sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl in a white Sergio Hudson tuxedo jumpsuit, Queen Elizabeth II put her best tweed forward during a visit to a Royal Air Force station and Kacey Musgraves closed out the week in a gold Cinq a Sept look that appeared to be painted on.

Fran Drescher and the Duchess of Cambridge (what a combo!) earned spots on the list this week because although they were sans suits, they were not sans sparkle. Drescher looked gorgeous in a black sequin dress while promoting her new sitcom “Indebted,” while the former Kate Middleton looked lovely at the BAFTAs in a white and gold Alexander McQueen repeat.

Check out all the well-suited celebs below.

Demi Lovato
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Demi Lovato sings the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.
Charlize Theron
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Charlize Theron at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party in London on Feb. 2.
Riz Ahmed
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Riz Ahmed at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party.
Victoria Beckham
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Victoria Beckham at the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party.
Sandy Powell
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Sandy Powell at the Netflix BAFTA after-party in London on Feb. 2.
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTAs in London on Feb. 2.
Queen Elizabeth II
Getty Images via Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II visits the Royal Air Force in King's Lynn, England, on Feb. 3.
Fran Drescher
NBC via Getty Images
Fran Drescher on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" in New York City on Feb. 3.
Margot Robbie
NBC via Getty Images
Margot Robbie on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in New York City on Feb. 4.
Lena Hall
Sean Zanni via Getty Images
Lena Hall at a screening of "Emma" in New York City on Feb. 4.
Rachel Zoe
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
Rachel Zoe at the opening of Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling in Century City, California, on Feb. 4.
Gwendoline Christie
John Lamparski via Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie at the anniversary of L'Avenue at Saks in New York City on Feb. 4.
Kacey Musgraves
John Lamparski via Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves at the Boy Smells "Slow Burn" launch in New York City on Feb. 5.
FashionCelebrity StyleDemi LovatoQueen Elizabeth IIkacey musgraves