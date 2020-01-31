This week on the red carpet was all about the perfect accessory.
There were hot pink opera gloves on Margot Robbie, a glimmering gold headband on Charlize Theron, and a totally unnecessary name tag worn by extremely recognizable Brad Pitt.
Pitt donned the tag on a suit that is not quite beige, gray or brown and looked very, very good. Sigh.
On other red carpets and happenings around the world, 10-year-old Julia Butters once again earned a spot for having better style than you, the Duchess of Cambridge and her $125 Sezane sweater served us attainable royalty realness and Kerry Washington wore the tartan-and-tulle dress of our dreams.
There was also a pinstriped Catherine O’Hara sighting and a second pair of opera gloves, for some reason. But most importantly, the name tag.
Check out our picks for must-see celeb looks of the week below.
Janet Jackson
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Janet Jackson at the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs in Beverly Hills on Jan. 25.
Cardi B
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Cardi B at the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons.
Naomi Campbell
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell at the Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons.
Lizzo
Rachel Murray via Getty Images
Lizzo at her Grammys after-party in Hollywood on Jan. 26.
Cynthia Erivo, Brad Pitt and Brad Pitt's Name Tag
ROBYN BECK via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo and Brad Pitt at the 2020 Oscars nominees luncheon in Hollywood on Jan. 27.
Blake Lively
Roy Rochlin via Getty Images
Blake Lively at "The Rhythm Section" New York screening on Jan. 27.
Catherine O'Hara
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Catherine O'Hara at the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on Jan. 28.
Julia Butters
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Julia Butters at the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards.
Charlize Theron
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Charlize Theron at the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards.
Kerry Washington
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images
Kerry Washington at the Television Academy's 25th Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in North Hollywood on Jan. 28.
Tessa Thompson
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Tessa Thompson at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival — The Movie That Blew My Mind panel in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 28.
The Duchess Of Cambridge
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits LEYF Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School in London on Jan. 29.
Margot Robbie
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
Margot Robbie at the "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" world premiere in London on Jan. 29.