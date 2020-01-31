This week on the red carpet was all about the perfect accessory.

There were hot pink opera gloves on Margot Robbie, a glimmering gold headband on Charlize Theron, and a totally unnecessary name tag worn by extremely recognizable Brad Pitt.

Pitt donned the tag on a suit that is not quite beige, gray or brown and looked very, very good. Sigh.

On other red carpets and happenings around the world, 10-year-old Julia Butters once again earned a spot for having better style than you, the Duchess of Cambridge and her $125 Sezane sweater served us attainable royalty realness and Kerry Washington wore the tartan-and-tulle dress of our dreams.

There was also a pinstriped Catherine O’Hara sighting and a second pair of opera gloves, for some reason. But most importantly, the name tag.

Check out our picks for must-see celeb looks of the week below.