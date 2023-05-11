Greece is the word in the new trailer for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.”

Due out Sept. 8, the third installment of the beloved romantic comedy franchise finds John Corbett and Nia Vardalos reprising their roles as seemingly mismatched Chicago couple Ian Miller and Toula Portokalos.

This time, the pair are headed to the Greek islands with their extended family in tow in order to honor the last wish of Toula’s father, Gus (played in the first two “Greek Wedding” films by Michael Constantine). Naturally, hijinks ensue.

Vardalos used her real-life romance with a non-Greek man as the basis for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” which was originally written as a one-woman stage play in 1997.

Catch the trailer for “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” below.

The film version was released in 2002 and raked in a reported $368 million at the box office worldwide, nabbing Vardalos an Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay. Despite mixed reviews, a 2016 sequel was nonetheless a box office hit.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” is the first installment in the franchise to be directed by Vardalos, and in some respects, its plot appears to honor Constantine, who died in 2021.

As for what fans can expect from the new movie, Vardalos told People in February: “Toula and Ian are stronger than ever.”