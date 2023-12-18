This New Teen Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

“My Life with the Walter Boys” is currently the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
An adaptation of the 2014 novel by Ali Novak, this new drama tells the story of a teenage girl who moves from New York City to rural Colorado after her family dies in a car accident. Her new legal guardians, the Walters, have seven sons.
All 10 episodes of the series dropped on Dec. 7 and have received mixed reviews from critics.
All 10 episodes of the series dropped on Dec. 7 and have received mixed reviews from critics.

Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.
“John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial” is currently trending on Apple TV+. This three-part docuseries explores the killing of the musical icon.
The show features interviews with eyewitnesses, friends, doctors and investigators who share insights into the crime and its aftermath.
“Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins” is one of the top shows on Max right now.
This latest installment marks the 21st season of the documentary franchise, which dives into the personal and professional lives of NFL team players, coaches and staff.
The British drama “Archie” became available for streaming in the U.S. on BritBox on Dec. 7.
Jason Isaacs stars as Cary Grant in this series about the Hollywood icon and his rise to stardom from humble beginnings in Bristol, England. Harriet Walter, Kara Tointon, Jason Watkins, Calam Lynch and Laura Aikman also star.
The South Korean series “Moving” is trending on Disney+.
Based on a webtoon, the drama follows three teens and their parents who have genetic superpowers and must struggle to stay safe from those who wish them harm.
