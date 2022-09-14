'My Pillow Guy' Mike Lindell Claims The FBI Trapped Him At A Hardee's Drive-Thru

My Pillow CEO and Donald Trump backer Mike Lindell claimed on his talk show that FBI agents seized his cellphone as he made his way through a burger joint near Mankato, Minnesota, recently.

Lindell said “all different models” of cars with FBI agents surrounded his vehicle after a Hardee’s drive-thru worker told him to “pull ahead” because his order wasn’t done.

He went on to claim Tuesday on “The Lindell Report” that an agent told him he had “bad news” for him, that he had a warrant to seize his cellphone and asked to take the phone from him. He showed a warrant dated Sept. 7.

“I said, ‘My whole company, I run five companies off that. I don’t have a computer. My hearing aids run off this. Everything runs off my phone,’” Lindell said on his show.

“I said, ‘If I don’t give it to ya, will you arrest me then?’ ... I’m going ‘Are you kidding me? You’re not getting my phone.’”

Lindell amplified the allegations in a conversation with The Daily Beast on Tuesday. He told the news site that the FBI was looking for information on Dennis Montgomery, a software designer and Lindell associate who reportedly peddled lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell later appeared to show a search warrant and a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado on social media.

The FBI declined to comment to HuffPost.

You can watch Lindell’s claims on the Hardee’s drive-thru stop below.

Mike Lindell says the FBI stopped him at a Hardees in Minnesota today and seized his phone pic.twitter.com/72ix9MguHt — Salty Irish☘Girl 🇺🇲 (@IrishAmerican27) September 14, 2022

Lindell, who was sued for his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and was subject to a Twitter ban for repeating them, also claimed the FBI inquired about Mesa County, Colorado, Clerk Tina Peters.

Peters pleaded not guilty on seven felony charges and three misdemeanors related to an election security breach case last week, Colorado Public Radio reported.

Lindell’s claims come as the Justice Department reportedly issued roughly 40 subpoenas in the last week connected to people with knowledge of Trump and his team’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential results prior to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, The New York Times reported.