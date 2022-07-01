Mychelle Johnson Says NBA Star Miles Bridges Abused Her 'In Every Way Possible'

Mychelle Johnson, the wife of Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges, wrote Thursday on Instagram that her husband abused her “in every way possible” ― and she chronicled a recent incident with photos of her bruised face and body, along with a medical report.

Bridges, the Hornets’ leading scorer last season who is eligible for restricted free agency, has been charged with felony domestic violence, TMZ reported. He was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles after turning himself in. The Los Angeles Police Department also confirmed the arrest to ESPN.

Advertisement

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore,” Johnson wrote. “I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life.”

Johnson, a former college basketball player, shared photos of her swollen face and marks over her body ― accompanied by an apparent medical report which listed “assault by strangulation,” “brain concussion” a nasal fracture and “multiple bruises.” She also included a video of her young son saying that “Daddy choked Mommy.”

Bridges was released on $130,000 bond after his arrest, according to an online arrest record. The couple has two children.

Advertisement

“I don’t need sympathy, I just don’t want this happening to anyone else,” Johnson wrote. “I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That’s all I want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I’m scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything.”

The Hornets on Thursday said they were aware of the situation and had no further comment.

HuffPost did not immediately hear back from Bridges’ agent or the LAPD.