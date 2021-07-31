MyKayla Skinner Gets Last Olympic Chance And She Has Message For Simone Biles

MyKayla Skinner is back and more grateful than ever.

The U.S. gymnast, who didn’t advance in any individual event at the Tokyo Olympics, learned Saturday that she would replace Simone Biles in the vault during the apparatus finals.

And she had a message for the four-time gold medalist, who dropped out of the team and all-round events ― and then two individual events ― amid mental health concerns and a case of the “twisties.”

“Looks like I get to put a competition Leo on just one more time. Can’t wait to compete in vault finals,” Skinner, 24, wrote on Instagram. “Doing this for us @simonebiles.”

Skinner recorded the fourth-highest score on the vault during qualifying. She is joined by American Jade Carey, who had the second-highest score.

Just days ago, Skinner sat with Biles in the stands to watch teammate Sunisa Lee take gold in the all-round. Skinner thought her Olympics were over.

Abbie Parr via Getty Images Simone Biles and MyKayla Skinner cheered on Sunisa Lee in the women's all-around.

And now she’s got one more chance.

Go crush that vault, MyKayla!