MyKayla Skinner Goes From Sub To Silver Medal Winner In Olympic Vault

U.S. gymnast MyKayla Skinner was a mere spectator at the Tokyo Olympics days ago, believing her Olympic dreams were done after she failed to qualify for an individual event.

But on Sunday she became an improbable silver medal winner in the vault as a replacement for Simone Biles.

Here’s one of Skinner’s vaults that helped propel her to a 14.916 score, which was second to Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade (15.083), who won gold after getting a silver behind American Sunisa Lee in the all-around: