Myles Garrett was all in for Halloween.
After unveiling a home graveyard display of quarterbacks he’s sacked in his career, the Cleveland Browns defensive end took the field Sunday in a Grim Reaper costume before the game. On the back was the list of his QB victims.
In the game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett added another sack for a league-leading 10.5, and had 4 tackles. But the Browns lost, 15-10, to their AFC North rivals. RIP, one-game winning streak.
Garrett wasn’t the only Cleveland Brown to get in the Halloween spirit. Odell Beckham Jr. went as “Thriller”-video Michael Jackson, and Chase McLaughlin went as Happy Gilmore, complete with golf club, Cleveland.com reported.