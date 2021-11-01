Myles Garrett was all in for Halloween.

After unveiling a home graveyard display of quarterbacks he’s sacked in his career, the Cleveland Browns defensive end took the field Sunday in a Grim Reaper costume before the game. On the back was the list of his QB victims.

In the game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett added another sack for a league-leading 10.5, and had 4 tackles. But the Browns lost, 15-10, to their AFC North rivals. RIP, one-game winning streak.