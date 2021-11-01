Entertainment

Myles Garrett Wore His Halloween Costume On The Field And Killed It As The Grim Reaper

The Cleveland Browns defensive end takes his All Hallows Eve quite seriously.
Myles Garrett was all in for Halloween.

After unveiling a home graveyard display of quarterbacks he’s sacked in his career, the Cleveland Browns defensive end took the field Sunday in a Grim Reaper costume before the game. On the back was the list of his QB victims.

In the game against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett added another sack for a league-leading 10.5, and had 4 tackles. But the Browns lost, 15-10, to their AFC North rivals. RIP, one-game winning streak.

Garrett wasn’t the only Cleveland Brown to get in the Halloween spirit. Odell Beckham Jr. went as “Thriller”-video Michael Jackson, and Chase McLaughlin went as Happy Gilmore, complete with golf club, Cleveland.com reported.

