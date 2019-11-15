Myles Garrett Slammed For 'Disgusting' On-Field Attack

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns football game got ugly in its final moments Thursday night, and there will likely be suspensions as a result ― especially for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

With 8 seconds left on the clock for the Browns’ 21-7 win, a brawl broke out as Garrett tackled Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garrett tore Rudolph’s helmet off and swung it, smashing the quarterback over the head.

Myles Garrett just committed actual assault on the football field. Get him out of here for the SEASON. pic.twitter.com/a7pkN6HZeg — pat muldowney (@muldowney) November 15, 2019

An all-out brawl broke out in the Pittsburgh end zone, with Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi pushing Rudolph to the ground. Pouncey, Ogunjobi and Garrett were all ejected.

Garrett is likely to draw a large fine and suspension.

Even Garrett’s own teammate, quarterback Baker Mayfield, condemned the “inexcusable” behavior:

Full Baker Mayfield postgame. Good, honest take on the fly. Didn’t pull any punches on Myles Garrett. pic.twitter.com/DSi3NqGaLQ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 15, 2019

After the game, Garrett said he regretted his actions. “I made a mistake and lost my cool, and I regret it,” he said. “It’s going to come back to hurt our team, the guys who jumped in the scrum ― I appreciate how my team had my back, but it should never have got to that point, and that’s on me.”

Speaking to reporters, Rudolph slammed Garrett’s behavior. “I know it was bush league, it was a total coward move on his part,” Rudolph said. “It’s OK, I get it. I’m not going to take it from any bully.”

"I made a mistake and lost my cool and I regret it" -Myles Garrett #Browns pic.twitter.com/39DB37fmUl — I'M SEEING GHOSTS (@FTBeard11) November 15, 2019

Viewers and sports commentators were appalled by Garrett’s actions, with many calling for his suspension and some even labeling it as outright assault.

Never seen any player ever act like that ever and I have played with/against some of the toughest SOB’s ever! That is the most trash BS I have ever seen. Myles Garrett hit another player ON TOP OF THE HEAD with a f’ing helmet! — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett should be suspended for the rest of the season. Absolutely disgusting — Steelers Wire (@TheSteelersWire) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett just endangered someone's life on the football field by swinging a weapon at Mason Rudolph's head. It could have been tragic. Thank God it's not. Completely disgusting. One of the ugliest acts I've ever seen. His season should be over. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 15, 2019

Is there any reason why Myles Garrett hasn't been arrested? Was that not assault with a deadly weapon? Live on television?



I'm serious: Why wouldn't he be in legal trouble right now? — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) November 15, 2019

"That's one of the worst things I've ever seen on a professional sports field" pic.twitter.com/UdOrcDV7Y0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 15, 2019