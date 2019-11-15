Myles Garrett Slammed For 'Disgusting' On-Field Attack

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cleveland Browns football game got ugly in its final moments Thursday night, and there will likely be suspensions as a result ― especially for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
With 8 seconds left on the clock for the Browns’ 21-7 win, a brawl broke out as Garrett tackled Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. Garrett tore Rudolph’s helmet off and swung it, smashing the quarterback over the head.
An all-out brawl broke out in the Pittsburgh end zone, with Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey kicking Garrett, and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi pushing Rudolph to the ground. Pouncey, Ogunjobi and Garrett were all ejected.
Garrett is likely to draw a large fine and suspension.
Even Garrett’s own teammate, quarterback Baker Mayfield, condemned the “inexcusable” behavior:
After the game, Garrett said he regretted his actions. “I made a mistake and lost my cool, and I regret it,” he said. “It’s going to come back to hurt our team, the guys who jumped in the scrum ― I appreciate how my team had my back, but it should never have got to that point, and that’s on me.”
Speaking to reporters, Rudolph slammed Garrett’s behavior. “I know it was bush league, it was a total coward move on his part,” Rudolph said. “It’s OK, I get it. I’m not going to take it from any bully.”
Viewers and sports commentators were appalled by Garrett’s actions, with many calling for his suspension and some even labeling it as outright assault.