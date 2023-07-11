Mike Lindell Selling Off MyPillow Equipment: They ‘Did Cancel Culture On Us’

Mike Lindell’s war against machines is costing him some of his own machines.

The MyPillow CEO is auctioning off company equipment after major retailers such as Walmart dropped his products due to his wild election conspiracy theories.

“It was a massive, massive cancellation,” Lindell told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.”

As a result, bargain hunters in the Minneapolis area have a chance to bid on MyPillow equipment including trucks, forklifts, air compressors, sewing machines, computers and more.

Lindell told WCCO, the CBS station in Minneapolis, that he has a pile of unsold inventory and that he’s been shifting workers around to avoid layoffs.

“I do every customer like my only customer and every employee like my only employee,” he told the station.

Plunging sales aren’t his only financial problem.

Lindell was ordered to pay $5 million to a man who won a “Prove Mike Wrong” contest at his 2021 “cyber-symposium” where he challenged experts to examine his data, which he claimed proved Donald Trump really won the 2020 election.

It didn’t, and one expert who looked at the data demanded the prize.

Lindell refused to pay, so the case went to court, where he lost.

He’s also facing a $1.3 billion defamation suit from Dominion Voting Systems over his lies about the 2020 election, some of which center around voting machines made by the company.