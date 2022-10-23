MyPillow's Mike Lindell Points To Fake Badge In Move From Herschel Walker's Playbook

MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theory peddler Mike Lindell showed off a fake law enforcement badge at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Texas on Saturday.

Lindell — who donned what appeared to be an honorary pin on his blazer at the rally — pointed to what he called a “badge” over a week after Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, showed off a “prop” police badge during a debate.

Walker, whose campaign reportedly ordered 1,000 fake police badges following the controversial debate moment, has claimed the badge is legit; the executive director of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association told NBC News that honorary badges don’t make individuals sworn law enforcement officers and don’t grant them authority to make arrests.

Lindell, who sued the FBI last month after the agency seized his phone at a fast-food drive-thru, encouraged rally attendees to vote on Election Day only and to bring any mail-in ballots sent to them to polling sites as proof they have not voted early.

He told attendees to go to their local sheriff if they have an issue while voting. Then he pointed to the pin on his jacket.

“They just gave me a little badge, Brian. I’m semi-official” Lindell said with a chuckle as he showed it to Brian Glenn of Right Side Broadcasting Network.

You can watch the clip below.