MyPillow Lays Off 150 Workers After Praising Trump's Tax Cuts, 'Booming Economy'

“As a proud American business owner, I have seen firsthand the positive changes President Trump’s policies are bringing to our state. Because of the president’s historic tax cuts, I was able to give my employees an immediate across-the-board pay raise to help fuel their lives and advance their careers.”

A spokesperson for Lindell told HuffPost via email that “the layoffs have nothing to do with what he talked about in that op-ed.”

“This is actually an expansion, a new venture. But in order to prepare for it, he needed to restructure his factories, and as such, about 150 employees are [to] be out of work while that happens,” the spokesperson said. “He expects to be hiring again in the next eight weeks and when MyStore.com is up and running, he expects to be creating even more job opportunities.”

MyPillow often advertises on Fox News and has done so a whopping 1,100 times since Jan. 1. As reporter Jordan Uhl notes, that’s “more than almost every other advertiser, including ramping up advertisements on costly primetime shows that saw advertisers leave due to rhetoric.”