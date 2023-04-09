This animal was captured on a camera at Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park. Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park

Texas park officials are facing quite the conundrum after a “mystery animal” was caught on camera inside a South Texas state park.

Now, folks on social media can’t stop racking their brains trying to figure out what the creature could be.

On Thursday, officials from the Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park posted a snapshot of the animal on Facebook asking the public to help identify it.

“We’re scratching our heads trying to identify this elusive creature,” read a post from the Mission, Texas-based park. “Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise?”

It didn’t take long for Facebook users to toss out their best guesses about what the four-legged creature could be, including “an opossum crossed with a raccoon” and a “chupacabra.”

But so far, no one has nailed down the animal’s true identity.

“Pregnant Badger!” one user wrote in the comments.

Another guessed, “Jaguarundi?” They added: “Rare in Texas but I’ve seen one once.”

“A good ol’ Texas size rat,” another quipped.

A jaguarundi is an endangered cat species that eats birds, rabbits and small rodents and typically hunts during early morning and evening hours. They’re quick-moving and are slightly bigger than a domestic cat, weighing around 8 to 16 pounds.

Several other Facebook users also guessed that the beast was a jaguarundi, but they are extinct in the area, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife.

Park officials later updated their social media post to clarify that the image was captured by a park visitor and that they weren’t exactly sure where in the park the photo was taken.