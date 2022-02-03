6 Myths About Donating Blood Right Now

mixetto via Getty Images

With a national blood shortage during an ongoing pandemic, the United States is in dire need of people to roll up their sleeves to spare a vein for an hour.

But many potential donors inaccurately think they can’t donate — mostly because of notions that may have once been true but are no longer relevant, or that weren’t accurate in the first place. There are, however, still restrictions on queer individuals, which many advocates are fighting against.

Below are just a few common misconceptions about blood donation guidelines. Read through so you can get to donating, worry-free, if you are eligible.

Myth 1: People with tattoos can’t donate blood.

Many people with tattoos assume they can’t — or have to wait months ― to donate blood, but that’s not quite accurate.

“Different states have different regulations regarding inspection of the parlors,” said Dr. Yvette Miller, executive medical officer of the American Red Cross. “If a person received a tattoo in a state that performs an inspection of the facility, then there’s no deferral period. In states where there are no statutes where the tattoo parlor is inspected by the state, then it is a three-month deferral from the date of the tattoo.”

So if you received your tattoo in an inspected parlor, you’re good to go. If your friend gave you a stick-and-poke, hold off for three months.

Myth 2: Travel outside of the country equals ineligibility.

Being an international traveler doesn’t prevent you from giving blood. Only one specific travel rule exists.

“The travel restrictions are around malaria,” Miller said. “If a person spends 24 hours or more traveling to or through a malaria-endemic area, it’s a three-month deferral from when they return to a non-malaria-endemic area.”

If you were born or have lived outside the U.S., there’s a little more to it regarding Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which is related to “mad cow” disease. That information is available on the Red Cross website if it applies to you.

Myth 3: If you’ve had a COVID-19 vaccine, you can’t give blood.

Quite the opposite, actually. In most cases, you don’t even have to wait.

“COVID-19 vaccines that are acceptable without any deferral periods are the ones that have been approved by the FDA,” Miller said.

And those not approved by the Food and Drug Administration?

There are still vaccine trials occurring on things like live attenuated vaccines. So if a potential donor has received such a vaccine, they must wait 14 days before donating — but they aren’t disqualified.

“We absolutely care about and take extremely seriously the health and welfare of our donors.” - Dr. Yvette Miller

Myth 4: There’s an age limit on donating blood.

Most individuals 17 years old and up can donate without parental consent, as long as they meet the height and weight requirements. Everyone, regardless of age, must weigh at least 110 pounds.

“For the American Red Cross, we don’t have an upper age limit,” Miller added. “In terms of the younger age range, in any state, an individual that is 16 years old can donate” as long as they have written parental consent.

Myth 5: You can’t donate if you’ve had COVID.

If you currently have COVID-19 or are displaying COVID-like symptoms, do not attempt to donate blood. You should be resting and isolating.

But just because you’ve had COVID-19 in the past doesn’t mean you can’t donate blood in the future.

Donors “have to be symptom-free for 14 days from the last day that they had any type of symptoms,” Miller said.

And if you can’t remember the last day you had symptoms?

“We don’t want to pressure people into trying to remember something that they can’t. But let me just say, in my experience over the last two years, people definitely know when they start feeling better,” Miller said.

Myth 6: Donating blood makes you more susceptible to COVID.

As long as you’re taking standard precautions against COVID-19 (hand-washing, mask-wearing, social distancing), donating blood will not put you at a higher risk of infection. And it won’t increase your exposure any more than the general risk from leaving the house, nor will it weaken your immune system.

“There’s no evidence that donating blood has an effect on the immune system to increase personal susceptibility to COVID-19,” Miller said.

It does decrease a person’s iron, however. Before donating, a donor’s iron levels are tested, and a person can’t donate if their levels are too low. Similarly, donors are encouraged to take a multivitamin after giving blood to replenish their iron supply.

But one thing that’s not a myth? Certain medications can’t be taken before donating, such as blood thinners or experimental drugs. A full deferral list is provided on the Red Cross website.

“One of our responsibilities to donors is that we want you to be the healthiest that you can be,” Miller said. “We would never recommend or sanction a person stopping a medication to donate blood. That is completely inappropriate.”

If you’re able, and hopefully you’re willing, go to a donation center or blood bank near you. Help fight the current blood shortage so we can take care of each other. Use the Red Cross website to find a location or search for blood banks in your area. Often, local college campuses will also host drives. But be sure to take care of yourself first.