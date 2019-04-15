TRUTH: Break is a bit too heavy-handed of a characterization, but yep, you can fracture your little guy while erect, said Michael Reitano, a physician in residence at the health care company Ro.

“Penis fractures are rare, but they do occur,” he said. “It’s usually accompanied by a loud popping sound or a crackling noise and excruciating pain,” he said. “It universally results in a rapid loss of the erection.” (No kidding.)

Swelling and severe bruising follows: “Tearing of blood vessels or severing of the urethra, the tube that carries urine, can occur,” Reitano explained. “It can require surgery to repair the damage, and the long-term complications can include scarring, a bent penis, erectile dysfunction and difficulty with urination or with orgasms.”

The most common positions associated with a fractured penis, according to the doc? Woman on top followed by “doggy style.”

BELIEF: There are “growers” and there are “showers.”

TRUTH: This one’s true! If you’re a shower (#blessed), you look large and in charge all of the time and the penis does not significantly lengthen during sex. For growers, there’s a relative difference in penis length when flaccid and when erect, said Paul Turek, a urologist who runs the Turek Clinic in San Francisco.

“The majority of us wish we belonged to shower camp, but the opposite is true: about four of five men are growers and one of five men are showers,” he said. “What’s important, though, is that smaller, flaccid penises tend to grow more in length when erect than do larger, flaccid penises. It’s nature’s way of bringing a little equality to penis size.”