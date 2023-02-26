NAACP Image Awards 2023: Here Are All The Winners

The 54th NAACP Image Awards kicked off in front of a live audience for the first time in three years.

The two-hour special, hosted by Queen Latifah, aired live on BET on Saturday night from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. The show hasn’t had a live audience since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s show was partially virtual with a few live appearances from presenters, award winners and honorees, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” scored a big win at Saturday’s ceremony, taking home the award for Outstanding Motion Picture.

Advertisement

Will Smith won the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture award for “Emancipation.” Viola Davis, a newly minted EGOT winner, won the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

Several winners in a number of categories for this year’s show had been announced in non-televised events leading up to Saturday.

Beyoncé’s album “Renaissance” got the recognition it was owed by winning the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Album on Monday night. The album shockingly lost the Album of the Year award to Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” at the Grammys earlier this month.

Advertisement

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards also honored Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, recipients of the President’s Award. Other special honorees included Serena Williams, who was honored with the Jackie Robinson Sports Award. Comedian Kevin Fredericks won the Outstanding Social Media Personality award on Friday.

Angela Bassett was named the Entertainer of the Year during Saturday’s live show. Mary J. Blige, Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis and Zendaya were also nominated for the honor, which is voted on by the general public.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below:

Motion Picture Categories

Outstanding Motion Picture

WINNER: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

“Emancipation” (Apple TV)

“The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Till” (United Artist Releasing)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Will Smith, “Emancipation” (Apple)

Daniel Kaluuya, “Nope” (Universal Pictures)

Jonathan Majors, “Devotion” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Joshua Boone, “A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Viola Davis, “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till” (United Artists Release/Orion Pictures)

Keke Palmer, “Alice” (Vertical Entertainment)

Letitia Wright, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Regina Hall, “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” (Focus Features)

Advertisement

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Tenoch Huerta, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Aldis Hodge, “Black Adam” (Warner Bros. Pictures/ New Line Cinema)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith, “On the Come Up” (Paramount Pictures)

Jalyn Hall, “Till” (United Artists Releasing/ Orion Pictures)

John Boyega, “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Danai Gurira, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Janelle Monáe, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (Netflix)

Lashana Lynch, “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Lupita Nyong’o, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

WINNER: “The Inspection” (A24)

“Breaking” (Bleecker Street)

“Causeway” (Apple TV)

“Mr. Malcolm’s List” (Bleecker Street)

“Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” (Hulu)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

WINNER: “Bantú Mama” (Array)

“Athena” (Netflix)

“Broker” (Neon)

“Learn to Swim” (Array)

“The Silent Twins” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Jalyn Hall, “Till” (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Joshua Boone, “A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

Ledisi, “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” (Hulu)

Y’lan Noel, “A Lot of Nothing” (RLJE)

Yola, “Elvis” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

WINNER: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

“A Jazzman’s Blues” (Netflix)

“Emancipation” (Apple TV)

“The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Till” (United Artist Releasing)

Advertisement

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

WINNER: “Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

“DC League of Super-Pets” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Netflix)

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (Universal Pictures)

“Turning Red” (Pixar Animation Studios)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

WINNER: Keke Palmer, “Lightyear” (Walt Disney Studios)

Angela Bassett, “Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Kevin Hart, “DC League of Super-Pets” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lyric Ross, “Wendell & Wild” (Netflix)

Taraji P. Henson, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

WINNER: “Dear Mama...” (Film Independent)

“Fannie” (Chromatic Black)

“Fathead” (University of Southern California)

“Incomplete” (20th Digital Studio, Hulu)

“Pens & Pencils” (Wavelength Productions/ Black TV & Film Collective)

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

WINNER: “More Than I Want to Remember” (MTV Entertainment)

“I Knew Superman” (Houghtonville Animation)

“Supercilious” (York Cinemas)

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” (Apple Studios)

“We Are Here” (271 Films)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

WINNER: Ericka Nicole Malone, “Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story” (Hulu)

Elvis Mitchell, “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” (Netflix)

Krystin Ver Linden, “Alice” (Vertical Entertainment)

Mo McRae, “A Lot of Nothing” (RLJE)

Stephen Adetumbi, Jarrett Roseborough, “This Is My Black” (Campus of Pine Forge Academy)

Advertisement

Television & Streaming Categories

Outstanding Comedy Series

WINNER: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Rap Sh!t” (HBO Max)

“The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Cedric The Entertainer, “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)

Dulé Hill, “The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Mike Epps, “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Loretta Devine, “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph, “Loot” (Apple TV+)

Tichina Arnold, “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”(ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta” (FX)

Deon Cole, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

William Stanford Davis, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Jenifer Lewis, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Marsai Martin, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Wanda Sykes, “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

WINNER: “P-Valley” (Starz)

“Bel-Air” (Peacock)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“Euphoria” (HBO Max)

“Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Advertisement

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Nicco Annan, “P-Valley” (Starz)

Damson Idris, “Snowfall” (FX)

Jabari Banks, “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” (Fox)

Brandee Evans, “P-Valley” (Starz)

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Zendaya, “Euphoria” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Cliff “Method Man” Smith, “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Adrian Holmes, “Bel-Air” (Peacock)

Amin Joseph, “Snowfall” (FX)

Caleb McLaughlin, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

J. Alphonse Nicholson, “P-Valley” (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Loretta Devine, “P-Valley” (Starz)

Adjoa Andoh, “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Bianca Lawson, “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Susan Kelechi Watson, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Tina Lifford, “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Carl Weber’s “The Black Hamptons” (BET+)

“From Scratch” (Netflix)

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

“Women of the Movement” (ABC)

Advertisement

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Morris Chestnut, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Samuel L. Jackson, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Terrence Howard, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Trevante Rhodes, “Mike” (Hulu)

Wendell Pierce, “Don’t Hang Up” (Bounce TV)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Regina Hall, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Sanaa Lathan, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Viola Davis, “The First Lady” (Showtime)

Zoe Saldaña, “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Outstanding News/Information (series or special)

WINNER: “ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation With Robin Roberts” (ABC)

″#RolandMartinUnfiltered: Black Votes Matter Election Night 2022 Coverage” (Black Star Network/YouTube)

“Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” (PBS)

“OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis - The Woman King” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“The Hair Tales” (Hulu)

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: “Sherri” (Syndicated)

“Hart to Heart” (Peacock)

“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

“Tamron Hall” (ABC)

“Uninterrupted: The Shop” (YouTube)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

WINNER: “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Studios)

“Legendary” (HBO Max)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” (HBO Max)

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (Bravo)

Advertisement

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

WINNER: “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO Max)

“BET Awards 2022″ (BET Networks)

“Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy” (Netflix)

“Martin: The Reunion” (BET+)





Outstanding Children’s Program

WINNER: “Tab Time” (YouTube Originals)

“Family Reunion” (Netflix)

’Raising Dion” (Netflix)

“Raven’s Home” (Disney+)

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

WINNER: Ja’Siah Young, “Raising Dion” (Netflix)

Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High, “That Girl Lay Lay” (Nickelodeon)

Cameron J. Wright, “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Elisha Williams, “The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Khali Spraggins, “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Series or Special – Individual or Ensemble

WINNER: Jennifer Hudson, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated)

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Kevin Hart, “Hart to Heart” (Peacock)

Lester Holt, “NBC Nightly News” (NBC)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “The Hair Tales” (Hulu)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety Series or Special – Individual or Ensemble

WINNER: Tabitha Brown, “Tab Time” (YouTube Originals)

Keke Palmer, “Password” (NBC)

Lizzo, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Studios)

Taraji P. Henson, “BET Awards 2022” (BET Networks)

Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Guest Performance

WINNER: Glynn Turman, “Queen Sugar” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Amanda Gorman, “Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

Chance the Rapper, “South Side” (HBO Max)

Colman Domingo, “Euphoria” (HBO Max)

Gabourey Sidibe, “American Horror Stories” (FX)

Outstanding Animated Series

WINNER: “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

“Central Park” (Apple TV+)

“Eureka!” (Disney Junior)

“Gracie’s Corner” (YouTube)

“Zootopia+” (Disney+)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

WINNER: Kyla Pratt, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

Billy Porter, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

Cedric the Entertainer, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney+)

Chris Bridges, “Karma’s World” (Netflix)

Cree Summer, “Rugrats” (Nickelodeon)





Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

WINNER: Between The Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

“Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans” (Facebook Watch)

“Rise Up, Sing Out” (Disney+)

“Sunday Dinner” (YouTube)

“Zootopia+” (Disney+)

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

WINNER: “Daring Simone Biles” (Snap)

“Black Independent Films: A Brief History” (Turner Classic Movies)

“Historian’s Take” (PBS)

“NFL 360” (NFL Network)

“Omitted: The Black Cowboy” (ESPN)

Advertisement

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Amy Wang, “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, “Kindred” (FX)

Hannah Cope, “Karma’s World” (Netflix)

Syreeta Singleton, “Rap Sh!t” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Keith David, “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Glynn Turman, “Women of the Movement” (ABC)

Omar Benson Miller, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple TV+)

Russell Hornsby, “Mike” (Hulu)

Terrence “TC” Carson, “A Wesley Christmas” (BET+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Nia Long, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Alexis Floyd, “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

Danielle Deadwyler, “From Scratch” (Netflix)

Melissa De Sousa, “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” (Peacock)

Phylicia Rashad, “Little America” (Apple TV+)

Recording Categories

Outstanding New Artist

WINNER: Coco Jones, “ICU” (Def Jam Recordings)

Adam Blackstone, “Legacy” (BASSic Black Entertainment Records/Anderson Music Group/Empire)

Armani White, “Billie Eilish” (Def Jam Recordings)

Fivio Foreign, “B.I.B.L.E.” (Columbia Records)

Steve Lacy, “Gemini Rights” (RCA Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

WINNER: Chris Brown, “Breezy (Deluxe)” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Brent Faiyaz, “Wasteland” (Lost Kids)

Burna Boy, “Love, Damini” (Atlantic Records)

Drake, “Honestly, Nevermind” (OVO/Republic Records)

Kendrick Lamar, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Advertisement

Outstanding Female Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé, “Renaissance” (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Ari Lennox, “Age/sex/location” (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Chlöe, “Surprise” (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Jazmine Sullivan, “Hurt Me So Good” (RCA Records)

SZA, “S.O.S.” (RCA Records/Top Dawg Entertainment)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

WINNER: “Kingdom Book One,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin (Tribl Records, Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Inspiration)

“All Things New,” Tye Tribbett (Motown Gospel)

“Hymns,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard (Motown Gospel)

“My Life,” James Fortune (FIYA World/MNRK Music Group)

“The Urban Hymnal,” Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

Outstanding International Song

WINNER: “No Woman No Cry,” Tems (Def Jam Recordings)

“Bad to Me,” Wizkid (RCA Records/Starboy/Sony Music International)

“Diana” feat. Shenseea, Fireboy DML, Chris Brown (YBNL Nation / Empire)

“Last Last,” Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

“Stand Strong,” Davido feat. Sunday Service Choir (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

WINNER: “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna (Def Jam Recordings)

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo (Atlantic Records)

“Be Alive,” Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ Parkwood Entertainment)

“Lord Forgive Me,” feat. Fat, Pharrell and Olu of Earthgang – Tobe Nwigwe (The Good Stewards Collective)

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Advertisement

Outstanding Album

WINNER: “Renaissance,” Beyoncé (Parkwood/Columbia Records)

“Age/sex/location,” Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

“Breezy (Deluxe),” Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

“Watch the Sun,” PJ Morton (Morton Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

WINNER: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Music From and Inspired by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan (Hollywood Records)

“Bridgerton” Season 2 (Soundtrack From the Netflix Series), Kris Bowers (Capitol Records)

“Entergalactic,” Kid Cudi (Republic Records)

“P-Valley” Season 2 (Music From the Original TV Series), Various Artists (Lions Gate Records)

“The Woman King,” Terence Blanchard (Milan Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

WINNER: “Positive,” Erica Campbell (My Block Inc.)

“All in Your Hands,” Marvin Sapp (Elev8 Media & Entertainment LLC)

“Fly (Y.M.M.F.)” Tennessee State University (TSU/Tymple)

“Whole World in His Hands,” Major. (MNRK Music Group)

“Your World,“Jonathan McReynolds (MNRK Music Group)

Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

WINNER: “JID014 (Jazz Is Dead)” Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge

“Detour,” Boney James (Concord Records)

”The Funk Will Prevail,” Kaelin Ellis (NCH Music)

“The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni,” Javon Jackson (Solid Jackson Records)

“Thrill Ride,” Ragan Whiteside (Randis Music)

Advertisement

Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

WINNER: “Legacy,” Adam Blackstone (BASSic Black Entertainment Records / Anderson Music Group / Empire)

“Linger Awhile,” Samara Joy (Verve Records)

“Love and the Catalyst,” Aimée Allen (Azuline)

“New Standards Vol. 1,” Terri Lyne Carrington (Candid Records)

“The Evening: Live at Apparatus,” The Baylor Project (Be a Light)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

WINNER: “Cuff It,” Beyoncé (Columbia Record/Parkwood Entertainment)

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo (Atlantic Records)

“Good Morning Gorgeous Remix feat. H.E.R.” Mary J. Blige (300)

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

“Lift Me Up,” Rihanna (Def Jam Recordings)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

WINNER: “Hotel Lobby,” Quavo, Takeoff (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

“Billie Eilish,” Armani White (Def Jam Recordings)

“City of Gods,” Fivio Foreign (Columbia Records)

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

“Wait for U,” Future feat. Drake and Tems (Epic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

WINNER: Silk Sonic, “Love’s Train” (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst & Amanda Reifer, “Die Hard” (pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records)

Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R. “Good Morning Gorgeous” Remix (300)

PJ Morton feat. Alex Isley and Jill Scott, “Still Believe” (Morton Records)

Summer Walker, Cardi B and SZA, “No Love” (LVRN/Interscope Records)

Advertisement

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

WINNER: Chris Brown feat. Wizkid, “Call Me Every Day” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Beyoncé feat. Grace Jones and Tems, “Move” (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

City Girls feat. Usher, “Good Love” (Motown Records/Quality Control Music)

Future feat. Drake and Tems, “Wait for U” (Epic Records)

Latto feat. Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled, “Big Energy” (Remix) (RCA Records)

Literary Categories

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

WINNER: “Take My Hand,” Dolen Perkins-Valdez (Penguin Random House)

“Africa Risen: A New Era of Speculative Fiction,” Sheree Renée Thomas (Macmillan)

“Light Skin Gone to Waste,” Toni Ann Johnson (University of Georgia Press)

“The Keeper,” Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes (Abrams Books)

“You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty,” Akwaeke Emezi (Simon & Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

WINNER: “Finding Me,” Viola Davis (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America,” Cody Keenan (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Requiem for the Massacre,” RJ Young (Counterpoint)

“Under the Skin,” Linda Villarosa (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

“Who’s Black and Why? A Hidden Chapter From the Eighteenth-Century Invention of Race,” Henry Louis Gates, Andrew S. Curran (The Belknap Press of Harvard University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

WINNER: “Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen,” George McCalman (HarperCollins)

“America Made Me a Black Man,” Boyah Farah (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Marriage Be Hard,” Kevin Fredericks, Melissa Fredericks (Penguin Random House)

“Truth’s Table: Black Women’s Musings on Life, Love, and Liberation,” Ekemini Uwan, Christina Edmondson, Michelle Higgins (Penguin Random House Convergent Imprint)

“What the Fireflies Knew,” Kai Harris (Penguin Random House)

Advertisement

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

WINNER: “Scenes From My Life,” Raphael G. Warnock (Penguin Random House)

“A Way Out of No Way: A Memoir of Truth, Transformation, and the New American Story,” Raphael G. Warnock (Penguin Random House)

“The Light We Carry,” Michelle Obama (Penguin Random House)

“Walking in My Joy: In These Streets,” Jenifer Lewis (HarperCollins Publishers)

“You’ve Been Chosen,” Cynt Marshall (Ballantine Books)

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

WINNER: “Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration,” Tracey Lewis-Giggetts (Gallery/Simon and Schuster)

“Cooking From the Spirit,” Tabitha Brown (William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers)

“Eat Plants, B*tch: 91 Vegan Recipes That Will Blow Your Meat-Loving Mind,” Pinky Cole (Simon & Schuster)

“Homecoming: Overcome Fear and Trauma to Reclaim Your Whole Authentic Self,” Thema Bryant (Penguin Random House/TarcherPerigee)

“The Five Principles: A Revolutionary Path to Health, Inner Wealth, and Knowledge of Self,” Khnum Ibomu (Hachette Book Group)

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

WINNER: “To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness,” Robin Coste Lewis (Alfred A. Knopf)

“Best Barbarian,” Roger Reeves (Norton)

“Bluest Nude,” Ama Codjoe (Milkweed Editions)

“Concentrate,” Courtney Faye Taylor (Graywolf Press)

“Muse Found in a Colonized Body,” Yesenia Montilla (Four Way Books)

Advertisement

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

WINNER: “Stacey’s Remarkable Books,” Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins - Balzer + Bray)

“Ablaze With Color: A Story of Painter Alma Thomas,” Jeanne Walker Harvey, Loveis Wise (HarperCollins)

“Black Gold,” Laura Obuobi, London Ladd (HarperCollins)

“Blue: A History of the Color as Deep as the Sea and as Wide as the Sky,” Nana Brew-Hammond, Daniel Minter (Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers)

“The Year We Learned to Fly,” Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael Lopez (Penguin Random House)





Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

WINNER: “Cookies & Milk,” Shawn Amos (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

“Inheritance: A Visual Poem,” Elizabeth Acevedo (HarperCollins - Quill Tree Books)

“Maybe An Artist, A Graphic Memoir,” Liz Montague (Random House Studio)

“Me and White Supremacy: Young Readers’ Edition,” Layla F. Saad (Sourcebooks)

“Opening My Eyes Underwater: Essays on Hope, Humanity, and Our Hero Michelle Obama,” Ashley Woodfolk (Feiwel & Friends, Macmillan)

Directing Categories

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Angela Barnes, “Atlanta,” “The Homeliest Little Horse” (FX)

Bridget Stokes, “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Save My Edges, I’m a Donor!” (HBO Max)

Dee Rees, “Upload,” “Hamoodi” (Amazon Studios)

Iona Morris Jackson, “Black-ish,” “If A Black Man Cries in the Woods” (ABC)

Pete Chatmon, “The Flight Attendant,” “Drowning Women” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul,” “Axe and Grind” (AMC)

Debbie Allen, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” “Robyn” (Apple TV+)

Gina Prince-Bythewood, “Women of the Movement, ”“Mother and Son” (ABC)

Hanelle Culpepper, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” “Sensia” (Apple TV+)

Kasi Lemmons, “Women of the Movement,” “Episode 106” (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

WINNER: Anton Cropper, “Fantasy Football” (Paramount+)

Marta Cunningham, “61st Street” (AMC)

Sujata Day, “Definition Please” (Netflix)

Tailiah Breon, “Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas” (Lifetime)

Tine Fields, “Soul of a Nation: Screen Queens Rising” (ABC)

Advertisement

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Antoine Fuqua, “Emancipation” (Apple)

Chinonye Chukwu, “Till” (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Kasi Lemmons, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Ryan Coogler, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

WINNER: Reginald Hudlin, “Sidney” (Apple TV+)

Nadia Hallgren, “Civil” (Netflix)

Sacha Jenkins, “Everything’s Gonna Be All White” (Showtime)

Sacha Jenkins, “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” (Apple TV+)

W. Kamau Bell, “We Need to Talk About Cosby” (Showtime)

Writing Categories

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Brittani Nichols, “Abbott Elementary,” “Student Transfer” (ABC)

Aisha Muharrar, “Hacks” Episode 206 (HBO Max)

Ayo Edebiri, Shana Gohd, “What We Do in the Shadows” Episode 405 (FX)

Karen Joseph Adcock, “The Bear,” Episode 105 (FX)

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary,” “Development Day” (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

WINNER: Marissa Jo Cerar, “Women of the Movement” Episode 101 (ABC)

Aurin Squire, “The Good Fight” Episode 603 (Paramount+)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, “Kindred” Episode 101 (FX)

Davita Scarlett, “The Good Fight” Episode 604 (Paramount+)

Joshua Allen, “From Scratch” Episode 105 (Netflix)





Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

WINNER: Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, “Entergalactic” (Netflix)

Bree West, “A Wesley Christmas” (BET Networks)

Jerrod Carmichael, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel” (HBO Max)

Lil Rel Howery, “Lil Rel Howery: I Said It. Y’all Thinking It” (HBO Max)

Matt Lopez, “Father of the Bride” (HBO Max)

Advertisement

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Charles Murray, “The Devil You Know” (Lionsgate)

Dana Stevens, Maria Bello, “The Woman King” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jordan Peele, “Nope” (Universal Pictures)

Krystin Ver Linden, “Alice” (Vertical Entertainment)





Podcast Categories

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

WINNER: “Beyond the Scenes, The Daily Show” (Central Productions, LLC)

″#SundayCivics” (LJW Community Strategies)

“Black Tech Green Money” (The Black Effect Podcast Network)

“Holding Court With Eboni K. Williams” (Interval Presents & Uppity Productions)

“Into America With Trymaine Lee” (MSNBC)

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-help Podcast

WINNER: “Therapy for Black Girls” (Therapy for Black Girls)

“Chile, Please” (Honey Chile)

“GoOD Mornings with CurlyNikki” (Walton Media, LLC)

“Man to Man: A Black Love Wellness Series” (Black Love Inc.)

“Maejor Frequency” (Audible)





Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

WINNER: “LeVar Burton Reads” (SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios)

“Comeback With Erica Cobb” (Erica Cobb LLC/One Street Studios)

“Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay” (Spotify & The Ringer)

“Into America With Trymaine Lee” (MSNBC)

“The Sum of Us” (Higher Ground)

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

WINNER: “Two Funny Mamas” (Mocha Podcasts Network)

“Angie Martinez IRL” (Media Noche Productions)

“Black Girl Songbook” (Spotify & The Ringer)

“Jemele Hill Is Unbothered” (Unbothered Inc., Spotify, Lodge Freeway Media, Exit 39)

“The Read” (Loud Speakers Network)





Advertisement

Documentary Categories

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

WINNER: “Civil” (Netflix)

“Descendant” (Netflix)

“Is That Black Enough For You?!?” (Netflix)

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” (Apple TV+)

“Sidney” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

WINNER: “Everything’s Gonna Be All White” (Showtime)

“Black Love” (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

“Frontline” (PBS)

“Race: Bubba Wallace” (Netflix)

“Shaq” (HBO Max)

Hair, Make-up & Costume Design Categories

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)

WINNER: Ruth E. Carter, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, “Emancipation” (Apple Studios)

Gersha Phillips, Carly Nicodemo, Heather Constable, Christina Cattle, Sheryl Willock, Becky MacKinnon, “Star Trek: Discovery” (Paramount+)

Gersha Phillips, Carly Nicodemo, Lieze Van Tonder, Lynn Paulsen, Tova Harrison, “The Woman King” (Tristar Pictures)

Trayce Gigi Field, “A League of Their Own” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Makeup (Television or Film)

WINNER: Debi Young, Sandra Linn, Ngozi Olandu Young, Gina Bateman, “We Own This City” (HBO Max)

Angie Wells, “Cheaper by the Dozen” (Disney+)

Michele Lewis, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” (Apple Studios)

Ren Rohling, Teresa Vest, Megan Areford, “Emergency” (Amazon Studios)

Zabrina Matiru, “Surface” (Apple Studios)

Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)

WINNER: Camille Friend, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Marvel Studios)

Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” (Paramount+)

Louisa V. Anthony, Deaundra Metzger, Maurice Beaman, “Till” (United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures)

Mary Daniels, Kalin Spooner, Darrin Lyons, Eric Gonzalez, “All American” (The CW)

Tracey Moss, Jerome Allen, Tamika Dixon, Lawrence “Jigga” Simmons, Jason Simmons, “Fantasy Football” (Paramount+)

Advertisement

Entertainer Of The Year Award

WINNER: Angela Bassett