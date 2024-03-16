Entertainmentred carpet naacp image awards

NAACP Image Awards 2024 Red Carpet: Best Dressed

Celebrities rocked their best and timeless looks ahead of the two-hour live show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Celebrities showed out on the red carpet at the 55th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

The red carpet event streamed live on the app Spill ahead of the two-hour live show hosted by Queen Latifah at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Stars rocked classic looks at the red-carpet event, which was hosted by social media influencer Raye Boyce. Several attendees sported timeless black-and-white ensembles.

The red carpet event concluded a week of non-televised award events leading up to Saturday’s special.

Check out all the looks below:

Paras Griffin via Getty Images
Damson Idris
Paras Griffin via Getty Images
Kyla Pratt
Paras Griffin via Getty Images
Terrence J
Paras Griffin via Getty Images
Danielle Pinnock
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Eva Marcille
Paras Griffin via Getty Images
Robin Thede
Paras Griffin via Getty Images
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre
Paras Griffin via Getty Images
Keke Palmer
