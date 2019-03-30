50 Years Of Stars And Style At The NAACP Image Awards

On Saturday, March 30, the NAACP Image Awards will be holding its 50th annual awards ceremony, recognizing the achievements of Black entertainers in areas of television, film, literature and community leadership.
As we look back on 50 years of Black excellence, let’s take a trip down memory lane and see the biggest stars and the stylish fashions from the past five decades of Black entertainment.
1970
The Jackson 5 in their suits and ties at one of the first ever NAACP Image Awards ceremonies.
1971
Diana Ross looks radiant on her way into the 1971 Image Awards.
1974
Pam Grier and her brother Rob arrive at the 1974 Image Awards.
1977
Stephanie Mills hits a high note at the 10th NAACP Image Awards.
1978
Actress Roxie Roker receives an NAACP Image Award for Best Actress TV for her role as Helen Wilson on the sitcom “The Jeffersons.”
1980
“Diff’rent Strokes” child stars Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges pose with their NAACP Image Award alongside civil rights leader Benjamin Hooks.
1984
Little Richard is all smiles at the 17th annual awards ceremony.
Actress and dancer Debbie Allen shows off the back of her gown at the 17th Annual NAACP Image Awards.
1985
Legendary actress Lena Horne looks regal in her gold accessories.
1988
Actress and songstress Sheryl Lee Ralph smiles for the cameras.
Legendary singer, comedian and actress Marla Gibbs looks good in gold!
1989
Tichina Arnold, Tempestt Bledsoe and Holly Robinson are young, stylish stars on the rise at the 22nd annual awards.
Ossie Davis, winners of the Hall of Fame award, and his wife, Ruby Dee, are couples goals.
1991
Brothers Keenan Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans sport very different looks to the 1991 awards.
1992
“Family Matters” patriarch Reginald VelJohnson looks good, and he knows it.
Dionne Warwick in a stunning gold jacket.
Always funny Jackée Harry on vibrant display.
Halle Berry makes an entrance at one of her first NAACP Image Awards.
Singer, songwriter and actress Phyllis Hyman makes an appearance at the 1992 ceremony.
Phylicia Rashad looking stylish and smiling before the awards.
Janet Jackson shows off her award at the 24th annual ceremony.
1993
Karyn Parsons of the “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” shows off a crimson gown.f
The mother of Black Hollywood, Jenifer Lewis, looks ready for the show.
“A Different World” star Jasmine Guy shines on the red carpet.
“Living Single’s” Kim Fields gives us style and sex appeal.
1994
Actor Blair Underwood shows off his award and his unique style.
Whitney Houston sparkles and smiles.
1996
The iconic Eartha Kitt stands out on the red carpet.
1997
Singer-songwriter George Clinton makes a statement on the red carpet with his wife.
Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks arrives in a gorgeous purple and black gown.
1998
Miss USA 1993 Kenya Moore makes an appearance at the 1998 ceremony.
Singer Erykah Badu’s fashion sense has been unmatched since the beginning.
2002
India.Arie being her radiant self on the red carpet.
Condoleezza Rice accepts the President’s Award in 2002.
2003
Sister superstars Serena and Venus Williams receive the President’s Award at the 34th Annual NAACP Image Awards.
2004
Tyra Banks and her signature “smize.”
Sisters Beyonce and Solange sit in the audience at the 35th annual awards.
Mo’Nique glows in gold on the red carpet.
2005
Then-Senator Barack Obama, honoree of the NAACP Chairman’s Award.
Prince, who is always perfect no matter what he’s wearing.
2006
Actress C.C.H Pounder in a classy and unique gown.
Shemar Moore pays homage to Martin Luther King and Corretta Scott-King on the red carpet.
2010
Gabourey Sidibe is a showstopper at the 41st Annual Image Awards.
2011
Legendary Cicely Tyson presents at the 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards.
2013
“The Color Purple” star Margaret Avery arrives at the 2013 NAACP Image Awards.
2015
“Black-ish” stars Marsai Martin and Miles Brown on the red carpet.
2017
Teyonah Parris glimmers and glows at the 2017 Image Awards.
Chloe and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle showing sister strength on the red carpet.
2018
Susan Kelechi Watson, star of “This Is Us,” is pure joy at the Image Awards.
"Dear White People’s" Logan Browning is pretty in pink on last year’s read carpet.
What unique fashion statements will we see during the 2020 ceremony? The 50th Annual NAACP Image Awards airs on Saturday, March 30 on TV One.