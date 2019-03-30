50 Years Of Stars And Style At The NAACP Image Awards

On Saturday, March 30, the NAACP Image Awards will be holding its 50th annual awards ceremony, recognizing the achievements of Black entertainers in areas of television, film, literature and community leadership.

As we look back on 50 years of Black excellence, let’s take a trip down memory lane and see the biggest stars and the stylish fashions from the past five decades of Black entertainment.

1970

Fotos International via Getty Images

The Jackson 5 in their suits and ties at one of the first ever NAACP Image Awards ceremonies.

1971

Max B. Miller via Getty Images

Diana Ross looks radiant on her way into the 1971 Image Awards.

1974

Fotos International via Getty Images

Pam Grier and her brother Rob arrive at the 1974 Image Awards.

1977

Ron Galella via Getty Images

Stephanie Mills hits a high note at the 10th NAACP Image Awards.

1978

Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

Actress Roxie Roker receives an NAACP Image Award for Best Actress TV for her role as Helen Wilson on the sitcom “The Jeffersons.”

1980

Ron Galella via Getty Images

“Diff’rent Strokes” child stars Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges pose with their NAACP Image Award alongside civil rights leader Benjamin Hooks.

1984

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Little Richard is all smiles at the 17th annual awards ceremony.

Ron Galella via Getty Images

Actress and dancer Debbie Allen shows off the back of her gown at the 17th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

1985

Ron Galella via Getty Images

Legendary actress Lena Horne looks regal in her gold accessories.

1988

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Actress and songstress Sheryl Lee Ralph smiles for the cameras.

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Legendary singer, comedian and actress Marla Gibbs looks good in gold!

1989

NBC via Getty Images

Tichina Arnold, Tempestt Bledsoe and Holly Robinson are young, stylish stars on the rise at the 22nd annual awards.

NBC via Getty Images

Ossie Davis, winners of the Hall of Fame award, and his wife, Ruby Dee, are couples goals.

1991

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Brothers Keenan Ivory Wayans and Shawn Wayans sport very different looks to the 1991 awards.

1992

Ron Galella via Getty Images

“Family Matters” patriarch Reginald VelJohnson looks good, and he knows it.

Jim Smeal via Getty Images

Dionne Warwick in a stunning gold jacket.

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Always funny Jackée Harry on vibrant display.

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Halle Berry makes an entrance at one of her first NAACP Image Awards.

Ron Galella via Getty Images

Singer, songwriter and actress Phyllis Hyman makes an appearance at the 1992 ceremony.

Ron Galella via Getty Images

Phylicia Rashad looking stylish and smiling before the awards.

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Janet Jackson shows off her award at the 24th annual ceremony.

1993

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Karyn Parsons of the “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air” shows off a crimson gown.f

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

The mother of Black Hollywood, Jenifer Lewis, looks ready for the show.

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

“A Different World” star Jasmine Guy shines on the red carpet.

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

“Living Single’s” Kim Fields gives us style and sex appeal.

1994

Ron Galella via Getty Images

Actor Blair Underwood shows off his award and his unique style.

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images

Whitney Houston sparkles and smiles.

1996

David Keeler via Getty Images

The iconic Eartha Kitt stands out on the red carpet.

1997

Magma Agency via Getty Images

Singer-songwriter George Clinton makes a statement on the red carpet with his wife.

Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE via Getty Images

Civil Rights icon Rosa Parks arrives in a gorgeous purple and black gown.

1998

Ron Galella via Getty Images

Miss USA 1993 Kenya Moore makes an appearance at the 1998 ceremony.

Ron Galella via Getty Images

Singer Erykah Badu’s fashion sense has been unmatched since the beginning.

2002

Ron Galella via Getty Images

India.Arie being her radiant self on the red carpet.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Condoleezza Rice accepts the President’s Award in 2002.

2003

Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Sister superstars Serena and Venus Williams receive the President’s Award at the 34th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

2004

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Tyra Banks and her signature “smize.”

Frank Micelotta via Getty Images

Sisters Beyonce and Solange sit in the audience at the 35th annual awards.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Mo’Nique glows in gold on the red carpet.

2005

Paul Mounce - Corbis via Getty Images

Then-Senator Barack Obama, honoree of the NAACP Chairman’s Award.

Jesse Grant via Getty Images

Prince, who is always perfect no matter what he’s wearing.

2006

Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images

Actress C.C.H Pounder in a classy and unique gown.

Milan Ryba via Getty Images

Shemar Moore pays homage to Martin Luther King and Corretta Scott-King on the red carpet.

2010

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

Gabourey Sidibe is a showstopper at the 41st Annual Image Awards.

2011

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Legendary Cicely Tyson presents at the 42nd Annual NAACP Image Awards.

2013

Joe Scarnici via Getty Images

“The Color Purple” star Margaret Avery arrives at the 2013 NAACP Image Awards.

2015

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

“Black-ish” stars Marsai Martin and Miles Brown on the red carpet.

2017

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Teyonah Parris glimmers and glows at the 2017 Image Awards.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Chloe and Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle showing sister strength on the red carpet.

2018

Michael Tran via Getty Images

Susan Kelechi Watson, star of “This Is Us,” is pure joy at the Image Awards.

Michael Tran via Getty Images

"Dear White People’s" Logan Browning is pretty in pink on last year’s read carpet.