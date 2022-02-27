NAACP Image Awards 2022: Here Are All The Winners

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards has arrived.

The show went forward in the third year of the coronavirus pandemic with a televised two-hour live special airing Saturday night on BET but without an in-person audience.

Winners in a number of categories were announced in non-televised virtual events in the week before Saturday’s ceremony, from Monday to Friday.

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson ― a seven-time NAACP Image Award winner ― returned to host the ceremony Saturday. Anderson hosted the show from a studio in Los Angeles, while presenters and awardees made both in-person and virtual appearances.

The NAACP Image Awards, which “celebrates the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color,” added four new podcast categories this year: Outstanding News and Information Podcast, Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast, Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast, and Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast.

Winners in major categories were announced on Saturday night, including awards for Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and Entertainer of the Year.

Will Smith took home the Outstanding Actor award for his role in “King Richard,” and Jennifer Hudson won Entertainer of the Year and the Outstanding Actress award for “Respect.” Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” won Outstanding Motion Picture.

Smith also joined Jemele Hill and Nikole Hannah-Jones, who were among the list of winners who were named in the first virtual event on Monday night, which covered packed literary and podcast categories.

Hannah-Jones, who won in the Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction category for her book “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, ” was also selected to receive the Social Justice Impact award presented Saturday night.

During her acceptance speech, she called out the ongoing Republican-backed efforts to ban critical race theory in schools across the U.S., saying “our history is being attacked.”

Other special honorees included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are recipients of the President’s Award, and Samuel L. Jackson, who was given the Chairman’s Award.

Check out the list of nominees and winners below:

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

WINNER: “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Respect” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures / United Artists Releasing)

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Will Smith, “King Richard” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (Apple TV+ / A24)

Jonathan Majors, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Jennifer Hudson, “Respect” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures / United Artists Releasing)

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Halle Berry, “Bruised” (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson, “Passing” (Netflix)

Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Algee Smith, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Delroy Lindo, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

LaKeith Stanfield, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Regina King, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Audra McDonald, “Respect” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures / United Artists Releasing)

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

WINNER: “CODA” (Apple TV+)

“American Skin” (Vertical Entertainment / BET+)

“Bruised” (Netflix)

“Test Pattern” (Kino Lorber)

“The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain” (Gravitas Ventures and Red Bird Entertainment)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

WINNER: “7 Prisoners” (Netflix)

“African America” (Netflix)

“Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)” (Janus Films)

“Flee” (Neon / Participant)

“The Gravedigger’s Wife” (Orange Studio)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Danny Boyd Jr., “Bruised” (Netflix)

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Jalon Christian, “A Journal for Jordan” (Columbia Pictures)

Lonnie Chavis, “The Water Man” (RLJE Films)

Sheila Atim, “Bruised” (Netflix)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

WINNER: “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

“Coming 2 America” (Paramount Releasing / Amazon Studios)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“Respect” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures / United Artists Releasing)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

WINNER: “Encanto” (Walt Disney Studios)

“Luca” (Walt Disney Studios)

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Studios)

“Sing 2” (Universal Pictures)

“Vivo” (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

WINNER: Letitia Wright, “Sing 2” (Universal Pictures)

Andre Braugher, “Spirit Untamed” (Universal Pictures)

Awkwafina, “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Studios)

Brian Tyree Henry, “Vivo” (Netflix)

Eric André, “Sing 2” (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Short-form (Live Action)

WINNER: “When the Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga)” (Chapman University)

“Aurinko in Adagio” (HillmanGrad Productions, Ventureland, 271 Films)

“Blackout” (Film Independent)

“The Ice Cream Stop” (Iconic Film Groups)

“These Final Hours” (The Knights Young)

Outstanding Short-form (Animated)

WINNER: “Us Again” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

“Blush” (Apple TV+)

“Robin Robin” (Netflix)

“She Dreams at Sunrise” (Saturday Morning, Tribeca Studios, Procter & Gamble)

“Twenty Something” (Pixar Animation Studios)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

WINNER: Jeymes Samuel, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, “Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)

Jamila Wignot, “Ailey” (Neon)

Liesl Tommy, “Respect” (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures / United Artists Releasing)

Rebecca Hall, “Passing” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

WINNER: “Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power” (Greenwich Entertainment)

“Attica” (Showtime)

“My Name Is Pauli Murray” (Amazon Studios in association with Participant)

“Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)

“Tina” (HBO Documentary Films)

TELEVISION & STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

WINNER: “Insecure” (HBO)

“black-ish” (ABC)

“Harlem” (Amazon Studios)

“Run the World” (Starz)

“The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish” (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer, “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Elisha “EJ” Williams, “The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Jay Ellis, “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Issa Rae, “Insecure” (HBO)

Loretta Devine, “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

Regina Hall, “Black Monday” (Showtime)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish” (ABC)

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Deon Cole, “black-ish” (ABC)

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Kendrick Sampson, “Insecure” (HBO)

Laurence Fishburne, “black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Natasha Rothwell, “Insecure” (HBO)

Amanda Seales, “Insecure” (HBO)

Jenifer Lewis, “black-ish” (ABC)

Marsai Martin, “black-ish” (ABC)

Wanda Sykes, “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

WINNER: “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

“9-1-1” (Fox)

“All American” (The CW)

“Godfather of Harlem” (Epix)

“Pose” (FX Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX Network)

Damson Idris, “Snowfall” (FX Network)

Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem” (Epix)

Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Angela Bassett, “9-1-1” (Fox)

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Cliff “Method Man” Smith, “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Alex R. Hibbert, “The Chi” (Showtime)

Daniel Ezra, “All American” (The CW)

Giancarlo Esposito, “Godfather of Harlem” (Epix)

Joe Morton, “Our Kind of People” (Fox)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

WINNER: Mary J. Blige, “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Alfre Woodard, “See” (Apple TV+)

Bianca Lawson, “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Chandra Wilson, “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

Susan Kelechi Watson, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: “Colin in Black & White” (Netflix)

“Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

“Love Life” (HBO Max)

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Kevin Hart, “True Story” (Netflix)

Anthony Mackie, “Solos” (Amazon Studios)

Jaden Michael, “Colin in Black & White” (Netflix)

Wesley Snipes, “True Story” (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper, “Love Life” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Taraji P. Henson, “Annie Live!” (NBC)

Betty Gabriel, “Clickbait” (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)

Jodie-Turner Smith, “Anne Boleyn” (AMC+)

Outstanding News/Information (series or special)

WINNER: “The Reidout” (MSNBC)

“Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre” (NBC)

“NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt” (NBC)

“Soul of a Nation” (ABC)

“Unsung” (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Hart to Heart” (Peacock)

“Tamron Hall” (Syndicated)

“The Real” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

WINNER: “Wild n’ Out” (VH1)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” (HBO Max)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

WINNER: “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“BET Awards 2021” (BET Networks)

“Dave Chappelle: The Closer” (Netflix)

“Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Children’s Program

WINNER: “Family Reunion” (Netflix)

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix)

“Karma’s World” (Netflix)

“Raven’s World” (Disney Channel)

“Waffles + Mochi” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

WINNER: Miles Brown, “black-ish” (ABC)

Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High, “That Girl Lay Lay” (Nickelodeon)

Celina Smith, “Annie Live!” (NBC)

Elisha “EJ” Williams, “The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Eris Baker, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

WINNER: Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, “Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, “Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, “The Real” (Syndicated)

Joy Reid, “The Reidout” (MSNBC)

LeBron James, “The Shop: Uninterrupted” (HBO)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

WINNER: Trevor Noah, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Alfonso Ribeiro, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (ABC)

Amber Ruffin, “The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

Cedric the Entertainer, “73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards” (CBS)

Iyanla Vanzant, “Iyanla: Fix My Life” (OWN)

Outstanding Guest Performance

WINNER: Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Alani “La La” Anthony, “The Chi” (Showtime)

Christina Elmore, “Insecure” (HBO)

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Erika Alexander, “Run the World” (Starz)

Outstanding Animated Series

WINNER: “We the People” (Netflix)

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz” (Kweli TV)

“Super Sema” (YouTube Originals)

“Yasuke” (Netlflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

WINNER: Cree Summer, “Rugrats” (Paramount +)

Angela Bassett, “Malika: The Lion Queen” (Fox)

Billy Porter, “Fairfax” (Amazon Studios)

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, “Karma’s World” (Netflix)

Keke Palmer, “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

WINNER: “Between the Scenes – The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Dark Humor” (Comedy Central YouTube)

“Della Mae” (AspireTV)

“The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator” (Disney+)

“Two Sides: Unfaithful” (Snapchat)

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

WINNER: “Lynching Postcards: “Token of a Great Day” (MTV Documentary Films / Paramount+)

“Life by the Horns” (Snapchat)

“Memory Builds the Monument” (IYO Visuals / Fifth Ward CRC)

“Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films” (BET Networks, Saturday Morning)

“Through Our Eyes” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

WINNER: Angel Kristi Williams, “Colin in Black & White” (Netflix)

Cierra Glaude, “Queen Sugar” (OWN)

Deborah Riley Draper, “The Legacy of Black Wall Street” (OWN)

Halcyon Person, “Karma’s World” (Netflix)

Quyen Tran, “Maid” (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Courtney B. Vance, “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

Keith David, “Black as Night” (Amazon Studios)

Tituss Burgess, “Annie Live!” (NBC)

Will Catlett, “True Story” (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper, “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

WINNER: Regina Hall, “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)

Anika Noni Rose, “Maid” (Netflix)

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Pauletta Washington, “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

Sheila Atim, “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

WINNER: “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” (Netflix)

“1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” (Apple TV+)

“American Matters: How It Feels to Be Free” (PBS)

“Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali” (Netflix)

“Insecure Documentary” (HBO)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist

WINNER: Saweetie, “Best Friend feat. Doja Cat” (ICY / Warner Records)

Cynthia Erivo, “Ch. 1 vs. 1” (Verve Records / UMG Recordings)

Jimmie Allen, “Bettie James Gold Edition” (BBR Music Group)

TEMS, “If Orange Was a Place” (RCA Records / Since ’93)

Zoe Wees, “Girls Like Us” (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

WINNER: Anthony Hamilton, “Love Is the New Black” (My Music Box LLC / BMG)

Drake, “Way 2 Sexy” (Republic Records)

Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary” (Epic Records)

J. Cole, “The Off-Season” (Dreamville / Roc Nation)

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

WINNER: Jazmine Sullivan, “Heaux Tales” (RCA Records)

Ari Lennox, “Pressure” (Dreamville / Interscope Records)

Beyoncé, “Be Alive” (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Chlöe Bailey, “Have Mercy” (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

H.E.R., “Back of My Mind” (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

WINNER: “Overcomer,” Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)

“Anthems & Glory,” Todd Dulaney (MNRK Music Group)

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)

“Jonny X Mali: Live in L.A.,” Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music (Life Room Label LLC / K Approved Enterprises Inc.)

“Power,” Jason McGee & The Choir (My Block Inc.)

Outstanding International Song

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid feat. TEMS and Justin Bieber (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International)

“Peru,” Fireboy DML (YBNL Nation / Empire)

“Somebody’s Son,” Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy (Motown)

“Touch It,” KiDi (Lynx Entertainment / MadeInENY / Empire)

“Understand,” Omah Lay (The KeyQaad / Sire Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

WINNER: “Essence,” Wizkid feat. TEMS (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International)

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

“Fye Fye,” Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe Bailey (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Outstanding Album

WINNER: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake (Republic Records)

“When It’s All Said and Done... Take Time,” Givēon (Epic Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

WINNER: “The Harder They Fall” (The Motion Picture Soundtrack), Jay-Z and Jeymes Samuel (Geneva Club / Roc Nation Records LLC)

“Coming 2 America” (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher, Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell (Def Jam Recordings)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Mark Isham and Craig Harris (WaterTower Music)

“Respect” (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray (Epic Records)

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” (Music From the Motion Picture), Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown (Warner Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

WINNER: “Help Me,” Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas (Tillymann Music Group)

“Believe for It,” CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix),” H.E.R. and Tauren Wells (RCA Records / Sony Music)

“Overcome 2021,” Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul / RCA Records)

“Time for Reparations,” Sounds of Blackness (Sounds of Blackness / Atomic K Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

WINNER: “Sounds From the Ancestors,” Kenny Garrett (Mack Avenue Music Group)

“Forever... Jaz,” Jazmin Ghent (Independent Artist)

“Love Languages,” Nathan Mitchell (ENM Music Group)

“Somewhere Different,” Brandee Younger (Impulse! Records)

“The Magic of Now,” Orrin Evans (Smoke Sessions Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

WINNER: “Generations,” The Baylor Project (Be a Light)

“Dear Love,” Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force (Empress Legacy Records)

“Ledisi Sing Nina,” Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment / BMG)

“Let There Be Love,” Freda Payne (Alain Franke Records/The Sound of LA)

“Salswing!” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (Rubén Blades Productions)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

WINNER: “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

“Damage,” H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

“Be Alive,” Beyoncé (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

“Have Mercy,” Chlöe Bailey (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

“Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

WINNER: “Fye Fye,” Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe LLC)

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)

“Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow (Columbia Records)

“My Life With 21 Savage and Morray,” J. Cole (Dreamville / Roc Nation)

“Way 2 Sexy,” Drake (Republic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

WINNER: Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open” (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson, “Superstar” (My Music Box LLC / BMG)

Chlöe x Halle, “Georgia on My Mind” (Columbia Records / Parkwood)

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. “Girl Like Me” (RCA Records)

Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton, “Complicated (Remix)” (SheSangz Music Inc. / BMG)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

WINNER: Tobe Nwigwe Feat. Fat Nwigwe, “Fye Fye” Tobe Nwigwe, LLC

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto, “Go Crazy (Remix)” (RCA Records)

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More” (RCA Records / Kemosabe Records)

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy” (Republic Records)

H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown, “Come Through” (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

WINNER: “Long Division,” Kiese Laymon (Simon & Schuster)

“Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead (Penguin Random House)

“Libertie,” Kaitlyn Greenidge (Algonquin Books)

“The Man Who Lived Underground,” Richard Wright (Library of America)

“The Perishing,” Natashia Deón (Counterpoint Press)

Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

WINNER: “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (Penguin Random House)

“Dance Theatre of Harlem: A History, a Movement, a Celebration,” Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel (Kensington)

“Just As I Am,” Cicely Tyson (Amistad)

“My Remarkable Journey,” Katherine Johnson (Amistad)

“Renegades: Born in the USA,” Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

WINNER: “Just As I Am,” Cicely Tyson (Amistad)

“My Remarkable Journey,” Katherine Johnson (Amistad)

“The Other Black Girl: A Novel,” Zakiya Dalila Harris (Simon & Schuster)

“The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts,” Rebecca Hall (Simon & Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

WINNER: “Will,” Will Smith (Penguin Random House)

“Just As I Am,” Cicely Tyson (Amistad)

“Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement,” Tarana Burke (Macmillan / Flatiron Books)

“Unprotected: A Memoir,” Billy Porter (Abrams Press)

“Until I Am Free,” Keisha Blain (Beacon Press)

Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

WINNER: “Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business),” Tabitha Brown (HarperCollins Publishers)

“Diversity Is Not Enough: A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop, and Promote Black Leaders in America,” Keith Wyche (Kandelle Publishing)

“Permission to Dream,” Chris Gardner (Amistad)

“Teaching Black History to White People,” Leonard N. Moore (University of Texas Press)

“The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radially Transform Individuals and Organizations,” Robert Livingston (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

WINNER: “Perfect Black,” Crystal Wilkinson (University Press of Kentucky)

“Playlist for the Apocalyspe,” Rita Dove (W. W. Norton & Co.)

“Such Color: New and Selected Poems,” Tracy K. Smith (Graywolf Press)

“The Wild Fox of Yemen,” Threa Almontaser (Graywolf Press)

“What Water Knows: Poems,” Jacqueline Jones LaMon (Northwestern University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work - Children

WINNER: “Stacey’s Extraordinary Words,” Stacey Abrams and Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins)

“Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy,” Misty Copeland (Aladdin)

“Change Sings,” Amanda Gorman and Loren Long (Penguin Young Readers)

“Time for Bed, Old House,” Janet Costa Bates and AG Ford (Candlewick Press)

“When Langston Dances,” Kaija Langley and Keith Mallett (S&S Books for Young Readers)

Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

WINNER: “Ace of Spades,” Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (Feiwel & Friends / Macmillan)

“Happily Ever Afters,” Elise Bryant (HarperCollins)

“The Cost of Knowing,” Brittney Morris (Simon and Schuster Books for Young Readers)

“When You Look Like Us,” Pamela N. Harris (HarperCollins)

“Wings of Ebony,” J. Elle (S&S Books for Young Readers)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle, “South Side” - “Tornado” (HBO Max)

Melina Matsoukas, “Insecure” - “Reunited, Okay?!” (HBO)

Neema Barnette, “Harlem” - “Once Upon a Time in Harlem” (Amazon Studios)

Prentice Penny, “Insecure” - “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!” (HBO)

Tiffany Johnson, “Black Monday” - “Eight!” (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

WINNER: Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad” - “Indiana Winter” (Amazon Studios)

Anthony Hemingway, “Genius: Aretha” - “Respect” (National Geographic)

Carl Seaton, “Snowfall” - “Fight or Flight” (FX Network)

Carl Seaton, “Godfather of Harlem” - “The Bonanno Split” (Epix)

Hanelle Culpepper, “True Story” - “Like Cain Did Abel” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

WINNER: Kenny Leon, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)

Jaffar Mahmood, “Hot Mess Holiday” (Comedy Central)

Mario Van Peebles, “Salt-N-Pepa” (Lifetime)

Maritte Lee Go, “Black as Night” (Amazon Studios)

Veronica Rodriguez, “Let’s Get Married” (VH1)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Shaka King, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Denzel Washington, “A Journal for Jordan” (Columbia Pictures)

Jeymes Samuel, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “tick, tick... BOOM!” (Netflix)

Reinaldo Marcus Green, “King Richard” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

WINNER: Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren, “Black and Missing” (HBO)

Andre Gaines, “The One and Only Dick Gregory” (Showtime)

Dawn Porter, “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer” (National Geographic)

Sam Pollard, “MLK/FBI” (IFC Films)

Spike Lee, “NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½” (HBO Max)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Issa Rae, “Insecure” - “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!” (HBO)

Ashley Nicole Black, “Ted Lasso” - “Do the Right-est Thing” (Apple TV+)

Leann Bowen, “Ted Lasso” - “Lavender” (Apple TV+)

Maya Erskine, “Pen15 - “Yuki” (Hulu)

Temi Wilkey, “Sex Education” - “Episode #3.6” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

WINNER: Davita Scarlett, “The Good Fight” - “And the Firm Had Two Partners…” (Paramount+)

Aurin Squire, “Evil” - “C Is for Cop” (Paramount+)

Malcolm Spellman, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” - “New World Order” (Disney+)

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, “All American” - “Homecoming” (The CW)

Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy, “Pose” - “Series Finale” (FX Network)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

WINNER: Abdul Williams, “Salt-N-Pepa” (Lifetime Movie Network)

Monique N. Matthews, “A Holiday in Harlem” (Hallmark Channel)

Sameer Gardezi, “Hot Mess Holiday” (Comedy Central)

Mario Miscione, Marcella Ochoa, “Madres” (Amazon Studios)

Sherman Payne, “Black as Night” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, “Zola” (A24)

Jeymes Samuel, Boaz Yakin, “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Virgil Williams, “A Journal for Jordan” (Columbia Pictures)

Win Rosenfeld, Nia Dacosta, Jordan Peele, “Candyman” (Universal Pictures)

PODCAST CATEGORIES

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

WINNER: “Blindspot: Tulsa Burning”

“After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones”

“Into America”

″#Sundaycivics”

“Un(re)solved”

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-help Podcast

WINNER: “Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley”

“Checking In With Michelle Williams”

“The Homecoming Podcast With Dr. Thema”

“The Sonrise Project Podcast”

“Under Construction With Tamar Braxton”

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

WINNER: “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered”

“Beyond the Scenes From The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Professional Troublemaker With Luvvie Ajayi Jones”

“Questlove Supreme”

“Super Soul Podcast”

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

WINNER: “Jemele Hill Is Unbothered”

“Club Shay Shay Hosted by Shannon Sharpe”

“Questlove Supreme”

“Reasonably Shady”