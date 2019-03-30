Beyoncé Is The 2019 NAACP Entertainer Of The Year

Beyoncé is the NAACP 2019 Entertainer of the Year.

The Queen Bey dedicated her acceptance speech on Saturday night to the accomplishments of her fellow nominees in the top prize category.

“Regina King, I love you so much, you’ve taught us patience, persistence and how to be masterful in your craft,” she said. “Chadwick Boseman is teaching children to dream and to see themselves as kings.”

She continued, “LeBron James has taught us that strength of all forms and leading by example and providing education for our kids. Ryan Coogler tells our stories in a way that celebrates our history, and proves that we do have power at the box office.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Beyoncé performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.