Beyoncé Is The 2019 NAACP Entertainer Of The Year

Beyoncé is the NAACP 2019 Entertainer of the Year.
Chadwick Boseman, Ryan Coogler, Regina King and LeBron James were also nominated for the award, the winner of which was announced Saturday during the 50th NAACP Image Awards hosted by Anthony Anderson. Voting for the prize was open to the general public.
The Queen Bey dedicated her acceptance speech on Saturday night to the accomplishments of her fellow nominees in the top prize category.
“Regina King, I love you so much, you’ve taught us patience, persistence and how to be masterful in your craft,” she said. “Chadwick Boseman is teaching children to dream and to see themselves as kings.”
She continued, “LeBron James has taught us that strength of all forms and leading by example and providing education for our kids. Ryan Coogler tells our stories in a way that celebrates our history, and proves that we do have power at the box office.”
Earlier in the night, Jay-Z was honored with the 2019 NAACP President’s Award. The music mogul dedicated his award to all the “strong” and “beautiful” women in his life, with a shoutout to his superstar wife Beyoncé.